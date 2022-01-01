Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve chili

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TRI-CHILI WINGS$13.95
One pound, chili de arbol, chipotle & ancho glazed wings, cucumbers, cilantro ranch
More about Prairie Moon
Shang Noodle & Chinese

608 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
麻辣耳丝 🌶 Pig Ear Red Chili Oil$9.00
sliced pig ear in spicy chili oil
辣子鸡丁🌶 Red Chili Chicken$15.00
crispy fried chicken wok tossed with red chili peppers, leeks, onions
香辣虾🌶 Spicy Chili Shrimp$16.00
fried crispy shrimp sauteed with celery, scallions, cucumber, red peppers
More about Shang Noodle & Chinese
Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
020. Sliced Beef Shank w/ Chili Sauce 滋味牛腱$8.50
Mild spicy.
010. Wontons in Chili Sauce (6) 红油抄手(6)$6.95
Mild spicy. 6 pieces. House-made with pork.
111. Sliced Beef in Chili Pepper Soup.. 水煮牛肉$17.95
Medium spicy.
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato and Green Chili Latke$8.00
Ancho Chili Rice$5.00
Hatch Chili and Cheddar Cornbread$6.00
Homemade cornbread with a hint of jalapeno and a chipotle crema
More about Comida Cantina
Protein Bar & Kitchen

2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion, Evanston

No reviews yet
Chicken Chili Cup$5.29
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[210 calories, 17g protein, 23g net carbs]
Beyond Chili Bowl$9.99
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[430 calories, 34g protein, 45g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen

