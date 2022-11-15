Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row

2,233 Reviews

$

725 S Dearborn St

Chicago, IL 60605

House-Ground Marinated Steak Taco
Street Corn Chicken Taco
Flaco's Margarita (16 oz)

MARGARITAS & SANGRIA

Flaco's Margarita (16 oz)

Flaco's Margarita (16 oz)

$8.95

Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)

Classic "Sangrita" (16 oz.)

Classic "Sangrita" (16 oz.)

$9.95

Our chilled homemade Sangria blended with our classic frozen margarita!

Flaco's Homemade Sangria (16 oz.)

Flaco's Homemade Sangria (16 oz.)

$7.95

Our chilled homemade Sangria made with red wine, triple sec, brandy and Sangria Señorial.

Flaco's Piña Colada

Flaco's Piña Colada

$8.45Out of stock

Light rum, pinenapple juice and cream of coconut make this a summer favorite!

Margarita Fiesta Kit

Margarita Fiesta Kit

$34.95

A half gallon of margaritas, sea salt, lime wedges and 8 plastic glasses in a Flaco's reusable bag. Made to keep in the fridge and pour over ice (or drink chilled straight!)

CHIPS & DIPS

Homemade Chips & Dips

Homemade Chips & Dips

$3.45

Pick-up a box of our award-winning Homemade Tortilla Chips and add any assortment of fresh dips and salsas!

Homemade Chips (No Dips)

Homemade Chips (No Dips)

$3.45

Pick-up a box of our award-winning Homemade Tortilla Chips!

TACO OF THE WEEK

Toro Bravo Taco

Toro Bravo Taco

$5.45

House-ground, marinated steak, caramelized onion, fried potato, and spicy salsa "frita" (fried) on corn tortillas.

TACOS (INDIVIDUALS)

All ingredients made from scratch! Flaco’s Tacos are served on warm, double corn tortillas, and are naturally gluten-free.
Ancho Chicken Taco

Ancho Chicken Taco

$2.95

Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.

Street Corn Chicken Taco

Street Corn Chicken Taco

$3.95

Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.

House-Ground Marinated Steak Taco

House-Ground Marinated Steak Taco

$4.95

House-ground marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.

Cowboy Taco

Cowboy Taco

$5.95

House-ground steak, caramelized onion, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, with a dollop of homemade guacamole on corn tortillas.

Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.95

Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.

Toro Bravo Taco

Toro Bravo Taco

$5.45

House-ground, marinated steak, caramelized onion, fried potato, and spicy salsa "frita" (fried) on corn tortillas.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.45

Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.

Pescado (Fish) Taco

Pescado (Fish) Taco

$4.65

Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.45

Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.

Vegetarian Poblano Taco

Vegetarian Poblano Taco

$3.95

Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.

Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Taco

Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Taco

$2.95

Black beans cooked with fresh spinach, caramelized onion, fresh Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato) on corn tortillas. VEGAN FRIENDLY

Do-It-Yourself Taco 6-Pack

Do-It-Yourself Taco 6-Pack

Now you can get a box of a half-dozen of your favorite tacos individually wrapped! Comes neatly packed in a pizza box with red and green salsa. Choose two sets of three tacos each!