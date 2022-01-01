Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park

review star

No reviews yet

2552 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

Matzo Ball Soup
Omelet
Skillet

Build Your Own

Omelet

$12.00

Add your choice of ingredients to folded egg omelet, includes a breakfast side

Scrambler

$12.00

Add your choice of ingredients to scrambled eggs, includes a breakfast side

Skillet

$12.00

Add your choice of ingredients to eggs any style over a base of breakfast potatoes

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Add your choice of ingredients to egg sandwich, includes a breakfast side

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$15.00

Strawberry Crepes

$17.00

Banana Crepes

$17.00

Blueberry Crepes

$16.00

Eggs-Quisite Dishes

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Cheesy hashbrowns, eggs, tri-colored peppers, onions and choice of protein wrapped in tomato tortilla, includes side of garlic hot sauce

Corned Beef Skillet

$18.00

Corned beef, onions, peppers over breakfast potatoes

Country Fried Chicken

$20.00

Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with chicken sausage white gravy, includes eggs any style and a breakfast side

Executive Steak & Eggs

$22.00

6 oz strip steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions in a red wine demi-glaze reduction, includes eggs any style and a breakfast side

Fajita Chicken Omelet

$17.00

Sliced chicken breast, tri-colored peppers, onions over folded eggs with provolone cheese, includes a breakfast side

Franny's Skillet

$16.00

Zucchini, tri-colored peppers, tomatoes, broccoli with eggs any style over breakfast potatoes

Fried B.L.A.T.

$16.00

Over easy eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese, mixed greens and aioli on toasted sourdough

Homestyle Skillet

$19.00

Diced ham, bacon, pork sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and cheddar with eggs any style over breakfast potatoes, includes side of chicken sausage white gravy and choice of toast

Jerk Chicken Alfredo Omelet

$19.00

Sliced chicken breast, broccoli and Parmesan in a creamy jerk Alfredo sauce over folded egg whites, includes a breakfast side

Spinach & Mushroom Omelet

$16.00

Sauteed spinach and mushrooms with garlic over folded eggs with Swiss cheese, includes dollop of garlic spinach sauce and a breakfast side

The 1938

$16.00

Classic breakfast with choice of protein, eggs any style, breakfast side and toast

Veggie Omelet

$16.00

Zucchini, tri-colored peppers, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, onions with a garlic sauce over folded egg whites, includes a breakfast side

Extras

Chicken Apple Maple Sausage

$4.00

Two homemade chicken apple maple sausage patties

Spicy Pork

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Two homemade turkey sausage patties

Fried Ham

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Bacon Crispy

$4.00

Side Jalapeno Bacon

$5.00

Side Pork Shoulder Bacon

$5.00Out of stock

Side Duck Bacon

$5.00Out of stock

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Chicken Breast Fried

$5.00

Side Pastrami

$4.00

Side Corn Beef

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side Lox 2oz

$6.00

Fruit Small

$3.00

Fruit Large

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Hashbrowns CHEESY

$4.00

Hashbrowns PLAIN

$3.00

Fried Potatoes

$3.00

Grilled Potatoes

$3.00

Side Berries

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Veggie medley

$5.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Potato Pancake (1)

$3.50

Potato Pancakes (2)

$6.00

Potato Pancakes (3)

$8.00

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Three Eggs

$5.00

Toast & Butter

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Toasted Bagel

$3.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side of chicken sausage white gravy

Side Giadiniera

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream 2 oz

$0.50

Jerk Shrimp Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Jerk Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side Nutmeg Hot Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.25

Garlic Hot Sauce 4oz

$0.50

Side Aioli

$0.50

Steak Sauce

Potato Salad

Salsa Verde

Salsa Rojo

Fancy Pancakes

Banana Chocolate Chip (2) Pancake

$12.00

Banana Chocolate Chip (3) Pancake

$14.00

Bananas Foster (2) Pancake

$12.00

Bananas Foster (3) Pancake

$14.00

Blueberry (2) Pancakes

$12.00

Blueberry (3) Pancakes

$13.00

Chocolate Chip (2) Pancake

$12.00

Chocolate Chip (3) Pancake

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Bacon (2) Pancake

Chocolate Chip Bacon (3) Pancake

Cinnamon Roll (2) Pancake

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll (3) Pancake

$14.00

Nutella Banana (2) Pancake

$12.00

Nutella Banana (3) Pancake

$14.00

Strawberry (2) Pancake

$12.00

Strawberry (3) Pancake

$14.00

Franny Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy

$17.00

Two biscuits drenched in chicken sausage white gravy, includes eggs any style and cheesy hashbrowns

Biscuits & Gravy (no sides)

$11.00

Two biscuits drenched in chicken sausage white gravy

Cluck-n-Gaufre

$18.00

Fried chicken breast with a sweet potato waffle (chucks of chicken in batter as well), includes nutmeg hot sauce and syrup

Corn Dogs (3)

$10.00Out of stock

Three chicken sausage links dipped in pancake batter and deep fried

Jerk Shrimp & Grits

Out of stock

Three jumbo shrimp over grits with jerk sauce, includes a breakfast side

For One Robin of Loxley Platter

$18.00

Deconstructed sandwich with center cut Nova Atlantic salmon, scoop of cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, chives, green pepper, capers, avocado, diced egg, giardiniera with a bagel

For Two Robin of Loxley Platter

$36.00

(For Two) Deconstructed sandwich with center cut Nova Atlantic salmon, scoop of cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, chives, green pepper, capers, avocado, diced egg, giardiniera with two bagels

Nova Lox Sandwich

$16.00

Deconstructed sandwich with center cut Nova Atlantic salmon, scoop of cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers with a bagel

French Toasts

Mega Flight FT

$15.00

Half slice each of strawberry, blueberry crunch (granola), caramel apple (walnuts), lemon zest (walnuts) and French Toast of the Week

French Toast Flight

$12.00

Half slice each of strawberry, blueberry crunch (granola), caramel apple (walnuts) and lemon zest french toasts

Strawberry Shortcake FT

$12.00

Topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce

Blueberry Crunch FT

$12.00

Topped with fresh blueberries, blueberry sauce and granola

Lemon Zest FT

$12.00

Topped with candied walnuts, poppy seeds and candied walnuts

Caramel Apple FT

$12.00

Topped with caramel sauce, apple and candied walnuts

FT Of The Week Sweet Potato

$12.00

Plain French Toast

$10.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk (1)

$7.00

Buttermilk (2)

$10.00

Buttermilk (3)

$12.00

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$12.00

Pancake Shot Waffle

Add Strawberry

$3.00

Add Blueberry

$3.00

Add Bananas

$3.00

Add Pecans

$4.00

Burgers

Wrightwood Burger

$18.00

Turkey Burger

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Deli Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich and Salad

$16.00

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$16.00

BLT

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Ham Sandwich

$14.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Extras Lunch

French fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw Side

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Potato Pancake (1)

$3.50

Fruit Small

$3.00

Fruit Large

$5.00

Side berries

$4.00

Strawberries and blueberries

Avocado

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Veggie medley

$5.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Apple Sauce

$2.00

Side Giadiniera

$0.50

2 oz Slaw

$0.25

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Salad Caesar

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Extra Matza Ball

$4.00

Grilled Sandwiches and Wraps

Chicken Avocado Club

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough

The "GC"

$14.00

Our signature grilled cheese on sourdough with cheddar and muenster cheeses

The Julius

$16.00

Grilled and chopped chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing wrapped in a tomato tortilla

The Lincoln Park

$18.00

Hot roasted turkey, muenster cheese, honeycup mustard on grilled challah or sourdough

Reuben

$18.00

Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$18.00

White Albacore tuna salad, cheddar cheese, tomato on grilled rye

Turkey Reuben

$18.00

Hot roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, thousand island, coleslaw on grilled challah or sourdough

Shrimp Cocktail

Out of stock

Spicy fried chicken sandwich on pretzel bun with spicy aioli and habanero cheddar cheese

Turkey Avocado Club

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, scallions, roasted corn and tortilla strips

Fancy Schmancy Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, Granny Smith apples, grapes, Manchengo cheese, walnut vinaigrette

Soups

Matzo Ball Soup

$7.00

Potato Chowder

$7.00

Triple Decker Sandwiches

Bacon Club

$19.00

Three slices of toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Clark & Arlington

$19.00

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island and coleslaw between three slices of bread

Turkey Club

$19.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo between three slices of toast

WEEKLY SPECIALS

FT Of The Week Sweet Potato

$12.00

Bacon Flight

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

Out of stock

Spicy fried chicken sandwich on pretzel bun with spicy aioli and habanero cheddar cheese

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Spicy Ceaser Salad

$17.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$14.50

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$16.00

Crab Omelette

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Executive

$25.00Out of stock

Salmon Executive With 2 Eggs Any Style With Cherry Tomatoes,Spinach,Garlic,and A Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce.

Chicken Pesto Sandwhich

$14.00

Hummus and Guacamole

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Buttermilk pancakes

$7.00

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Strawberry Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Banana Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Plain French Toast

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Bushel & Peck

Cherry Bomb HS 5oz

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Bomb HS 10oz

$9.00Out of stock

Fatalii HS 5oz

$5.00Out of stock

Holy Ghost HS 5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Jalapeno HS 5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Sriracha HS 5oz

$6.00Out of stock

Jam Blueberry Jalapeno 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

Jam Cherry Lavendar 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

Jam Raspberry 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

Jam Strawberry 8oz

$8.00

Bloody Mary Mix 24oz

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Frances' Deli has been a landmark in Lincoln Park for 80 years-- serving diners breakfast, lunch, and brunch (before it was even a thing)! Our delivery and carry-out game has always been strong too, "We've held down the Gold Coast for quite some time," starting on the east side of Clark as a legit, old-school deli, then, after 50 years, moving across the street. We have always been known for our comfort food and generations-old family recipes, and sandwiches too big to finish in one sitting. But the story doesn’t end there. Enter Chicago-famous chef and personality, Derek Rylon -- with his original team -- ready to take over and transform this diner/deli into what he calls a “Brunchery.” "Dinner on eggs," he jokes, while promising an "Upscale Breakfast Experience."

Website

Location

2552 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Frances' Brunchery image
Frances' Brunchery image
Frances' Brunchery image

