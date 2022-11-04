Peppercorns Kitchen 620 Davis Street
620 Davis Street
Evanston, IL 60201
Appetizer 头抬
001. Beef Wraps 特色牛肉卷饼
002. Crab Rangoon (4) 蟹角(4)
4 pieces. Comes with a side of sweet and sour sauce.
003. Deep Fried Chinese Buns (6) 奶油馒头(6)
6 pieces. Comes with condense milk on the side. Vegetarian.
004. Dumplings w/ Chili Sauce (8) 水饺(8)
8 pieces. Made with pork.
005. Spicy Fried Chicken Wings (6) 香辣鸡翅(6)
Very spicy. 6 pieces.
006. Fried Chicken Wings (6) 炸鸡翅(6)
6 pieces. Comes with a side of sweet and sour sauce. Gluten free.
007. Clear Noodle w/ Pork Intestines 肥肠粉
008. Sour & Spicy Clear Noodle 酸辣粉
Very spicy. Vegetarian.
009. Spring Rolls (2) 春卷(2)
2 pieces. Vegetarian. Comes with a side of sweet and sour sauce.
010. Wontons in Chili Sauce (6) 红油抄手(6)
Mild spicy. 6 pieces. House-made with pork.
011. Pot Stickers (6) 锅贴(6)
6 pieces. House-made with pork. Comes with a side of potsticker sauce.
011a. Dan Dan Noodle 担担面
Mild spicy. Stir-fried ground pork and dry vegetable on top. Sesame and chili oil sauce at the bottom.
011b. Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
Vegetarian.
Szechuan Sausage 四川香肠
COLD APPETIZER 冷菜
012. Yam Potato w/ Blueberry Sauce 蓝莓山药
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
014. Sliced Pork Kidney w/ Chili Sauce 麻辣腰花
Medium spicy.
015. Ox Tendon & Maw in Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片
Medium spicy.
016. Wood Ear Mushroom Salad 乡情木耳
Mild spicy. Vegetarian.
017. Cucumber Salad w/ Dry Tofu 黃瓜腐竹
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
020. Sliced Beef Shank w/ Chili Sauce 滋味牛腱
Mild spicy.
021. Chicken w/ House Special Chili Sauce.. 巴国口水鸡
Medium spicy. Contains nuts.
022. Sliced Pork Belly w/ Fresh Garlic Sauce 蒜泥白肉
Mild spicy.
024. Szechuan Style Jelly w/ Black Bean & Chili . 川北凉粉
Medium spicy. Vegetarian.
027. Cold Noodle w/ House Special Chili Sauce 四川凉面
Medium spicy. Vegetarian.
Preserved Egg 青椒皮蛋
Mild spicy.
SOUP 汤类
028. Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤
Mild spicy. Vegetarian.
029. Fish Soup 宋嫂鱼羹
Gluten free.
030. Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹
Gluten free.
031. Wonton Soup 云吞汤
Wontons are house-made with pork.
032. Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
033. Clear Noodle Soup w/ Pickled Vegetable 酸菜粉丝汤
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
035. Tomato Beef Brisket Soup 番茄牛腩汤
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Pan Fried Egg Soup 煎蛋汤
CHEF'S SPECIAL 大厨推荐
036. House Special Fish Hot Pot 巴国烤鱼
Very spicy. Whole fish with out house-made hot pot soup base.
037. Green Peppercorn Beef Tongue 青花椒牛舌
Very spicy.
039. Peking Duck 北京片皮鸭
040. Green Peppercorn Frog 青花椒牛蛙
Very spicy.
043. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle & Bean Sprouts in Chili Oil Soup 巴国沸腾鱼
Very spicy.
044. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle in Szechuan Pickle Soup 酸菜鱼
Mild spicy. Gluten free.
045. Fish Filet w/ Green Peppercorn Broth 藤椒鱼片
Medium spicy. Gluten free.