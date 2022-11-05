- Home
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
120 Reviews
$
8042 Lincoln Ave
Skokie, IL 60077
Thanksgiving Pies
Double Apple Pie
Our flaky, all-butter pie crust is filled with a deliciously warming combination of apples, apple butter, brown sugar, and all the spices that make us love a Midwestern Fall! Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged. Preorder Pickup Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am
Michigan Tart Cherry Pie
Our delicious all-butter pastry crust is filled with a refreshing cherry filling and topped with a pastry crust. Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged. Preorder Pickup Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am
Spiced Pumpkin Pie with Irish Whisky Cream
Traditional pumpkin pie filled with cinnamon, nutmeg and all the flavors of the season. Topped with our Irish whisky whipped cream (served on the side). Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged. Preorder Pickup Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am
Southern Maple Pecan Pie
Loaded with mammoth pecan halves and the delightful flavor of rich maple. Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged. Preorder Pickup Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am
Lala's Butterscotch Custard Pie
A decadent butterscotch custard is the star of the show for this delicious pie. The rich flavors of brown sugar and caramel shine through. It's finished with luscious whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon. Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged. Preorder Pickup Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am
Seasonal Menu
Spice Cupcake with Brown Sugar Frosting
Cinnamon, all spice, and ginger all appear in this cupcake and will warm you with the flavors of fall. Then we top it will a silky smooth brown sugar Italian meringue buttercream.
Tart Cherry Pie with Crumble Top
A small deep dish pie filled with a refreshingly tart cherry filling and topped with a cinnamon crumble.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
Moist, delicious, and filled with pumpkin flavor. All the flavors of Fall packed into one muffin!
Croissants
Kouign Amann
House Specialty - made of butter and sugar and under its crispy caramelized surface lies a soft center. This croissant-like pastry is a small luxury from the Brittany region of France. (pronounced "queen-a-mahn")
Butter Croissant
A traditional all-butter croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Our all-butter croissant rolled with rich Valrhona chocolate.
Almond Croissant
Our delicate croissant dough, filled with delicious almond paste and creates a wonderful and decadent treat.
Ham & Cheddar Croissant
Our all-butter croissant stuffed with in-house sliced ham and cheddar cheese.
Spinach & Feta Croissant
Our all-butter croissant stuffed with fresh baby spinach and Greek feta.
Scones
Tart Cherry Scone
Moist, delicious, and full of dried tart cherries. This scone never feels dry and is loaded with flavor!
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Our delicious scone base, filled with blueberries and tart lemon, drizzled with a lemon glaze
Chocolate Chip Scone
Our traditional scone base, filled with chocolate chips and drizzled with a decadent chocolate glaze. It's like breakfast AND dessert all at the same time.
Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone
Satisfy your bacon craving! This scone is full of bacon, cheddar cheese and fresh chives. It's a perfect savory bite to start the day.
Pastries
Sticky Bun
Our sticky bun features a cinnamon-infused brioche rolled with an apple butter filling, and topped with caramel and pecans. This is a house specialty you don't want to miss!
Coffee Cake
Just like Grandma used to make! This moist sour cream crumb cake is filled with a layer of cinnamon brown sugar, and topped with a crunchy streusel topping. A perfect treat anytime!
Corn Muffin with bacon, goat cheese & sun-dried tomato
Hummingbird Muffin
Have your cake for breakfast! This is our version of a classic southern dessert, the Hummingbird Cake. Our muffin features banana, pineapple, and pecan with a rich vanilla glaze.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Moist, delicious, and filled with pumpkin flavor. All the flavors of Fall packed into one muffin!
Focaccia Slice - Chef's Daily Selection
Moist and pillowy focaccia bread, flavored with vegetables and herbs of our chef's choosing.
Chocolate Swirl Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)
A ricotta-based, wheat-free cake with a light souffle-like texture, mixed with chocolate.
Blueberry Crumble Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)
A ricotta-based, wheat-free cake with a light souffle-like texture, mixed with blueberries.
Raspberry Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)
A ricotta-based, wheat-free cake with a light souffle-like texture, mixed with raspberries.
Quiche
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Standard Breakfast Sandwich
Thick-cut Nueske's bacon, American cheese, and souffléd egg drizzled with hot honey. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.
The Denver Breakfast Sandwich
Parisian-style cured ham, souffléd egg, cheddar, red bell pepper, and thin-sliced red onion. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.
The Steak & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Roast beef, American cheese, caramelized onion magic, and souffléd egg. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.
The Californian Breakfast Sandwich
Havarti cheese, avocado, souffléd egg, spinach, red onion, and drizzled with Cholula on light wheat bread. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.
The Salami & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Souffléd egg, genoa salami, Havarti cheese, and sun-dried tomato spread. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.
Sandwiches
Nothing Compares to EU
Eat the EU in this sandwich. Genoa salami, Parisian Ham, Dutch Havarti, arugula, red onion, roasted garlic mayo on ciabatta. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.
Trojan War
Super moist roasted turkey breast with homemade feta-dill spread, thin sliced red onion, cucumber, and Agamemnon’s anger* on a ciabatta roll. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips. *not an actual ingredient
What the Cluck?!
Housemade chicken salad, loaded with shredded chicken breast, celery, red onion, toasted pecans, and cranberries, piled on wheat bread with arugula and tart cherry spread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.
You Had Me at Bacon
A classic BLT with thick-cut Nueske's bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sandwich bread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.
Meat Meet Meat
Roast beef, Parisian-style cured ham, Havarti cheese, red onion, lettuce, mayo, and love on ciabatta bread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.
We Meat Again
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, lettuce, and mayo on ciabatta. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.
Eat Your Vegetables
Avocado, bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, and baby spinach layered between extra smooth hummus and goat cheese, served on ciabatta. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.
I Wanna Hold Your Ham
Parisian-style cured ham, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Dijon mustard, served on sandwich bread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.
Sandwich Your Way
You pick the bread. You pick the meat You pick the toppings. You create your perfect sandwich, and we will make it.
Toasted Sandwiches
The Skokie Swiss
Shredded chicken breast, Havarti cheese, and Parisian-style ham topped with Dijon mustard and gently toasted on sandwich bread.
Raise the Steaks
Roast beef and American cheese topped with red onion and gently toasted on ciabatta.
Backlot BBQ Melt
Shredded chicken breast, Kansas City BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strings, gently toasted on sandwich bread.
You're Bacon Me Crazy
Havarti and cheddar cheeses, topped with thick-sliced Nueske's bacon and tomato, gently toasted on sandwich bread
To Be Named!!!
Turkey, bacon, Havarti, Cholula mayo, red bell pepper, and caramelized onion magic on ciabatta.
Sweet Treats
Blondie
Is it a brownie or is it a cookie? The world may never know! What we do know is that it is chewy, gooey, and loaded with chocolate chips, brown sugar, and pecans. In other words, deliciousness!
Brownie
Satisfy your fudgy brownie craving. Our brownie is full of rich Valrhona chocolate, packed into a decadent, chewy package. It is sure to make any chocaholic drool!
Nanaimo Bar
We can thank our friends from the North for this sweet treat! The base of this bar is a delicious combination of chocolate, graham cracker, pecans, and coconut. That base is then topped with a vanilla buttercream and chocolate ganache.
Millionaire's Shortbread
Think of a Twix bar....but better. This bar features a base of buttery shortbread, topped with house-made caramel and chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Is there anything better than a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie? Yes, a Jumbo fresh baked chocolate chip cookie!
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Is it a cookie, or is it a brownie? No one knows for sure! Our chocolate crinkle cookie is delightfully soft and gooey (like a brownie), scented with cinnamon, and rolled in powdered sugar.
Kitchen Sink Cookie
A jumbo sized cookie loaded with chocolate chips, pecans, coconut, and dried cranberries. In other words, everything but the kitchen sink.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
A jumbo-sized soft sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon and sugar.
Assorted Jumbo Cookie Box, One Dozen
An assorted dozen of our freshly baked cookies will keep you going. Includes Chocolate Chip. Chocolate Crinkle, Confetti, Snickerdoodle, and Kitchen Sink.
Dessert Bar 4-Pack
You want these treats! Get this great 4-pack bar sampler that includes one each of our Valrhona Chocolate Brownie, Blondie, Nanaimo Bar, and Millionaire's Shortbread.
Fall Seasonal Drinks
Black Sugar Latte
We pair our La Colombe Nizza coffee bean with deep molasses black sugar and butterscotch to create a slightly sweet and slightly smoky drink.
Earl Grey Latte
house made extra fine earl grey tea concentrate + milk + honey
Hibiscus Iced Tea
The Oatmeal Cookie
chai + oat milk
Honey Cinnamon Cold Brew
Coconut Hot Chocolate
chocolate + butterscotch + milk
Coffees
Hot Brewed Coffee
Enjoy our delicious La Colombe Corsica blend, brewed fresh throughout the day.
Cold Brewed Coffee
Our La Colombe cold brew is served on tap for maximum freshness.
Cafe Au Lait
A delicious combination of our La Colombe Corsica brewed coffee and steamed milk.
Box (96 oz) of Hot Brewed Coffee
Our box of coffee includes 96 oz of delicious La Colombe coffee. Add cups, lids, and condiments for 10.
Espressos
Latte
Shots of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a small amount of foamed milk.
Cappuccino
Shots of espresso topped with equal parts steamed and foamed milk.
Americano
Shots of espresso topped with hot water to create an extra rich cup of coffee.
Mocha
Shots of espresso mixed with dark chocolate and topped with steamed milk.
Doppio
A double shot of our delicious La Colombe Nizza Blend espresso.
Cortado
A double shot of espresso combined with an equal amount of steamed milk.
Macchiato, Italian style
A double shot of espresso marked with a dollop of steamed and foamed milk.
Teas
Chai Latte
Rishi Chai tea concentrate, steamed with milk. A perfect blend of sweet and spicy.
Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea concentrate, steamed with milk.
Hot Tea
Your choice of any of our Rishi Tea offerings.
Iced Black Tea
Black tea, specially formulated for iced tea goodness.
Hanoi Sweet Tea
Our exceptional iced black tea mixed with a touch of lime and sugar. It's sweet, tart, and perfect for a warm day.
Half & Half (tea+lemonade)
Half tea and lemonade, over ice.
Lemonade
Milks
Call for Open Hours
Our delicious menu is scratch-baked daily. We try to remain seasonal and inventive, which means many items rotate and change frequently. Offering a full coffee menu featuring La Colombe coffees and Rishi teas.
8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie, IL 60077