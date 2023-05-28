Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Gemini

3,048 Reviews

$$

2075 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Dinner Menu

Starters

Parker House Rolls

Parker House Rolls

$6.00

4 rolls, nordic creamery butter, maldon sea salt

Pork Spring Rolls

Pork Spring Rolls

$14.00

Pork belly, cilantro, chili sauce

Prosciutto & Burrata Crostini

Prosciutto & Burrata Crostini

$16.00

Kentucky prosciutto, melon marmalade, genovese basil oil

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

ponzu, avocado, hoisin mustard, wontons

Steamed PEI Mussels

Steamed PEI Mussels

$17.00

1 lb of PEI mussels, prepared in a choice of fra diavolo or provençal

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$18.00

guajillo, charred tomato vinaigrette, cilantro

Salads

Tender Greens

$12.00

hazelnut, radish, champagne vinaigrette

Bill's Caesar Salad

Bill's Caesar Salad

$13.00

little gem lettuce, torn crouton, parmesan

Baby Wedge Salad

Baby Wedge Salad

$14.00

maple bacon, pickled red onion, tomato, buttermilk ranch, blue cheese

Super Green Vegetable

$15.00

kale, avocado, broccoli, asparagus, olive, pepperoncini, pistachio, parmesan

Mains

Spring Onion Risotto

$21.00

asparagus, boursin, preserved lemon

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$36.00

crispy sushi rice, togarashi, mango, avocado

Roasted Salmon

$32.00

mediterranean couscous, currant, almond, saffron butter

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$26.00

scallion cake, hon-shimeji mushroom, spring peas, citrus-thyme jus

10oz Hanger

10oz Hanger

$36.00

bone marrow butter, balsamic glaze, fries

8oz Filet Frites

8oz Filet Frites

$48.00

bone marrow butter, balsamic glaze, fries

Alaskan Halibut

$42.00

spring vegetable ragout, leek soubise

G Burger

G Burger

$18.00

monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, fries

Blackened Pork Tenderloin

$32.00

roasted corn succotash, salsa verde

Sides

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$11.00

garlic aioli, parsley

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$7.00

ketchup

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

bacon, balsamic, parmesan

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

lemon-relish vinaigrette

Side of Mac & Cheese

$12.00

cavatappi, sharp cheddar

Sliced Avocado

$3.50

Kids Food

John's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

served with fruit and your choice of side

Kids Buttered Noodles

$12.00

served with fruit and your choice of side

Kids Pasta Marinara

Kids Pasta Marinara

$12.00

served with fruit and your choice of side

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$12.00

plain cheeseburger, served with fruit and your choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

served with fruit and your choice of side

Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

7oz grilled chicken breast, served with fruit and your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Breast Only

Grilled Chicken Breast Only

$7.00

7oz grilled chicken breast

Kids Side Fruit Cup

$2.00

Kids Side Asparagus

$4.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Kids Pasta Only

$8.00

Dessert

Key Lime Tart

$12.00

graham cracker, coconut whipped cream, toasted coconut

Buck's Cake

$13.00

devil's food cake, oreo cookie buttercream

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Skillet

$14.00

Buck Russell's vanilla ice cream, caramel

Fried Chicken Sundays

Sunday Fried Chicken

Fried Half Amish Chicken, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, a Honey Butter Biscuit, and house made Hot Sauce
Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$34.00

house made hot sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey butter biscuit

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, Gemini has become everyone’s neighborhood restaurant even if they don’t live around the corner. A made-from-scratch mentality can be found throughout the dinner and brunch menus with dishes that have roots in classic American cuisine but with Midwest seasonality and sensibility. As a way to offset rising costs associated with the restaurant (food, beverage, labor, benefits, supplies, regulation) we have added a 3% surcharge to all checks. Thank you for your support.

Website

Location

2075 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Gemini image
Gemini image
Gemini image

