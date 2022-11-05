Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

120 Reviews

$

8042 Lincoln Ave

Skokie, IL 60077

Order Again

Popular Items

Kouign Amann
Almond Croissant
The Standard Breakfast Sandwich

Thanksgiving Pies

Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged. Preorder Pickup Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am
Double Apple Pie

Double Apple Pie

$24.95

Our flaky, all-butter pie crust is filled with a deliciously warming combination of apples, apple butter, brown sugar, and all the spices that make us love a Midwestern Fall!

Michigan Tart Cherry Pie

Michigan Tart Cherry Pie

$24.95

Our delicious all-butter pastry crust is filled with a refreshing cherry filling and topped with a pastry crust.

Spiced Pumpkin Pie with Irish Whisky Cream

Spiced Pumpkin Pie with Irish Whisky Cream

$23.95

Traditional pumpkin pie filled with cinnamon, nutmeg and all the flavors of the season. Topped with our Irish whisky whipped cream (served on the side).

Southern Maple Pecan Pie

$26.95

Loaded with mammoth pecan halves and the delightful flavor of rich maple.

Lala's Butterscotch Custard Pie

Lala's Butterscotch Custard Pie

$26.95

A decadent butterscotch custard is the star of the show for this delicious pie. The rich flavors of brown sugar and caramel shine through. It's finished with luscious whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.

Seasonal Menu

Spice Cupcake with Brown Sugar Frosting

$4.25

Cinnamon, all spice, and ginger all appear in this cupcake and will warm you with the flavors of fall. Then we top it will a silky smooth brown sugar Italian meringue buttercream.

Tart Cherry Pie with Crumble Top

$8.95

A small deep dish pie filled with a refreshingly tart cherry filling and topped with a cinnamon crumble.

The Gridiron

The Gridiron

$10.25Out of stock

Genoa salami, black truffle salted burrata, spinach, sun-dried tomato mayo on a ciabatta roll. Served with hope and chips.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.95

Moist, delicious, and filled with pumpkin flavor. All the flavors of Fall packed into one muffin!

Butter Pecan Scone

Butter Pecan Scone

$3.95

The warm sweetness of brown sugar gives this scone its delightful base. Then we dot it with pecans and cover it in a vanilla bean glaze.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.40+

espresso + milk + pumpkin + spices

Maple Latte

$4.40+

espresso + maple syrup + milk

Croissants

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$4.25

House Specialty - made of butter and sugar and under its crispy caramelized surface lies a soft center. This croissant-like pastry is a small luxury from the Brittany region of France. (pronounced "queen-a-mahn")

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.95

A traditional all-butter croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Our all-butter croissant rolled with rich Valrhona chocolate.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Our delicate croissant dough, filled with delicious almond paste and creates a wonderful and decadent treat.

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$4.50

Our all-butter croissant stuffed with in-house sliced ham and cheddar cheese.

Spinach & Feta Croissant

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.50

Our all-butter croissant stuffed with fresh baby spinach and Greek feta.

Scones

Butter Pecan Scone

Butter Pecan Scone

$3.95

The warm sweetness of brown sugar gives this scone its delightful base. Then we dot it with pecans and cover it in a vanilla bean glaze.

Tart Cherry Scone

Tart Cherry Scone

$3.95

Moist, delicious, and full of dried tart cherries. This scone never feels dry and is loaded with flavor!

Lemon Blueberry Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$3.95

Our delicious scone base, filled with blueberries and tart lemon, drizzled with a lemon glaze

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.95

Our traditional scone base, filled with chocolate chips and drizzled with a decadent chocolate glaze. It's like breakfast AND dessert all at the same time.

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone

Bacon Cheddar Chive Scone

$3.95

Satisfy your bacon craving! This scone is full of bacon, cheddar cheese and fresh chives. It's a perfect savory bite to start the day.

Pastries

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.45

Our sticky bun features a cinnamon-infused brioche rolled with an apple butter filling, and topped with caramel and pecans. This is a house specialty you don't want to miss!

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.65

Just like Grandma used to make! This moist sour cream crumb cake is filled with a layer of cinnamon brown sugar, and topped with a crunchy streusel topping. A perfect treat anytime!

Corn Muffin with bacon, goat cheese & sun-dried tomato

$4.25
Hummingbird Muffin

Hummingbird Muffin

$3.95

Have your cake for breakfast! This is our version of a classic southern dessert, the Hummingbird Cake. Our muffin features banana, pineapple, and pecan with a rich vanilla glaze.

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.75
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.95

Moist, delicious, and filled with pumpkin flavor. All the flavors of Fall packed into one muffin!

Focaccia Slice - Chef's Daily Selection

Focaccia Slice - Chef's Daily Selection

$4.25

Moist and pillowy focaccia bread, flavored with vegetables and herbs of our chef's choosing.

Chocolate Swirl Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)

Chocolate Swirl Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)

$4.75

A ricotta-based, wheat-free cake with a light souffle-like texture, mixed with chocolate.

Blueberry Crumble Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)

Blueberry Crumble Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)

$4.75

A ricotta-based, wheat-free cake with a light souffle-like texture, mixed with blueberries.

Raspberry Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)

Raspberry Breakfast Cake (wheat-free)

$4.75

A ricotta-based, wheat-free cake with a light souffle-like texture, mixed with raspberries.

Quiche

Quiche Maria (spinach, goat, onion) 6"

$7.95Out of stock

Our quiche base loaded with baby spinach, goat cheese, and sauteed onion.

Quiche Lorraine (bacon, swiss, onion) 6"

Quiche Lorraine (bacon, swiss, onion) 6"

$7.95

Our quiche base filled with hand-cut bacon, sauteed onion, and swiss cheese.

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Standard Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Thick-cut Nueske's bacon, American cheese, and souffléd egg drizzled with hot honey. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.

The Denver Breakfast Sandwich

The Denver Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Parisian-style cured ham, souffléd egg, cheddar, red bell pepper, and thin-sliced red onion. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.

The Steak & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

The Steak & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Roast beef, American cheese, caramelized onion magic, and souffléd egg. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.

The Californian Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Havarti cheese, avocado, souffléd egg, spinach, red onion, and drizzled with Cholula on light wheat bread. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.

The Salami & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Souffléd egg, genoa salami, Havarti cheese, and sun-dried tomato spread. Breakfast sandwiches are toasted between two house-made special recipe savory waffles unless otherwise noted. Our souffléd eggs are made by whipping and baking them until fluffy.

Sandwiches

The Gridiron

The Gridiron

$10.25Out of stock

Genoa salami, black truffle salted burrata, spinach, sun-dried tomato mayo on a ciabatta roll. Served with hope and chips.

Nothing Compares to EU

$10.25

Eat the EU in this sandwich. Genoa salami, Parisian Ham, Dutch Havarti, arugula, red onion, roasted garlic mayo on ciabatta. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.

Trojan War

Trojan War

$9.45

Super moist roasted turkey breast with homemade feta-dill spread, thin sliced red onion, cucumber, and Agamemnon’s anger* on a ciabatta roll. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips. *not an actual ingredient

What the Cluck?!

What the Cluck?!

$9.95

Housemade chicken salad, loaded with shredded chicken breast, celery, red onion, toasted pecans, and cranberries, piled on wheat bread with arugula and tart cherry spread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.

You Had Me at Bacon

You Had Me at Bacon

$10.25

A classic BLT with thick-cut Nueske's bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sandwich bread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.

Meat Meet Meat

Meat Meet Meat

$10.45

Roast beef, Parisian-style cured ham, Havarti cheese, red onion, lettuce, mayo, and love on ciabatta bread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.

We Meat Again

We Meat Again

$10.65

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, lettuce, and mayo on ciabatta. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.

Eat Your Vegetables

Eat Your Vegetables

$10.65

Avocado, bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, and baby spinach layered between extra smooth hummus and goat cheese, served on ciabatta. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.

I Wanna Hold Your Ham

I Wanna Hold Your Ham

$9.45

Parisian-style cured ham, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Dijon mustard, served on sandwich bread. Sandwiches are made to order and served with chips.

Sandwich Your Way

$8.15

You pick the bread. You pick the meat You pick the toppings. You create your perfect sandwich, and we will make it.

Toasted Sandwiches

The Skokie Swiss

The Skokie Swiss

$10.45

Shredded chicken breast, Havarti cheese, and Parisian-style ham topped with Dijon mustard and gently toasted on sandwich bread.

Raise the Steaks

Raise the Steaks

$10.45

Roast beef and American cheese topped with red onion and gently toasted on ciabatta.

Backlot BBQ Melt

Backlot BBQ Melt

$10.45

Shredded chicken breast, Kansas City BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strings, gently toasted on sandwich bread.

You're Bacon Me Crazy

You're Bacon Me Crazy

$10.95

Havarti and cheddar cheeses, topped with thick-sliced Nueske's bacon and tomato, gently toasted on sandwich bread

Sandwich Your Way

$8.15

You pick the bread. You pick the meat You pick the toppings. You create your perfect sandwich, and we will make it.

To Be Named!!!

$10.45

Turkey, bacon, Havarti, Cholula mayo, red bell pepper, and caramelized onion magic on ciabatta.

Sweet Treats

Blondie

Blondie

$3.30

Is it a brownie or is it a cookie? The world may never know! What we do know is that it is chewy, gooey, and loaded with chocolate chips, brown sugar, and pecans. In other words, deliciousness!

Brownie

Brownie

$3.30

Satisfy your fudgy brownie craving. Our brownie is full of rich Valrhona chocolate, packed into a decadent, chewy package. It is sure to make any chocaholic drool!

Nanaimo Bar

Nanaimo Bar

$3.65

We can thank our friends from the North for this sweet treat! The base of this bar is a delicious combination of chocolate, graham cracker, pecans, and coconut. That base is then topped with a vanilla buttercream and chocolate ganache.

Millionaire's Shortbread

Millionaire's Shortbread

$3.65

Think of a Twix bar....but better. This bar features a base of buttery shortbread, topped with house-made caramel and chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Is there anything better than a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie? Yes, a Jumbo fresh baked chocolate chip cookie!

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$2.25

Is it a cookie, or is it a brownie? No one knows for sure! Our chocolate crinkle cookie is delightfully soft and gooey (like a brownie), scented with cinnamon, and rolled in powdered sugar.

Kitchen Sink Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$2.25

A jumbo sized cookie loaded with chocolate chips, pecans, coconut, and dried cranberries. In other words, everything but the kitchen sink.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.25

A jumbo-sized soft sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

Assorted Jumbo Cookie Box, One Dozen

Assorted Jumbo Cookie Box, One Dozen

$19.95

An assorted dozen of our freshly baked cookies will keep you going. Includes Chocolate Chip. Chocolate Crinkle, Confetti, Snickerdoodle, and Kitchen Sink.

Dessert Bar 4-Pack

Dessert Bar 4-Pack

$12.50Out of stock

You want these treats! Get this great 4-pack bar sampler that includes one each of our Valrhona Chocolate Brownie, Blondie, Nanaimo Bar, and Millionaire's Shortbread.

Fall Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.40+

espresso + milk + pumpkin + spices

Maple Latte

$4.40+

espresso + maple syrup + milk

Black Sugar Latte

Black Sugar Latte

$4.40+

We pair our La Colombe Nizza coffee bean with deep molasses black sugar and butterscotch to create a slightly sweet and slightly smoky drink.

Earl Grey Latte

Earl Grey Latte

$3.95+

house made extra fine earl grey tea concentrate + milk + honey

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.35+Out of stock

The Oatmeal Cookie

$4.80+

chai + oat milk

Honey Cinnamon Cold Brew

$4.10+

Coconut Hot Chocolate

$3.60+

chocolate + butterscotch + milk

Coffees

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.65+

Enjoy our delicious La Colombe Corsica blend, brewed fresh throughout the day.

Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.25+

Our La Colombe cold brew is served on tap for maximum freshness.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

A delicious combination of our La Colombe Corsica brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Box (96 oz) of Hot Brewed Coffee

Box (96 oz) of Hot Brewed Coffee

$15.95

Our box of coffee includes 96 oz of delicious La Colombe coffee. Add cups, lids, and condiments for 10.

Espressos

Latte

Latte

$3.55+

Shots of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a small amount of foamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.55+

Shots of espresso topped with equal parts steamed and foamed milk.

Americano

$3.15+

Shots of espresso topped with hot water to create an extra rich cup of coffee.

Mocha

$4.40+

Shots of espresso mixed with dark chocolate and topped with steamed milk.

Doppio

$2.85

A double shot of our delicious La Colombe Nizza Blend espresso.

Cortado

$3.50

A double shot of espresso combined with an equal amount of steamed milk.

Macchiato, Italian style

$3.50

A double shot of espresso marked with a dollop of steamed and foamed milk.

Teas

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Rishi Chai tea concentrate, steamed with milk. A perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.95+

Matcha green tea concentrate, steamed with milk.

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Your choice of any of our Rishi Tea offerings.

Iced Black Tea

$2.50+

Black tea, specially formulated for iced tea goodness.

Hanoi Sweet Tea

$3.35+

Our exceptional iced black tea mixed with a touch of lime and sugar. It's sweet, tart, and perfect for a warm day.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.35+Out of stock

Half & Half (tea+lemonade)

$3.00+

Half tea and lemonade, over ice.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.65+
Purple Haze Lemonade

Purple Haze Lemonade

$3.45+Out of stock

Lemonade + butterfly pea flower tea. This magic tea changes color depending on the pH of whatever it's mixed with.

Half & Half (tea+lemonade)

$3.00+

Half tea and lemonade, over ice.

Milks

Hot Chocolate

$3.20+

Hollander dark chocolate sauce, steamed with milk and a touch of vanilla.

Steamer

$3.20+

Chocolate Milk

$2.85+

milk + Hollander chocolate

Strawberry Milk

$2.85+

Ready to Drink

Water (1/2 liter box)

$1.75

La Croix - Berry (can)

$1.50

La Croix - Lime (can)

$1.50
San Pellegrino Soda (11.75oz can)

San Pellegrino Soda (11.75oz can)

$1.50

Sprecher Root Beer (16oz glass bottle)

$2.50

apple juice (8.8oz)

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our delicious menu is scratch-baked daily. We try to remain seasonal and inventive, which means many items rotate and change frequently. Offering a full coffee menu featuring La Colombe coffees and Rishi teas.

Website

Location

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie, IL 60077

Directions

