Pizza
Sono Wood Fired Chicago
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pickup, Curbside or Delivery Only. Authentic Tuscany-influenced cuisine featuring handcrafted wood fired pizza, starters, salads and dessert. Since our founding in 2010, Sono Wood Fired has received four Michelin Recommendations, recognizing our commitment to quality preparation and thoughtful sourcing.
Location
800 S. CLark St., Chicago, IL 60605
