Chili in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve chili
More about Prairie Moon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|TRI-CHILI WINGS
|$13.95
One pound, chili de arbol, chipotle & ancho glazed wings, cucumbers, cilantro ranch
More about Shang Noodle & Chinese
Shang Noodle & Chinese
608 Davis Street, Evanston
|麻辣耳丝 🌶 Pig Ear Red Chili Oil
|$9.00
sliced pig ear in spicy chili oil
|辣子鸡丁🌶 Red Chili Chicken
|$15.00
crispy fried chicken wok tossed with red chili peppers, leeks, onions
|香辣虾🌶 Spicy Chili Shrimp
|$16.00
fried crispy shrimp sauteed with celery, scallions, cucumber, red peppers
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
|020. Sliced Beef Shank w/ Chili Sauce 滋味牛腱
|$8.50
Mild spicy.
|010. Wontons in Chili Sauce (6) 红油抄手(6)
|$6.95
Mild spicy. 6 pieces. House-made with pork.
|111. Sliced Beef in Chili Pepper Soup.. 水煮牛肉
|$17.95
Medium spicy.
More about Comida Cantina
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Sweet Potato and Green Chili Latke
|$8.00
|Ancho Chili Rice
|$5.00
|Hatch Chili and Cheddar Cornbread
|$6.00
Homemade cornbread with a hint of jalapeno and a chipotle crema
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protein Bar & Kitchen
2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion, Evanston
|Chicken Chili Cup
|$5.29
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[210 calories, 17g protein, 23g net carbs]
|Beyond Chili Bowl
|$9.99
100% Plant-based Beyond Beef simmered with tomatoes, peppers, onions, charred corn, beans with cheddar, Greek yogurt and organic quinoa
[430 calories, 34g protein, 45g net carbs]