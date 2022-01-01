Cake in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|BLUE CRAB CAKES
|$12.95
Two crabcakes, roasted red pepper aioli
|ATLANTIC SALMON CAKE SALAD
|$12.95
Two fresh-ground salmon cakes with panko, lemon & dill over a mixed greens salad with diced cucumber, red onion, carrot and grape tomato, grapefruit-citrus vinaigrette & cucumber dill sauce
|ITALIAN NUTELLA SHEET CAKE
|$5.95
dense bittersweet chocolate cake, hazelnuts, Nutella & mascarpone frosting, vanilla cream
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Polenta Pound Cake
|$11.00
fresh blueberry compote, ricotta & lemon whipped cream & toasted pistachios.
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
|Yasotorn Cheese Cake
|$7.95
|Green Tea Cheese Cake
|$7.95
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.95
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
|11. turnip cake w/ cared meat 萝卜糕
|$4.95
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|homemade caramel cake
|$7.00
|carrot cake
|$8.00
Soul & Smoke
1601 Payne Street Suite C, EVANSTON
|German Chocolate Cake Slice- Brown Sugar Bakery
|$6.00
Contains Nuts
|Brown Sugar Bakery Whole Cake - Caramel
|$80.00
3 Layer Whole Cake
|Caramel Cake Slice - Brown Sugar Bakery
|$6.00
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
|CARROT CAKE
|$8.00
housemade with cream cheese frosting