Evanston Corner Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Evanston Corner Bistro is an American bistro focusing on approachable contemporary dishes. The menu highlights dishes made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.
Location
703 Church Street, Evanston, IL 60201
