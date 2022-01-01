Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Drunken Bean
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
400 East South Water St., Chicago, IL 60601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
No Reviews
251 E. Huron St. Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurant