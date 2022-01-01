Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

McGee's Tavern & Grille

949 Reviews

$$

950 W Webster Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

12 Wings

$15.00

6 Wings

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hummus Platter

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Pretzel

$14.00

Quesadillas

$8.00

Tres Tacos

$9.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Salads/Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Greek Wrap

$11.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Entree's

B.L.T.

$12.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Fish 'N' Chips

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Steak Philly

$15.00

Tavern Burger

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

No Side

Pizza & Calzones

9" Pizza

$10.00

16" Pizza

$18.00

Calzone

$10.00

Extras

BBQ

$0.75

Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Blueberry Vinaigrette

$0.75Out of stock

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75Out of stock

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chili

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75Out of stock

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75Out of stock

Demon Sauce

$0.75

Carrots and Celery

$1.50

Pitchers

Coors Light

$15.00

Miller Lite

$15.00

Allagash White

$20.00

Angry Orchard

$20.00

Atwater Vanilla Java Porter

$20.00Out of stock

Peroni

$20.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$20.00

Blue Moon

$20.00

Dos Equis XX Lager

$20.00

Firestone Walker 805

$20.00Out of stock

Goose Island 312

$20.00

Green Line

$20.00

Guinness

$24.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$20.00

Heineken

$20.00Out of stock

Lagunitas a Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Ale

$20.00

Lagunitas IPA

$20.00

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$20.00

Michelob Ultra

$15.00

Modelo

$20.00

Revolution Anti-Hero IPA

$20.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$20.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$20.00

Cruz Blanca Vamos

$20.00

Stella Artois

$20.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$20.00

Three Floyd's Barbarian Haze

$20.00

Three Floyds Gumballhead

$20.00

NA Beverage Soda

$9.00

Corona

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

950 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
McGee's Tavern & Grille image
McGee's Tavern & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Park
orange star4.6 • 2,755
1008 W Armitage Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah
orange starNo Reviews
1962 N. Halsted Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Kincade's - 950 W. Armitage
orange starNo Reviews
950 W. Armitage Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Old Pueblo Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
1200 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Gemini
orange star4.9 • 3,048
2075 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Prost!
orange star4.3 • 732
2566 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
orange star4.6 • 7,596
938 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Geja's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,243
340 W. Armitage Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Chez Moi
orange star4.5 • 3,457
2100 N Halsted St Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Lincoln Common
orange star4.4 • 3,161
2309 N Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Gemini
orange star4.9 • 3,048
2075 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Bourgeois Pig Cafe - Lincoln Park
orange star4.1 • 2,798
736-738 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston