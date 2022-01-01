Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve cake

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLUE CRAB CAKES$12.95
Two crabcakes, roasted red pepper aioli
ATLANTIC SALMON CAKE SALAD$12.95
Two fresh-ground salmon cakes with panko, lemon & dill over a mixed greens salad with diced cucumber, red onion, carrot and grape tomato, grapefruit-citrus vinaigrette & cucumber dill sauce
ITALIAN NUTELLA SHEET CAKE$5.95
dense bittersweet chocolate cake, hazelnuts, Nutella & mascarpone frosting, vanilla cream
More about Prairie Moon
Item pic

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Polenta Pound Cake$11.00
fresh blueberry compote, ricotta & lemon whipped cream & toasted pistachios.
More about Union Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yasotorn Cheese Cake$7.95
Green Tea Cheese Cake$7.95
Chocolate Cake$8.95
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
Main pic

 

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
11. turnip cake w/ cared meat 萝卜糕$4.95
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine image

 

Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
homemade caramel cake$7.00
carrot cake$8.00
carrot cake$8.00
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne Street Suite C, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake Slice- Brown Sugar Bakery$6.00
Contains Nuts
Brown Sugar Bakery Whole Cake - Caramel$80.00
3 Layer Whole Cake
Caramel Cake Slice - Brown Sugar Bakery$6.00
More about Soul & Smoke
Item pic

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$8.00
housemade with cream cheese frosting
More about Ridgeville Tavern
Farmhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Cake$9.00
More about Farmhouse

