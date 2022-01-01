Fried rice in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve fried rice
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
Stir fried rice with egg, onions, green onion, broccoli, tomato, green peas, carrot, lime, and cilantro
|Basil Fried Rice Tofu
|$13.95
Shang Noodle & Chinese
608 Davis Street, Evanston
|什锦炒饭 Everything Fried Rice
|$14.00
with shrimp, chicken, beef, vegetables
|尚炒饭 Classic Fried Rice
|$12.00
with carrots, peas, onion, eggs, scallions, your choice of protein
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
|184. Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
|$12.50
Not spicy. Gluten free.
|185a. Double Cook Pork Fried Rice 回锅肉炒饭
|$11.50
Mild spicy.
|183. Fried Rice 炒饭
|$11.50
Not spicy. Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or vegetable (please only select one). Gluten free.
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Latin Fried Rice
|$14.00
Basmati rice with roasted seasonal veggies
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|Jerk Chicken Fried Rice
|$18.00
|JERK CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$28.60