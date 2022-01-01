Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Drunken Bean

review star

No reviews yet

400 East South Water St.

Chicago, IL 60601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Burrito
Croissandwich

Coffee & Espresso

2oz Espresso

2oz Espresso

$2.99
Americano

Americano

$2.75+
Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.79+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.99+
Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Tea

Chamomile Medley

Chamomile Medley

$2.99
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$2.99
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$2.99Out of stock
Jade Cloud

Jade Cloud

$2.99
Jasmine

Jasmine

$2.99
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$2.99
London Fog

London Fog

$3.25

Draft

12oz Nitro Brew

12oz Nitro Brew

$5.00Out of stock
12oz Cold brew

12oz Cold brew

$5.00
12 oz Horchata Cold Brew

12 oz Horchata Cold Brew

$6.50

Specialty

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+Out of stock
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Thai Coffee

Thai Coffee

$4.50+
Turmeric Ginger Latte

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$4.50+
Blue Moon Latte

Blue Moon Latte

$4.50+

Chai Pumpkin Latte

$4.99+Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.49
Lemonade 12oz

Lemonade 12oz

$2.75
La Croix

La Croix

$1.95
OJ

OJ

$4.50
Water bottles

Water bottles

$1.99
Apple juice

Apple juice

$2.95
Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt

$5.00

Need a jolt? Shot of expresso served over ice, topped off with lemonade.

Food

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Mashed Avocado with Salt, Lemon and Basil, topped with Chili Flakes, Toasted Pepitas, Arugula, and a Poached Egg on Wheat or Sourdough Bread

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese

Croissandwich

Croissandwich

$11.00

Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli

Egg Bites

Egg Bites

$6.00
Pizza Bagels

Pizza Bagels

$9.00

Pretzel Bagel topped off with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, & Oregano

Sesame Lox Sandwich

Sesame Lox Sandwich

$16.00

Sesame Bagel, Caper Chive Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Morning Bagel

Morning Bagel

$11.00

Plain Bagel with mashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Scrambled Egg with Cheddar Cheese

Denver Burrito

$9.00

Ham, Cheddar, Green peppers, onions, and scrambled eggs

Meat Lover Burrito

Meat Lover Burrito

$14.00

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, sausage, ham, bacon, mozarella & cheddar

Irish Rolled Oats

Irish Rolled Oats

$7.50

With brown sugar and dried fruit on the side.

Pita Lox

Pita Lox

$15.00

Smoked salmon atop a pia with caper chive cream cheese, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion and chili flakes

Greek Hummus Toast

Greek Hummus Toast

$10.00

Hummus, feta tomato, cucumbers, served on a toasted sourdough bread and topped off with zesty arugula, fresh hard boiled egg and paprika

Spoke&Bird

Choco Chip Cookie

Choco Chip Cookie

$3.25
Vegan Blueberry Muffin

Vegan Blueberry Muffin

$5.95
GF Muffin

GF Muffin

$4.25

Sweets

Loafs

Loafs

$3.95
Bagels

Bagels

$3.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50Out of stock
Croissant Plain

Croissant Plain

$3.75
Croissant Chocolate

Croissant Chocolate

$6.50
Double Chocolate Brownies

Double Chocolate Brownies

$3.50
Rice Crispy Fruity Pebble

Rice Crispy Fruity Pebble

$3.50
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.40Out of stock
Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$3.99Out of stock
Maple Sunshine Bun

Maple Sunshine Bun

$5.20Out of stock
White Chocolate Raspberry Scones

White Chocolate Raspberry Scones

$3.75Out of stock
Oreo Cake Pop

Oreo Cake Pop

$2.75
Irish Rolled Oats

Irish Rolled Oats

$7.50

With brown sugar and dried fruit on the side.

Almond Cream Croissant

Almond Cream Croissant

$7.50
Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin

Pumpkin Cranberry Muffin

$4.95Out of stock
Caramel Apple Danish

Caramel Apple Danish

$5.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Gluten Free Choc Chip Muffin

Pumpkin Gluten Free Choc Chip Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$4.00

Gingerbread Maple Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Pistachio Crossiant

$6.50

Food

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken tossed in BBQ Sauce with Melted Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion on Toasted Baguette

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Herb Aioli on Wheat or Sourdough Bread

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Classic Traditional Caesar Salad wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Chicken Salad Croissandwich

Chicken Salad Croissandwich

$14.00

House-made chicken salad with grapes and almonds, lettuce on fresh baked croissant

Mediterranean Sub

Mediterranean Sub

$12.00

Hummus ,Feta, Artichokes, Cucumbers, and Roasted Red Peppers on Toasted Baguette

The Italian

The Italian

$14.50

Prosciutto, Pesto, Arugula, and Fresh Mozzarella topped with house made Bruschetta on Baguette

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Herb Aioli on Wheat or Sourdough bread

Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, crumbled Feta, and Tzatziki sauce, all wrapped up in a lightly toasted Pita

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00

House-made Meatballs, topped off with mozzarella; all on a hoagie roll

Naked Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Naked Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, drizzled with Ranch

Food

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons Tossed with Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Thick Cut Tomatoes and Mozzarella topped off with Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Basil with Mixed Greens.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, topped with oregano and olive oil

Greek Bowl

Greek Bowl

$15.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta, Arugula, Kalamata Olives, and Tzatziki on the side

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado slices, egg, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar. Served with green goddess dressing on the side.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

400 East South Water St., Chicago, IL 60601

Directions

Gallery
Drunken Bean image
Drunken Bean image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 535 Michigan
orange star4.3 • 594
535 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 181 Michigan
orange star4.0 • 398
181 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Labriola Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
535 N Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
251 E. Huron St. Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Erie
orange star4.3 • 594
259 E Erie Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Porter Coffee Stand
orange starNo Reviews
Two Prudential Plaza, 180 N Stetson Ave Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston