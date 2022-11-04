Main picView gallery

Peppercorns Kitchen 620 Davis Street

620 Davis Street

Evanston, IL 60201

011. Pot Stickers (6) 锅贴(6)
009. Spring Rolls (2) 春卷(2)
068. Chongqing Popcorn Chicken 重庆辣子鸡

Appetizer 头抬

001. Beef Wraps 特色牛肉卷饼

$10.50

002. Crab Rangoon (4) 蟹角(4)

$7.95

4 pieces. Comes with a side of sweet and sour sauce.

003. Deep Fried Chinese Buns (6) 奶油馒头(6)

$6.95

6 pieces. Comes with condense milk on the side. Vegetarian.

004. Dumplings w/ Chili Sauce (8) 水饺(8)

$7.95

8 pieces. Made with pork.

005. Spicy Fried Chicken Wings (6) 香辣鸡翅(6)

$8.95

Very spicy. 6 pieces.

006. Fried Chicken Wings (6) 炸鸡翅(6)

$8.50

6 pieces. Comes with a side of sweet and sour sauce. Gluten free.

007. Clear Noodle w/ Pork Intestines 肥肠粉

$8.95

008. Sour & Spicy Clear Noodle 酸辣粉

$7.95

Very spicy. Vegetarian.

009. Spring Rolls (2) 春卷(2)

$3.50

2 pieces. Vegetarian. Comes with a side of sweet and sour sauce.

010. Wontons in Chili Sauce (6) 红油抄手(6)

$7.95

Mild spicy. 6 pieces. House-made with pork.

011. Pot Stickers (6) 锅贴(6)

$8.50

6 pieces. House-made with pork. Comes with a side of potsticker sauce.

011a. Dan Dan Noodle 担担面

$9.50

Mild spicy. Stir-fried ground pork and dry vegetable on top. Sesame and chili oil sauce at the bottom.

011b. Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$7.95

Vegetarian.

Szechuan Sausage 四川香肠

$12.95Out of stock

COLD APPETIZER 冷菜

012. Yam Potato w/ Blueberry Sauce 蓝莓山药

$9.50

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

014. Sliced Pork Kidney w/ Chili Sauce 麻辣腰花

$8.95

Medium spicy.

015. Ox Tendon & Maw in Chili Sauce 夫妻肺片

$8.95

Medium spicy.

016. Wood Ear Mushroom Salad 乡情木耳

$7.95

Mild spicy. Vegetarian.

017. Cucumber Salad w/ Dry Tofu 黃瓜腐竹

$7.95

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

020. Sliced Beef Shank w/ Chili Sauce 滋味牛腱

$8.95

Mild spicy.

021. Chicken w/ House Special Chili Sauce.. 巴国口水鸡

$8.95

Medium spicy. Contains nuts.

022. Sliced Pork Belly w/ Fresh Garlic Sauce 蒜泥白肉

$8.95

Mild spicy.

024. Szechuan Style Jelly w/ Black Bean & Chili . 川北凉粉

$7.95

Medium spicy. Vegetarian.

027. Cold Noodle w/ House Special Chili Sauce 四川凉面

$7.95

Medium spicy. Vegetarian.

Preserved Egg 青椒皮蛋

$10.25

Mild spicy.

SOUP 汤类

028. Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$3.50+

Mild spicy. Vegetarian.

029. Fish Soup 宋嫂鱼羹

$3.95+

Gluten free.

030. Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$3.95+

Gluten free.

031. Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$3.95+

Wontons are house-made with pork.

032. Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤

$3.50+

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

033. Clear Noodle Soup w/ Pickled Vegetable 酸菜粉丝汤

$3.50+

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

035. Tomato Beef Brisket Soup 番茄牛腩汤

$3.95+

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Pan Fried Egg Soup 煎蛋汤

$9.95

CHEF'S SPECIAL 大厨推荐

036. House Special Fish Hot Pot 巴国烤鱼

$31.95

Very spicy. Whole fish with out house-made hot pot soup base.

037. Green Peppercorn Beef Tongue 青花椒牛舌

$21.95

Very spicy.

039. Peking Duck 北京片皮鸭

$32.95+
040. Green Peppercorn Frog 青花椒牛蛙

$27.95

Very spicy.

043. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle & Bean Sprouts in Chili Oil Soup 巴国沸腾鱼

$16.50+

Very spicy.

044. Fish Filet w/ Clear Noodle in Szechuan Pickle Soup 酸菜鱼

$16.50+

Mild spicy. Gluten free.

045. Fish Filet w/ Green Peppercorn Broth 藤椒鱼片

$16.50+

Medium spicy. Gluten free.