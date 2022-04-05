Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sono Wood Fired Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

800 S. CLark St.

Chicago, IL 60605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Base
Margherita
Soppressata Diavola

Starters & Salads

Brussels Sprouts al Forno

Brussels Sprouts al Forno

$12.00

a sono wood fired favorite. crisp prosciutto, lemon aioli, smoked paprika migas

Heirloom Beet Salad

Heirloom Beet Salad

$12.00

arugula, baby frisee, goat cheese, pickled red onions, pine nuts, honey mustartd vinaigrette

Wood Roasted Chicken Salad

Wood Roasted Chicken Salad

$14.00

field greens, plum tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, white balsamic vinaigrette

Zesty Caesar

Zesty Caesar

$12.00

romaine, manchego, cornbread croutons, spicy caesar dressing

Sumac-Crusted Diver Sea Scallops

Sumac-Crusted Diver Sea Scallops

$18.00

pistachio butter, micro arugula

Maryland Blue Crab Cake

Maryland Blue Crab Cake

$22.00

lemon aioli, remoulade, paprika corn relish

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Charred jalapeno glaze, sliced cucumber, carrot-daikon-pickle, crispy fried garlic, cilantro

Wild Boar and Lamb Meatball

$11.00

Wood Fired Pizza

The Base

The Base

$16.00

Create Your Own Masterpiece! Start with a handmade 14" wood fired crust, our signature Sono tomato sauce and provolone and go wild.

Soppressata Diavola

Soppressata Diavola

$28.00

salume calabrese, fior di latte, tomato sauce, charred red onions, basil, chili flake

Margherita

Margherita

$24.00

oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Basil Chicken

Basil Chicken

$26.00

grilled chicken, provolone, spinach, parmigiano, basil butter, roasted peppers, pine nuts

Salsiccia Bianche

Salsiccia Bianche

$27.00Out of stock

spicy italian sausage, provolone, foir di latte, spinach, roasted garlic

Crispy BBQ Chicken

Crispy BBQ Chicken

$26.00

buttermilk fried chicken, honey mop bbq sauce, fontina, oven dried tomatoes, pickled red onions, fresh cilantro

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$28.00

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, provolone, arugula

Funghi

Funghi

$26.00

oyster and cremini mushrooms, fontina, gruyere, leeks, crispy sage, truffle essence

Main Event

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli

Portabello Sandwich

Portabello Sandwich

$17.00

balsamic marinated portobello, roasted reds, charred onion, goat cheese, toasted brioche bun

Penne Pasta

Penne Pasta

$20.00

grilled chicken, oven roasted tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, pine nuts, basil butter sauce, parmesan

Wood Roasted Half Chicken

Wood Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

feta brined, oregano, lemon, garlic

Australian Waygu Ribeye Steak

Australian Waygu Ribeye Steak

$35.00

side roasted garlic, basil butter

Side Show

Crispy Potatoes Gratin

Crispy Potatoes Gratin

$10.00

bechamel, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese

Wood Roasted Mushrooms

Wood Roasted Mushrooms

$10.00

wild mushrooms, leek confit, herbs, truffle essence

Garlic Spinach

Garlic Spinach

$10.00

sauteed in EVOO and garlic

Sweet Treats

Zeppoles

Zeppoles

$10.00

our "little donuts" with hazelnut chocolate filling

Bread Pudding

$10.00

NA Beverage

Coke (can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (can)

$2.50

Sprite (can)

$2.50

Root Beer (can)

$2.50Out of stock

Smart Water 0.5L

$2.95Out of stock

BEER

Our Own 1837 Red Ale Tallboy (Single Can)

$9.00

A big, bold, balanced red ale brought to you by Good Eats Group and Church Street Brewing. 21+ only. Must show proof of age.

Our Own 1837 Red Ale Tallboys (4 pack)

Our Own 1837 Red Ale Tallboys (4 pack)

$32.00

A big, bold, balanced red ale brought to you by Good Eats Group and Church Street Brewing. 21+ only. Must show proof of age.

Amstel Light (6 pack)

Amstel Light (6 pack)

$20.00

21+ only. Must show proof of age.

WINE

Copper Hill Pinot Gris

$30.00

Daou Chardonnay

$40.00

La Mozza Sangiovese

$30.00

Tarrica Pinot Noir

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pickup, Curbside or Delivery Only. Authentic Tuscany-influenced cuisine featuring handcrafted wood fired pizza, starters, salads and dessert. Since our founding in 2010, Sono Wood Fired has received four Michelin Recommendations, recognizing our commitment to quality preparation and thoughtful sourcing.

Website

Location

800 S. CLark St., Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

Gallery
Sono Wood Fired image
Sono Wood Fired image
Sono Wood Fired image
Sono Wood Fired image

Similar restaurants in your area

Art of Pizza on State Street
orange star4.6 • 2,237
727 South State st. Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Seven Bar and Restaurant
orange star3.6 • 351
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Baci Amore - 321 S. Jefferson St. 1st Floor
orange star4.8 • 387
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
etta - Clark St
orange starNo Reviews
700 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Crushed By Giants
orange starNo Reviews
600 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Robert's Pizza and Dough Company
orange star4.6 • 1,155
465 North McClurg Ct Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Eleven City Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,183
1112 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Art of Pizza on State Street
orange star4.6 • 2,237
727 South State st. Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Sociale Chicago
orange star4.2 • 1,256
800 S. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Cafe Press Chicago
orange star4.2 • 343
800 S. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Roosevelt
orange star4.6 • 156
26 E Roosevelt Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Sweet Bean - 1152 S Wabash Ave
orange star4.5 • 22
1152 S Wabash Ave Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston