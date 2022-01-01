Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

2120 S Canal Street, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Cluck-It Chicago image

 

Cluck-It Chicago

2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00
More about Cluck-It Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

4422 S Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ElI’S STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$7.95
1 pint - Our premium gelato paired with Chicago’s famous Eli’s Strawberry Cheesecake.
More about Slice Factory
Jennivees Bakery image

 

Jennivees Bakery

3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake
Strawberry cake layers, cheesecake layer, strawberry filling, vanilla mousse, graham cracker crumbs, Strawberry Cookie Crumble. Fresh Strawberries
More about Jennivees Bakery
Humboldt Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Humboldt Haus

2956-58 west north ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (3106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake$3.00
More about Humboldt Haus
Phlavz - Maxwell image

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Maxwell

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Banana Cheesecake$12.00
More about Phlavz - Maxwell
Fireside Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Fireside Restaurant

5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Slice$8.50
More about Fireside Restaurant
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
More about Kitchen 17
Main pic

 

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

8344 S. Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake$5.00
The refreshing taste of strawberry and lemon come together in our Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake.
It's like eating a slice of summer!
More about Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

