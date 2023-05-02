Mas Salud Kitchen and Bar 7639 churchill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dinner Menu

Small Plates

Albondigas

$16.99

Ceviche

$15.99

Cucumber Ensalada

$7.99

Empanadas

$11.99

Fried Elote

$9.99

Guacamole

$10.99

Mayan Hummus

$15.99

Patatas Bravas

$9.99

Oysters

$18.99

Large Plates

Carne Asada

$32.99

Pescado

$26.99

Pollo Asado

$18.99

Pulpo y Chorizo

$28.99

Shrimp Skewers

$21.99

Tijuana Tostones

$15.99

Tinga Flautas

$18.99

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$11.99

Asada Tacos

$11.99

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$11.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Mushroom Michelada

$11.99

Pastor Tacos

$11.99

Salud Style Tacos

$11.99

Dessert

Abacaxi

$7.99

Churro Cheesecake

$8.99

Tres Leches

$8.99

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Bandera

$6.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Matador

$15.00

Matador Premium

$18.00

Michelada

$11.00

Michoacan Mule

$13.00

Michoacan Mule Premium

$18.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$15.00

Oaxaca Old Fashion Top Shelf

$50.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paloma Premium

$16.00

Paloma Top Shelf

$22.00

Pinata

$15.00

Pinata Premium

$22.00

Prickly Pear MASarita

$11.00

Prickly Pear MASarita Premium

$16.00

Prickly Pear MASarita Top Shelf

$22.00

Drinks

Bulleit

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tangueray

$12.00

El Jolgorio Espadin

$35.00

El Jolgorio Pechuga

$45.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$50.00

Fidencio Tobala

$35.00

Los Vecinos Ensemble

$17.00

Los Vecinos Espadin

$12.00

Los Vecinos Tobala

$27.00

Nuestra Soledad San Luis

$21.00

Nuestra Soledad Santa Maria

$21.00

Sombra

$11.00

Vamonos Riendo

$21.00

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

$19.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Diplomatico

$15.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Rum Chata

$11.00

Buchanans

$13.00

Jw Black Label

$15.00

Calle 23

$13.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Centenario Plata

$12.00

Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Cincoro

$23.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Corralejo Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio 70

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$21.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$35.00

Mijenta Tequilla Blanco

$15.00

Mijenta Tequilla Reposado

$25.00

Pueblo Viejo

$8.00

Rey Sol Anejo

$69.00

Ciroc

$17.00

Ciroc Mango

$17.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$17.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Shots

Bulleit

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tangueray

$7.00

El Jolgorio Espadin

El Jolgorio Pechuga

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

Fidencio Tobala

Los Vecinos Ensemble

Los Vecinos Espadin

Los Vecinos Tobala

Nuestra Soledad San Luis

Nuestra Soledad Santa Maria

Sombra

Vamonos Riendo

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

Avua Prata Cachaca

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Diplomatico

$9.00

Mount Gay

$6.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Buchanans

$9.00

JW Black Label

$9.00

Calle 23

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Centenario Plata

$7.00

Centenario Reposado

$9.00

Cincoro

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$20.00

Mijenta Tequilla Blanco

$9.00

Mijenta Tequilla Reposado

$12.00

Pueblo Viejo

$5.00

Rey Sol Anejo

$45.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Mango

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

House Shot

$5.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$6.00

Mamitas

$6.00

Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Sketchbook Amistosa

$6.00

Sketchbook Insufficient Clearance

$7.00

Sketchbook No Parking

$6.00

Sketchbook Orange Door

$6.00

Tecate

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club soda

Brunch Menu

Brunch Food

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Chicken and Churro Waffles

$15.99

Chilaquiles Rojos

$18.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$18.99

Chorizo Con Huevos Tacos

$11.99

Wine Menu

By The Glass

Natura, Chardonnay

$9.00

Natura, Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Cune, Cava Brut-Non Vintage

$10.00

Scarpetta, Brut Rose Timido-Non Vintage

$13.00

Scarpetta, Pinot Grigio 2021

$13.00

El PorVenir AMauata, Torrontes

$11.00

Bodega Colume Torrontes

$7.00

Antxiola

$13.00

Torres, Pago Del Cielo "Celeste" Verdejo 2021

$13.00

Saint Clair, Sauvingon Blanc 2021

$15.00

Buehler, Chardonnay 2019

$16.00

Montes, Cherub Rose 2022

$12.00

Familia Bonfanti, Malbec

$15.00

Boen Pinot Noir Tri county

$12.00

Aupa Pipeno, Carignan

$11.00

Rogue Vine Grand Itata, Cinsault

$15.00

Mdz, Malbec

$9.00

Delille Cellars, Metier Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

$22.00

Bodega Trivento, Malbec Reserve

$10.00

By The Bottle

Natura, Chardonnay

Natura, Cabernet Sauvignon

Cune, Cava Brut-Non Vintage

Scarpetta, Brut Rose Timido-Non Vintage

Scarpetta, Pinot Grigio 2021

El PorVenir AMauata, Torrontes

Bodega Colume Torrontes

Antxiola

Torres, Pago Del Cielo "Celeste" Verdejo 2021

Saint Clair, Sauvingon Blanc 2021

Buehler, Chardonnay 2019

Montes, Cherub Rose 2022

Familia Bonfanti, Malbec

Boen Pinot Noir Tri county

Aupa Pipeno, Carignan

Rogue Vine Grand Itata, Cinsault

Mdz, Malbec

Delille Cellars, Metier Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

Bodega Trivento, Malbec Reserve

Tattinger, Brut-La Francaise- Non Vintage 375

Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon Maverick Ranches

Cune, Monopole Blanco, 2021

Cakebread, Chardonnay 2021

Colene Clemens, Dopp Creek Pinot Noir 2020

Duckhorn, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

CYT, Don Melchor 2020

Desc. de Palacios Corullon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

From the same hospitality team that created Salud Kitchen comes Mas Salud. Already known for their tacos, Salud expands on the culinary journey set forth for each customer. A traditional tapas style dining experience that takes you through southern and central America all the way to spain. Starting with mayan hummus and mexican meatballs to Spanish style grilled octopus and chorizo. Pairing this mouth watering food with one of our homemade cocktails makes for one unforgettable night. Their extensive selection of wine by the glass and reserve list of exclusive blends will satisfy all palates. Mas Saluds modern artsy design elicits flash photography as well as numerous social media posts. From walking under umbrellas as if you were in the streets of Portugal or Columbia to lounge seating and hanging chairs, there's an atmosphere for everyone. An eclectic soundtrack of music provides the perfect backdrop to a night of tapas and margaritas.

Location

720 Clark Street, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

