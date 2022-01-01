Chicken tenders in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
|Fried Chicken Tenders (Feeds 8)
|$55.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Coleslaw, Seasoned Mayo
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw a choice of dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$7.99
One Jumbo Chicken Tender, Hand Cut French Fries and a Buttermilk Biscuit.
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
|Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Strips Meal
|$13.99
1/2 lb. of Boneless Skinless Fried Chicken Thigh Strips.
With your choice of two sides.
If you're on team Dark Meat, these are for you!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Three tender strips of chicken breast served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.
|Chicken Tenders (9) w/ Fries
|$19.00
Tender strips of chicken breast coated in cornmeal and fried until crispy. (GF)
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Corcoran's Grill & Pub
1615 N Wells, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Wrap Chicken Tender
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders -Half
|$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
|Chicken Tenders -Full
|$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
White meat Chicken tenders served with mixed fries, honey mustard and bbq sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
|Chicken Tenders -Half
|$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
|Chicken Tenders -Full
|$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
Marinated, grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce: marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$8.00
Crusted chicken breast strips, choice of side
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
5 Pieces of Fried Breaded White Meat Chicken, House BBQ Sauce For Dipping
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$10.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche, Choice of Sauce, Seasoned Fries.
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
includes white bread, dill pickles, three jumbo tenders and your choice of sauce
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDER MEAL
|$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Small Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders Toss'em In Our Homemade Sauces
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tenders
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Roscoe's Tavern
3356 N Halsted St, Chicago
|CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders and perfectly seasoned Fries with your choice of Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or Bleu Cheese.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|BEYOND Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
(4) Breaded Chicken tenders served with classic fries
Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Buffalo, Marinara or Honey BBQ
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
3474 N Clark St, Chicago
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.99
Includes three jumbo chicken tenders, white bread, dill pickles and your choice of sauce.
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL
|$19.99
Includes three jumbo tenders, white bread, dill pickles, your choice of sauce and two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
Murphy's Bleachers
3655 N Sheffield, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
Medici On 57th
1327 East 57th Street, Chicago
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.95
|KIDS' CHICKEN FINGERS
|$5.99
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.00
|JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS
|$14.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Kids Chicken Finger & Fries
|$7.00
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
Monteverde
1020 W Madison Street, Chicago
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
hand-breaded
*Possible Cross Contact with Shellfish*
Little Toasted
300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders, your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or ranch sauce, Fries