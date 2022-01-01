Burritos in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Longman & Eagle
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Egg, Cheddar, Chorizo Spiced Potatoes, Black Beans, Salsa, Crema, Avocado
Aztec Dave's Cantina
1143 N California Ave, Chicago
|Burrito Gordo
|$13.00
|Burrito (Friday)
|$8.00
|Burrito Dinner
|$16.00
Choice of Protein, Rice and Beans
QBirria Factory
215 N Clinton St, Chicago
|California Burrito
|$10.95
Giant flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with your choice of filling, zesty curly fries, pico de gallo, sour cream, and house blended cheese! Served with a cup of house consommé!
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|AL PASTOR BURRITO
|$14.00
Al pastor, romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole; flour tortilla, side choice of rice & beans or fries.
|CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
|$13.00
Chicken Tinga (stewed and shredded chicken), romaine lettuce, monteray jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro, sour cream. Side Salsa. Side choice of Rice & Beans or Fries. *Allergy Alert* Tinga is stewed with onions & peppers, raw onion can be left off but cooked onion cannot.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Frances' Brunchery
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Cheesy hashbrowns, eggs, tri-colored peppers, onions and choice of protein wrapped in tomato tortilla, includes side of garlic hot sauce
Breakfast House
4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Street Corn Chicken Burrito
|$7.45
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a
chile-lime salsa.
|Chorizo Con Papas Burrito
|$7.45
Mildly-spiced pork chorizo mixed with potato, Chihuahua cheese, diced onion, and a pinch of cilantro.
|Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
THE JERK SPOT
1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO
|JERK BURRITOS
|$8.75
Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice & Mexican Cheese
*Includes A Bag Of Chips
|Ancho Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$7.45
|Poblano Burrito
|$6.45
Roasted poblano peppers, rice, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Taco 'bout it - Addison
1465 West Lake Street, Addison
|COMBO #4 - Burrito
|$13.79
Your choice of meat wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
|Milanesa Burrito
|$10.29
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.29
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Sunrise Burrito
|$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Sunrise Burrito
|$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
|Carnitas Burrito
|$14.99
Scrambled eggs, pork carnitas, black beans, onions, poblanos, jack cheese and avocado in a whole wheat tortilla. Topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro and cotija. Served with Eggy's hash browns and fresh fruit or mixed greens.
El Garcia
7515 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Burrito Pastor
|$9.00
|Burrito Veggie
|$9.00
|Burrito Pollo
|$9.00
Filled with Beans, Lettuce, and Tomato
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
12 inch Flour Tortilla, Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese, Potatoes, Fajita Peppers, Black Bean Puree, with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Carnitas Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Slow roasted pork
|Rajas con Crema Burrito
|$14.00
roasted poblanos & elote in cream
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs, Chorizo, jalapeño, cheddar jack cheese, potato, salsa roja
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Brisket Burrito
|$16.50
Smoked hickory brisket, black beans, cheddar, scallions, pickled jalapenos, arugula, scrambled eggs, flour tortilla. With house cut fries, chipotle-tomatillo salsa. (add avocado for one dollar more)
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Burrito & Fruit (priced per person)
|$7.99
scrambled eggs, spiced bell peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes & salsa verde in a whole wheat tortilla, served with fresh fruit medley
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.99
scrambled eggs, spiced bell peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes & salsa verde in a whole wheat tortilla
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Burrito
|$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|King Burrito Plate
|$9.65
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
|Jr Burrito Plate
|$8.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
|King Burrito
|$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Boca Loca Cantina Aville
1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$16.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
|Carnitas Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Slow roasted pork
|Pollo Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, ancho Chile braised chicken