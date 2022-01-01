Frances' Deli & Brunchery - Lincoln Park
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Frances' Deli has been a landmark in Lincoln Park for 80 years-- serving diners breakfast, lunch, and brunch (before it was even a thing)! Our delivery and carry-out game has always been strong too, "We've held down the Gold Coast for quite some time," starting on the east side of Clark as a legit, old-school deli, then, after 50 years, moving across the street. We have always been known for our comfort food and generations-old family recipes, and sandwiches too big to finish in one sitting. But the story doesn’t end there. Enter Chicago-famous chef and personality, Derek Rylon -- with his original team -- ready to take over and transform this diner/deli into what he calls a “Brunchery.” "Dinner on eggs," he jokes, while promising an "Upscale Breakfast Experience."
2552 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614