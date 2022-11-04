Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Nori Sushi Chicago Lakeview

900 Reviews

$$

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY

CHICAGO, IL 60614

Gyoza
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Salmon

Deal and Discount

Free Edamame

$4.00

Free with purchase of minimum $40. Enter promo code GOOD40 when check out. *Cannot be combined with other complimentary items. One per customer and per purchase only.

Free Ebi Tempura Maki

$8.00

Free with purchase of minimum $60. Enter promo code GOOD60 when check out. *Cannot be combined with other complimentary items. One per customer and per purchase only.

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean broth with tofu, scallions, and seaweed.

Spicy Miso Soup

$3.50

Spicy soybean broth with tofu, scallions, jalapeno, and seaweed.

Minced Chicken Gyoza Soup

$6.00

Fried chicken gyoza dumplings, tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth.

Dubin Soup

$7.00

Jumbo shrimp, chicken, white fish, and shitake mushroom in light broth.

Age-Dashi Tofu

$6.50

Deep fried soft tofu served with house ginger sauce and topped with scallions and fish bonito.

Calamari Honey Wasabi

$11.00

Deep fried calamari served with our house honey wasabi mayo sauce.

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled Japanese bean with sea salt.

Gyoza

$7.50

Japanese style pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with dipping sauce.

Nori Cheesy Roll

$7.00

3 pcs., Cream cheese, crab sticks, carrot, and celery in Vietnamese rice paper, served with our house spicy sauce.

Nori’s Tempura

$12.00

Deep fried lightly battered shrimps, sweet potato, broccoli, onion, kabocha, and asparagus served with soy ginger sauce.

Nori’s Tempura Shrimps (6pcs)

$12.00

Deep fried lightly battered shrimps served with soy ginger sauce.

Okonomiyaki

$8.00

Japanese pancake. Shredded carrot, cabbage, mixed veggies, kanikama, egg, and flour. Garnished with bonito flakes and mayo.

Shumai

$10.00

(5 pcs.) Steamed shrimp dumplings.

Small Edamame

$4.00

Boiled Japanese bean with salt.

Soft Shell Crab Katsu

$14.00

Fried soft shell Crab with house salad and ponzu sauce.

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Boiled Japanese bean with soy and spicy sauce.

Spicy Fire Ball

$12.00

Deep fried spicy tuna or spicy shrimp with sushi rice, sesame seeds, and nori. Topped with sweet sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Deep fried sweet potato served with honey wasabi mayo sauce.

Takoyaki

$8.00

Crispy octopus puffs topped with fish bonito, seaweed, mayo, sweet brown sauce, and sesame seeds.

Cold

Goma-Ae

$5.00

Steamed spinach with creamy sesame dressing and sesame seeds.

Hamachi Ponzu

$12.00

6 Pieces of Yellow tail sashimi, cilantro, jalapeño, in seasoned ponzu sauce.

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, sliced almonds and cherry tomatoes. *Choose ginger mayo or creamy sesame dressing.

Plain Sunomono

$6.00

Cucumber, avocado, and daikon with our house dressing.

Sashimi Sampler

$14.00

Chef's selection of 6 slices assortment raw sashimi.

Sunomono Moriawase

$10.00

Crab meat, ebi, tako, masago, avocado, and cucumber with our house dressing.

Truffle Tuna Bites

$14.00

3 pieces tuna nigiri dressed with soy truffle oil topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Tsukemono Pickles

$7.00

Chef’s selection of these sweet-tart flavor oshinko, shitake mushroom, cucumber, kampyo are palatable, crunchy, and refreshing.

Tuna Avocado Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens salad, fresh tuna, avocado, with our creamy signature dressing.

Tuna Tartar

$12.00

Seared marinated tuna with avocado, and mixed greens with our house ponzu sauce.

Wakame Salad

$7.00

Japanese seaweed salad in Vinaigrette and mixed green salad.

Signature Maki

Aloha

$16.00

Unagi, mango and jalapeno, wrapped with seared spicy mayo, hamachi, and scallions.

Chicago Crunchy Crazy Maki

$17.00

Hamachi, escolar, unagi and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, red tobiko, black tobiko, and masago.

Crab Shogun

$17.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cilantro and jalapeno topped with torched crab meat & tobiko, scallions served with ponzu sauce.

Crazy Calamari

$16.00

Deep fried calamari, spicy crab meat, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crumb, sweet sauce, and spicy mayo.

Crunchy Lobster Maki

$15.00

Lobster salad with avocado, green onions, and masago. Rolled with tempura crunch.

Fire Dragon

$17.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado wrapped with tuna and topped with spicy shrimp, scallions, and sweet sauce.

Grand Caribbean

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, mango, strawberry and avocado topped with salmon, wasabi mayo, and sweet sauce.

Lobster YumYum Maki

$17.00

Lobster salad with avocado. Layered with fresh salmon, jalapeno, red tobiko, and scallions.

Monster Maki

$16.00

Deep fried unagi, cream cheese, steamed asparagus, cilantro, tamago, topped with spicy shrimp, avocado, unagi sauce, and tobiko.

Negi Toro Maki

$17.00

Premium fatty tuna with Japanese Oba mint leaves rolled inside out with scallions.

Red Nori Maki

$17.00

Spicy tuna, spicy shrimp, spicy mayo, masago and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, red tobiko, and unagi sauce.

Sakura Tuna Maki

$17.00

Spicy tuna, unagi, avocado and cream cheese wrapped with nori. Deep fried, topped with sweet sauce, red tobiko, black tobiko, and masago.

Sea Emperor Maki

$20.00

Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber. Topped with fresh scallop and salmon, fish roe medley, toasted garlic chili oil, and scallions

Spicy King California Maki

$16.00

Premium crab meat tossed in spicy sauce with cucumber, avocado, and masago.

Spicy Octopus

$14.00

Octopus, masago, scallions, avocado, masago mayo, and chili sauce.

Tropicana Maki

$16.00

Soft shell crab, mango, avocado, masago mayo, topped with masago, wasabi mayo, and sweet sauce.

Nori Maki

Alaskan Maki

$9.00

Salmon and avocado.

Boston Maki

$9.00

Tuna and avocado.

Calamari Maki

$9.00

Deep fried calamari, avocado, ginger, and spicy mayo.

California Maki

$8.00

Kanikama crab ment, avocado, cucumber, and masago. *Contains shellfish.

Caterpillar Maki

$15.00

Escolar, smoked salmon, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado. Topped with spicy mayo.

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Chopped tuna, masago mayo, chili sauce, avocado, scallions, and tempura crumbs.

Dragon Maki

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, masago mayo, topped with unagi, avocado, and unagi sauce.

Ebi Tempura Maki

$8.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, masago mayo, topped with unagi sauce.

Escolar Jalapeno Maki

$8.00

Escolar and jalapeno.

Futo Maki

$9.00

Kanikama, tamago, kampyo, shitake, avocado, and cucumber.

Mexican

$13.00

Yellowtail, salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, chili oil, and lime.

Negihama Maki

$7.00

Yellowtail and scallions.

Ninja Maki

$13.00

Sweet potato tempura and avocado topped with torched spicy kanikama, masago, unagi sauce, and tempura crumbs.

Philly Maki

$9.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.

Rainbow Maki

$16.00

Kanikama crab ment, avocado, cucumber, and masago. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado. *Contains shellfish.

Sake Maki Fresh

$7.00

Fresh salmon maki.

Salmon Skin Maki

$8.00

Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, and daikon sprout with unagi sauce.

Smoked Salmon Maki

$7.00

Soft Shell Crab Maki

$10.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago mayo, unagi sauce, and scallions.

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

Salmon, masago, cucumber, and spicy mayo.

Spicy Shrimp Maki

$12.00

Boiled shrimp, masago mayo, chili sauce, and scallions.

Spicy Tuna Maki

$10.00

Chopped tuna, masago mayo, and chili sauce.

Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

Topped with sweet sauce.

Tekka

$7.00

Fresh big eye tuna maki.

Tokyo Maki

$15.00

Tempura shrimp, smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese, with tempura crumbs, unagi sauce, and honey wasabi mayo.

Unagi Q Maki

$10.00

Unagi and cucumber topped with sweet sauce.

Vegetable Maki

Asparagus Maki

$5.00

Asparagus Tempura Maki

$6.00

With sweet sauce.

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Avocado Tempura Maki

$6.00

With chili mayo.

Kampyo Maki

$5.00

Sweet gourd.

Kappa Maki

$5.00

Cucumber maki.

Mo Yasai Maki

$12.00

Deep fried maki with asparagus, avocado, kampyo, cream cheese, scallions, chili mayo, topped with fried daikon and sweet sauce.

Oshinko Maki

$5.00Out of stock