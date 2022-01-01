Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed Kitchen

49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tenders (Feeds 8)$55.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Coleslaw, Seasoned Mayo
Chicken Tenders$11.99
3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with fries and coleslaw a choice of dipping sauce.
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$7.99
One Jumbo Chicken Tender, Hand Cut French Fries and a Buttermilk Biscuit.
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
Thigh Meat Fried Chicken Strips Meal$13.99
1/2 lb. of Boneless Skinless Fried Chicken Thigh Strips.
With your choice of two sides.
If you're on team Dark Meat, these are for you!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Three tender strips of chicken breast served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.
Chicken Tenders (9) w/ Fries$19.00
Tender strips of chicken breast coated in cornmeal and fried until crispy. (GF)
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Gale Street Inn image

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Gale Street Inn
Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$5.99
choice of house-made sauce - siracha mayo, buffalo, ranch, bbq
More about MBurger - Huron
Banner pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.95
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

1615 N Wells, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.95
More about Corcoran's Grill & Pub
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wrap Chicken Tender$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders -Half$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenders -Full$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$11.00
White meat Chicken tenders served with mixed fries, honey mustard and bbq sauce.
More about Simone's Bar
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Village Tap
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenders -Half$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Chicken Tenders -Full$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Grilled Chicken Tenders$11.95
Chicken Tenders$11.95
Marinated, grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce: marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
Chicken Fingers$11.95
Homemade, beer battered and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, BBQ, mild, buffalo, honey mustard, creamy garlic or gorgonzola.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
Crusted chicken breast strips, choice of side
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Chicken Tenders image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$11.00
5 Pieces of Fried Breaded White Meat Chicken, House BBQ Sauce For Dipping
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$10.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche, Choice of Sauce, Seasoned Fries.
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS image

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
includes white bread, dill pickles, three jumbo tenders and your choice of sauce
FRIED CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$18.99
Three Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of any two sides!
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 Crispy Chicken Tenders Toss'em In Our Homemade Sauces
Kid's Chicken Fingers$8.00
2 Crispy Chicken Tenders
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Chicken Tenders image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES image

FRENCH FRIES

Roscoe's Tavern

3356 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES$13.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders and perfectly seasoned Fries with your choice of Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Ranch, BBQ or Bleu Cheese.
More about Roscoe's Tavern
fb10ce30-e816-475a-9141-5b5b9fb61b51 image

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND Chicken Tenders$12.95
Chicken Tenders$9.95
(4) Breaded Chicken tenders served with classic fries
Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Buffalo, Marinara or Honey BBQ
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

3474 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1297 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
Includes three jumbo chicken tenders, white bread, dill pickles and your choice of sauce.
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL$19.99
Includes three jumbo tenders, white bread, dill pickles, your choice of sauce and two sides or one side and one dessert (+$1).
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville
Chicken Tenders image

 

Murphy's Bleachers

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ
More about Murphy's Bleachers
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS$10.95
KIDS' CHICKEN FINGERS$5.99
More about Medici On 57th
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS$14.50
More about The Reveler
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Finger & Fries$7.00
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Monteverde

1020 W Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
hand-breaded
*Possible Cross Contact with Shellfish*
More about Monteverde
Little Toasted image

 

Little Toasted

300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Hand battered chicken tenders, your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or ranch sauce, Fries
More about Little Toasted
Main pic

 

Breakfast House

3928 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$8.25
More about Breakfast House
The Perch Kitchen & Tap image

 

The Perch Kitchen & Tap

1932 W Division St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about The Perch Kitchen & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Mussels

Chicken Kebabs

Whitefish Salad

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tarts

Margherita Pizza

Prime Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston