Strawberry cheesecake in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
3242 W 87TH ST, Chicago
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
2120 S Canal Street, Chicago
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.00
Cluck-It Chicago
2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
4422 S Pulaski, Chicago
|ElI’S STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
|$7.95
1 pint - Our premium gelato paired with Chicago’s famous Eli’s Strawberry Cheesecake.
Jennivees Bakery
3301 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago
|Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake
Strawberry cake layers, cheesecake layer, strawberry filling, vanilla mousse, graham cracker crumbs, Strawberry Cookie Crumble. Fresh Strawberries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Humboldt Haus
2956-58 west north ave, Chicago
|Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
|$3.00
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Phlavz - Maxwell
717 W Maxwell st, Chicago
|Strawberry Banana Cheesecake
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fireside Restaurant
5739 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago
|Strawberry Cheesecake Slice
|$8.50