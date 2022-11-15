- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Printer's Row
- /
- Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row
Flaco's Tacos Printers' Row
2,233 Reviews
$
725 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60605
PLASTIC UTENSILS
MARGARITAS & SANGRIA
Flaco's Margarita (16 oz)
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
Classic "Sangrita" (16 oz.)
Our chilled homemade Sangria blended with our classic frozen margarita!
Flaco's Homemade Sangria (16 oz.)
Our chilled homemade Sangria made with red wine, triple sec, brandy and Sangria Señorial.
Flaco's Piña Colada
Light rum, pinenapple juice and cream of coconut make this a summer favorite!
Margarita Fiesta Kit
A half gallon of margaritas, sea salt, lime wedges and 8 plastic glasses in a Flaco's reusable bag. Made to keep in the fridge and pour over ice (or drink chilled straight!)
CHIPS & DIPS
TACO OF THE WEEK
TACOS (INDIVIDUALS)
Ancho Chicken Taco
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
Street Corn Chicken Taco
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
House-Ground Marinated Steak Taco
House-ground marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Cowboy Taco
House-ground steak, caramelized onion, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, with a dollop of homemade guacamole on corn tortillas.
Barbacoa Taco
Slow-cooked beef tacos simmered with ancho, guajillo and arbol chile peppers. Topped with fresh cilantro and white onion.
Toro Bravo Taco
House-ground, marinated steak, caramelized onion, fried potato, and spicy salsa "frita" (fried) on corn tortillas.
Al Pastor Taco
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Pescado (Fish) Taco
Grilled filet of fish, cabbage slaw, homemade chipotle salsa on corn tortillas.
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
Vegetarian Poblano Taco
Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Vegan Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Taco
Black beans cooked with fresh spinach, caramelized onion, fresh Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato) on corn tortillas. VEGAN FRIENDLY
Do-It-Yourself Taco 6-Pack
Now you can get a box of a half-dozen of your favorite tacos individually wrapped! Comes neatly packed in a pizza box with red and green salsa. Choose two sets of three tacos each!