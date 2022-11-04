- Home
Nori Sushi Chicago Lakeview
900 Reviews
$$
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY
CHICAGO, IL 60614
Free Edamame
Free with purchase of minimum $40. Enter promo code GOOD40 when check out. *Cannot be combined with other complimentary items. One per customer and per purchase only.
Free Ebi Tempura Maki
Free with purchase of minimum $60. Enter promo code GOOD60 when check out. *Cannot be combined with other complimentary items. One per customer and per purchase only.
Soup
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with tofu, scallions, and seaweed.
Spicy Miso Soup
Spicy soybean broth with tofu, scallions, jalapeno, and seaweed.
Minced Chicken Gyoza Soup
Fried chicken gyoza dumplings, tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth.
Dubin Soup
Jumbo shrimp, chicken, white fish, and shitake mushroom in light broth.
Hot
Age-Dashi Tofu
Deep fried soft tofu served with house ginger sauce and topped with scallions and fish bonito.
Calamari Honey Wasabi
Deep fried calamari served with our house honey wasabi mayo sauce.
Edamame
Boiled Japanese bean with sea salt.
Gyoza
Japanese style pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with dipping sauce.
Nori Cheesy Roll
3 pcs., Cream cheese, crab sticks, carrot, and celery in Vietnamese rice paper, served with our house spicy sauce.
Nori’s Tempura
Deep fried lightly battered shrimps, sweet potato, broccoli, onion, kabocha, and asparagus served with soy ginger sauce.
Nori’s Tempura Shrimps (6pcs)
Deep fried lightly battered shrimps served with soy ginger sauce.
Okonomiyaki
Japanese pancake. Shredded carrot, cabbage, mixed veggies, kanikama, egg, and flour. Garnished with bonito flakes and mayo.
Shumai
(5 pcs.) Steamed shrimp dumplings.
Small Edamame
Boiled Japanese bean with salt.
Soft Shell Crab Katsu
Fried soft shell Crab with house salad and ponzu sauce.
Spicy Edamame
Boiled Japanese bean with soy and spicy sauce.
Spicy Fire Ball
Deep fried spicy tuna or spicy shrimp with sushi rice, sesame seeds, and nori. Topped with sweet sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Deep fried sweet potato served with honey wasabi mayo sauce.
Takoyaki
Crispy octopus puffs topped with fish bonito, seaweed, mayo, sweet brown sauce, and sesame seeds.
Cold
Goma-Ae
Steamed spinach with creamy sesame dressing and sesame seeds.
Hamachi Ponzu
6 Pieces of Yellow tail sashimi, cilantro, jalapeño, in seasoned ponzu sauce.
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, sliced almonds and cherry tomatoes. *Choose ginger mayo or creamy sesame dressing.
Plain Sunomono
Cucumber, avocado, and daikon with our house dressing.
Sashimi Sampler
Chef's selection of 6 slices assortment raw sashimi.
Sunomono Moriawase
Crab meat, ebi, tako, masago, avocado, and cucumber with our house dressing.
Truffle Tuna Bites
3 pieces tuna nigiri dressed with soy truffle oil topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Tsukemono Pickles
Chef’s selection of these sweet-tart flavor oshinko, shitake mushroom, cucumber, kampyo are palatable, crunchy, and refreshing.
Tuna Avocado Salad
Mixed greens salad, fresh tuna, avocado, with our creamy signature dressing.
Tuna Tartar
Seared marinated tuna with avocado, and mixed greens with our house ponzu sauce.
Wakame Salad
Japanese seaweed salad in Vinaigrette and mixed green salad.
Signature Maki
Aloha
Unagi, mango and jalapeno, wrapped with seared spicy mayo, hamachi, and scallions.
Chicago Crunchy Crazy Maki
Hamachi, escolar, unagi and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, red tobiko, black tobiko, and masago.
Crab Shogun
Soft shell crab, avocado, cilantro and jalapeno topped with torched crab meat & tobiko, scallions served with ponzu sauce.
Crazy Calamari
Deep fried calamari, spicy crab meat, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crumb, sweet sauce, and spicy mayo.
Crunchy Lobster Maki
Lobster salad with avocado, green onions, and masago. Rolled with tempura crunch.
Fire Dragon
Tempura shrimp and avocado wrapped with tuna and topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce.
Grand Caribbean
Tempura shrimp, mango, strawberry and avocado topped with salmon, wasabi mayo, and sweet sauce.
Lobster YumYum Maki
Lobster salad with avocado. Layered with fresh salmon, jalapeno, red tobiko, and scallions.
Monster Maki
Deep fried unagi, cream cheese, steamed asparagus, cilantro, tamago, topped with spicy shrimp, avocado, unagi sauce, and tobiko.
Negi Toro Maki
Premium fatty tuna with Japanese Oba mint leaves rolled inside out with scallions.
Red Nori Maki
Spicy tuna, spicy shrimp, spicy mayo, masago and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, red tobiko, and unagi sauce.
Sakura Tuna Maki
Spicy tuna, unagi, avocado and cream cheese wrapped with nori. Deep fried, topped with sweet sauce, red tobiko, black tobiko, and masago.
Sea Emperor Maki
Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber. Topped with fresh scallop and salmon, fish roe medley, toasted garlic chili oil, and scallions
Spicy King California Maki
Premium crab meat tossed in spicy sauce with cucumber, avocado, and masago.
Spicy Octopus
Octopus, masago, scallions, avocado, masago mayo, and chili sauce.
Tropicana Maki
Soft shell crab, mango, avocado, masago mayo, topped with masago, wasabi mayo, and sweet sauce.
Nori Maki
Alaskan Maki
Salmon and avocado.
Boston Maki
Tuna and avocado.
Calamari Maki
Deep fried calamari, avocado, ginger, and spicy mayo.
California Maki
Kanikama crab ment, avocado, cucumber, and masago. *Contains shellfish.
Caterpillar Maki
Escolar, smoked salmon, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado. Topped with spicy mayo.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, scallions, and tempura crumbs.
Dragon Maki
Shrimp tempura, masago mayo, topped with unagi, avocado, and unagi sauce.
Ebi Tempura Maki
Tempura shrimp, avocado, masago mayo, topped with unagi sauce.
Escolar Jalapeno Maki
Escolar and jalapeno.
Futo Maki
Kanikama, tamago, kampyo, shitake, avocado, and cucumber.
Mexican
Yellowtail, salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, chili oil, and lime.
Negihama Maki
Yellowtail and scallions.
Ninja Maki
Sweet potato tempura and avocado topped with torched spicy kanikama, masago, unagi sauce, and tempura crumbs.
Philly Maki
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.
Rainbow Maki
Kanikama crab ment, avocado, cucumber, and masago. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado. *Contains shellfish.
Sake Maki Fresh
Fresh salmon maki.
Salmon Skin Maki
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, and daikon sprout with unagi sauce.
Smoked Salmon Maki
Soft Shell Crab Maki
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago mayo, unagi sauce, and scallions.
Spicy Salmon
Salmon, masago, cucumber, and spicy mayo.
Spicy Shrimp Maki
Boiled shrimp, masago mayo, chili sauce, and scallions.
Spicy Tuna Maki
Chopped tuna, masago mayo, and chili sauce.
Sweet Potato Tempura
Topped with sweet sauce.
Tekka
Fresh big eye tuna maki.
Tokyo Maki
Tempura shrimp, smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, with tempura crumbs, unagi sauce, and honey wasabi mayo.
Unagi Q Maki
Unagi and cucumber topped with sweet sauce.
Vegetable Maki
Asparagus Maki
Asparagus Tempura Maki
With sweet sauce.
Avocado Maki
Avocado Tempura Maki
With chili mayo.
Kampyo Maki
Sweet gourd.
Kappa Maki
Cucumber maki.
Mo Yasai Maki
Deep fried maki with asparagus, avocado, kampyo, cream cheese, scallions, chili mayo, topped with fried daikon and sweet sauce.