Burgers

Devil Dawgs - State

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

767 South State Street

Chicago, IL 60605

Order Again

Popular Items

Bag "O" Tots
Chicago Dog
Bag "O" Fries

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$4.75

Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt

Hey Dog

Hey Dog

$4.75

Plain Hot Dog. Style yourself

Bacon Cheddar Dog

Bacon Cheddar Dog

$5.50

Bacon, Shredded & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Cheddar Cheese Dog

Cheddar Cheese Dog

$5.50

Loaded with Shredded & Melted Cheddar Cheese

Coney Cheese Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$5.50

Mustard, Coney Sauce (chili), Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$5.50

Mustard, Coney Sauce (chili), Onion

Hot Green Chile Dog

Hot Green Chile Dog

$5.50

Green Chilies, Mustard, Melted & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Southern Slaw Dog

Southern Slaw Dog

$4.75

Mustard, Housemade Coleslaw

Devil Dawgs

Dah Big Chicago Dawg

Dah Big Chicago Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt

Devil Dawg

Devil Dawg

$7.75

Plain Devil Dawg- 1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Style yourself

Blue Demon Dawg

Blue Demon Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Devil Sauce, Onion, Sauerkraut, Pickle, Spicy Mustard

Bulldawg

Bulldawg

$8.25

1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Battered and Deep, Fried Topped with Chili, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Pickle, Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Chi-Talian Dawg

Chi-Talian Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Mustard, Onion, Giardiniera, Melted & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Icelandic Dawg

Icelandic Dawg

$7.75

Sweet dijon Mustard, Ketchup, Homemade Remoulade, Diced Onions & Crispy Shallots

Its Not a Corn Dawg

Its Not a Corn Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Green Chiles, Mayo, Pico De Gallo, Marinated Corn, Cojita Cheese, Spicy Spice

New York Street Dawg

New York Street Dawg

$7.75

1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Spicy Mustard, Grilled Onions, Sauerkraut

Sig Ep Dawg

Sig Ep Dawg

$8.25

1/4 Lb. Handcrafted Spicy Sausage, Devil Sauce, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickle

Chicago Polish

Chicago Polish

$6.00

All beef Polish with Mustard, Grilled Onion, Sport Peppers

Steak Burger Sliders

Orginal Cheese Slider

Orginal Cheese Slider

$3.75

House Sauce, Onions, American Cheese

Hey Slider

Hey Slider

$3.75

Plain Slider. Make your Style

Backyard Slider

Backyard Slider

$3.75

House Sauce, American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Bacon Me Happy Slider

Bacon Me Happy Slider

$4.50

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Bacon, American Cheese

Chi-Town Slider

Chi-Town Slider

$3.75

Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt, American Cheese

Elvis Slider

Elvis Slider

$4.50

Peanut Butter, Bacon, American Cheese, Inferno sauce (Hot)

Kickass Slider

Kickass Slider

$4.50

House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Hot Green Chilies

Morning Slider

Morning Slider

$4.50

House Sauce, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg

Chicken

The Classic

The Classic

$8.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, House Spice on a Brioche Bun

The Clucker

The Clucker

$8.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Mayo, Homemade Spicy Slaw, Pickle on a Pretzel Bun (Spicy)

The Rooster

The Rooster

$10.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Pickle, American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, on Pretzel Bun

4 Pc Tenders W/Slaw&Pckls

4 Pc Tenders W/Slaw&Pckls

$7.95

Buttermilk Fried Tenders Served with Homemade Coleslaw, Pickles and your choice of sauce

10 Pc Tender W/Slaw&Pckls

10 Pc Tender W/Slaw&Pckls

$16.95

Buttermilk Fried Tenders Served with 2 Homemade Coleslaw, Pickles and your choice of Sauce

Fries/Tots/O-Rings

Bag "O" Fries

Bag "O" Fries

$3.75

Hand Cut Fries

Bag "O" Fries with Cheese Sauce

Bag "O" Fries with Cheese Sauce

$4.35
Bucket "O" Fries

Bucket "O" Fries

$6.50

Hand Cut Fries

Bucket "O" Fries with Cheese

Bucket "O" Fries with Cheese

$7.70

Hand Cut Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese

Bucket "O" Fries with Chilli N Cheese

$8.25

Hand Cut Fries Layered with Metled Cheddar and Chili

Bag "O" Tots

Bag "O" Tots

$4.00

Good Ol' Tater Tots

Bag "O" Rings

Bag "O" Rings

$5.50

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

Veggie/ Hot Dogs

Chicago-Style Vegan Dog

Chicago-Style Vegan Dog

$5.50

Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Peppers, Celery Salt

Vegan Dog Styles

$5.50

Served any style on our menu

Veggie/Burgers

Very Veggie Burger

Very Veggie Burger

$6.75

House Sauce, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato

Shakes

BANANA

BANANA

$7.90

Fresh Banana

CARAMEL PRETZEL

CARAMEL PRETZEL

$7.90

Carmel and Salty Pretzel Pieces

CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$7.90

Ghirardelli Chocolate

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL

$7.90

Ghiradelli Chocolate and Carmel

CHOCOLATE MONKEY

CHOCOLATE MONKEY

$7.90

Ghiradelli Chocalate and Fresh Banana

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY

$7.90

Ghiradelli Chocolate and Fresh Strawberry

CREAMY CARAMEL

CREAMY CARAMEL

$7.90

Creamy Carmel

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$7.90

Espresso

CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW

CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW

$7.90

Hot Fudge and Marshmallow

OREO

OREO

$7.90

Oreo Pieces

OREO MINT

OREO MINT

$7.90

Oreo and Mint

PEANUT BUTTER

PEANUT BUTTER

$7.90

Peanut and Fresh Banana

PB BANANA

PB BANANA

$7.90

Peanut and Fresh Banana

PB CHOCOLATE

PB CHOCOLATE

$7.90

Ghirardelli Chocolate and Peanut Butter

STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$7.90

Fresh Strawberry

STRAWBERRY BANANA

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$7.90

Fresh Strawberry and Fresh Banana

STRAWBERRY OREO

$7.90
VANILLA

VANILLA

$7.90

Plain Vanilla

Beverages

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

Assorted Cans of Pop

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Water

Joes

Joes

Craft Soda

Craft Soda

Devilments

Devilments

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Haughtiest, Hippest, Coolest Hot Dog Stand in Chicago! We Cram our Stands with Comfort and Deliciousness. From Classic to Unique we have a Hot Dog for you. Our Specialty Dawgs and Our Fried Chicken Options are made to be the Best in the City. With hidden Gems of Steak Sliders, Hand Cut Fries and Milk Shakes that you will Run Back For. We Wont Let You Skip a Meal at Devil Dawgs.

767 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605

Devil Dawgs image
Devil Dawgs image
Devil Dawgs image
Devil Dawgs image

