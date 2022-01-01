Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve fried rice

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image

 

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, green onion, broccoli, tomato, green peas, carrot, lime, and cilantro
Basil Fried Rice Tofu$13.95
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Shang Noodle & Chinese

608 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
什锦炒饭 Everything Fried Rice$14.00
with shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables
尚炒饭 Classic Fried Rice$12.00
with carrots, peas, onion, eggs, scallions, your choice of protein
More about Shang Noodle & Chinese
Main pic

 

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
184. Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭$12.50
Not spicy. Gluten free.
185a. Double Cook Pork Fried Rice 回锅肉炒饭$11.50
Mild spicy.
183. Fried Rice 炒饭$11.50
Not spicy. Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or vegetable (please only select one). Gluten free.
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Latin Fried Rice$14.00
Basmati rice with roasted seasonal veggies
More about Comida Cantina
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine image

 

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Fried Rice$18.00
JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE$28.60
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Tomo Japanese Street Food

1726 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGG FRIED RICE (side)$4.95
CHASHU (fried rice)$15.95
Japanese Style fried rice with chopped pork belly, fish cakes, fluffy scrambled eggs and scallions
More about Tomo Japanese Street Food

