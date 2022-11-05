Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

Lala's Butterscotch Custard Pie

$26.95

A decadent butterscotch custard is the star of the show for this delicious pie. The rich flavors of brown sugar and caramel shine through. It's finished with luscious whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon. Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged. Preorder Pickup Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am