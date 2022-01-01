Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve burritos

Longman & Eagle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Longman & Eagle

2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4859 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Egg, Cheddar, Chorizo Spiced Potatoes, Black Beans, Salsa, Crema, Avocado
More about Longman & Eagle
Aztec Dave's Cantina image

 

Aztec Dave's Cantina

1143 N California Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Gordo$13.00
Burrito (Friday)$8.00
Burrito Dinner$16.00
Choice of Protein, Rice and Beans
More about Aztec Dave's Cantina
California Burrito image

 

QBirria Factory

215 N Clinton St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (327 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
California Burrito$10.95
Giant flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with your choice of filling, zesty curly fries, pico de gallo, sour cream, and house blended cheese! Served with a cup of house consommé!
More about QBirria Factory
Breakfast Burrito image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

535 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AL PASTOR BURRITO$14.00
Al pastor, romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole; flour tortilla, side choice of rice & beans or fries.
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$13.00
Chicken Tinga (stewed and shredded chicken), romaine lettuce, monteray jack cheese, diced onion, cilantro, sour cream. Side Salsa. Side choice of Rice & Beans or Fries. *Allergy Alert* Tinga is stewed with onions & peppers, raw onion can be left off but cooked onion cannot.
More about The Bar on Buena
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Frances' Brunchery image

 

Frances' Brunchery

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Cheesy hashbrowns, eggs, tri-colored peppers, onions and choice of protein wrapped in tomato tortilla, includes side of garlic hot sauce
More about Frances' Brunchery
Item pic

 

Breakfast House

4328 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, onions, avocado, tomatoes, melted with pepper jack cheese , and sour cream. Topped with Guajillo sauce, wrapped on a flour tortilla.
More about Breakfast House
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Corn Chicken Burrito$7.45
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a
chile-lime salsa.
Chorizo Con Papas Burrito$7.45
Mildly-spiced pork chorizo mixed with potato, Chihuahua cheese, diced onion, and a pinch of cilantro.
Lime-Grilled Steak Burrito$9.45
House-cut steak, Chihuahua cheese, fresh cilantro & onion, sour cream, Mexican rice, refried beans, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Village Tap
THE JERK SPOT image

 

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JERK BURRITOS$8.75
Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice & Mexican Cheese
*Includes A Bag Of Chips
More about THE JERK SPOT
7fd5fe84-9a31-4930-a31a-5b83c29e36d5 image

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito$9.99
More about Moti Cafe
Item pic

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ancho Chicken Burrito$6.95
Al Pastor Burrito$7.45
Poblano Burrito$6.45
Roasted poblano peppers, rice, refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Flaco's Tacos
Taco 'bout it - Addison image

 

Taco 'bout it - Addison

1465 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COMBO #4 - Burrito$13.79
Your choice of meat wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
Milanesa Burrito$10.29
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Al Pastor Burrito$10.29
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
More about Taco 'bout it - Addison
Sunrise Burrito image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunrise Burrito$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Goddess and the Baker
Fajita Burrito image

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito$16.00
Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Sunrise Burrito image

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sunrise Burrito$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
Carnitas Burrito$14.99
Scrambled eggs, pork carnitas, black beans, onions, poblanos, jack cheese and avocado in a whole wheat tortilla. Topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro and cotija. Served with Eggy's hash browns and fresh fruit or mixed greens.
More about Goddess Eggy's
El Garcia image

 

El Garcia

7515 N Western Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Pastor$9.00
Burrito Veggie$9.00
Burrito Pollo$9.00
Filled with Beans, Lettuce, and Tomato
More about El Garcia
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
12 inch Flour Tortilla, Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese, Potatoes, Fajita Peppers, Black Bean Puree, with Salsa & Sour Cream on the side.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carnitas Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Slow roasted pork
Rajas con Crema Burrito$14.00
roasted poblanos & elote in cream
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled eggs, Chorizo, jalapeño, cheddar jack cheese, potato, salsa roja
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Item pic

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Burrito$16.50
Smoked hickory brisket, black beans, cheddar, scallions, pickled jalapenos, arugula, scrambled eggs, flour tortilla. With house cut fries, chipotle-tomatillo salsa. (add avocado for one dollar more)
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito & Fruit (priced per person)$7.99
scrambled eggs, spiced bell peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes & salsa verde in a whole wheat tortilla, served with fresh fruit medley
Breakfast Burrito$3.99
scrambled eggs, spiced bell peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes & salsa verde in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe
**Breakfast Burrito image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Consumer pic

 

The Hen

2423 N Clark, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about The Hen
Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$12.99
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde
+ house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
King Burrito Plate$9.65
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
Jr Burrito Plate$8.50
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and your choice of meat.
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Boca Loca Cantina Aville image

 

Boca Loca Cantina Aville

1477 W Winnemac Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
Carnitas Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Slow roasted pork
Pollo Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, ancho Chile braised chicken
More about Boca Loca Cantina Aville
Breakfast Burrito image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

1560 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee

