Bacon cheeseburgers in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Ranch Burger$18.00
Char-burger with beef "bacon," ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
Charbroiled burger topped with homemade bbq sauce, cheddar, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lettuce
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Bacon & Egg Burger image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon & Egg Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
More about Village Tap
Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
The Shroom Bacon Burger$16.95
A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese & bacon served on a toasted Pretzel bun.
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Burger$17.00
Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, brioche
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Bacon Cheese Burger$11.00
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Spicy Bacon Burger$8.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Some Of The Spiciest Peppers That You Can Eat, Topped With Bacon And Your Choice Of Cheese.
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger Sliders (2 Sliders)$11.00
Two Bacon Cheese Burger Sliders served with Classic Fries
Bacon Mac Burger$13.95
Smoked Gouda & White Cheddar Mac'N Cheese, bacon, sweet onion jam served on a Brioche Bun with Classic Fries (Sub GF Bun for $2)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Little Toasted image

 

Little Toasted

300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.00
House Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, French Fries
More about Little Toasted
Berghoff Restaurant image

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Berghoff Bacon Burger$17.75
Grilled 10 oz. Black Angus beef, topped with cheddar
cheese, applewood bacon, fried onion straws and a
bourbon barbecue sauce, served on a house-made
Kaiser roll
More about Berghoff Restaurant
Wake 'n Bacon Burger image

 

Wake 'n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wake 'n Bacon Burger$14.00
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, mustard pickles, & house made bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
More about Wake 'n Bacon
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.95
Applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar, crispy onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Colletti's
Item pic

 

Al's #1 Italian Beef

2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.05
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle chips on brioche bun.
More about Al's #1 Italian Beef
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
More about Savannah Supper Club
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THE Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Texas BBQ Bacon Burger image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas BBQ Bacon Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
More about Umami Burger
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Bacon Cheese Burger$11.00
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

954 N. California Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Dry-aged Slagel Farms burger, bacon aioli, red onion, cheddar, with Werp Farm greens and house pickles$18.00
More about Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Happy Camper

3458 n Clark st, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (3812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Bacon Onion Burger$14.00
Bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & BBQ sauce
More about Happy Camper
Texas BBQ Bacon Burger image

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas BBQ Bacon Burger$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
More about Umami Burger
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
½ lb of Certified Angus Beef, smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and applewood smoked bacon.
More about Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Wood Grilled

1801 West Division St, Chicago

Avg 3 (197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#1 BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger*$14.00
Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, housemade BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
#2 Bacon & Eggs Burger*$15.00
Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, sunny side-up egg, lettuce, dill pickles, tomato and American cheese. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
More about Mac's Wood Grilled
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.50
More about Kitchen 17
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
The 1/3 Pound BACON Cheeseburger$8.50
1/3 pound Black Angus Beef Burger and Crispy Bacon with choice cheese, toppings and sauce
Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger$8.50
Turkey Burger and Crispy Bacon with choice cheese, toppings and sauce
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Bacon Cheese Burger$11.00
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Bacon & Jam image

 

Bacon & Jam

3335 W 111th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Jam Burger$12.00
More about Bacon & Jam
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Matilda

3101 N SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO

Avg 3.8 (669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BACON BOMB BURGER$12.00
single or double stack 1/4 pound beef patties with 2 slices of cheddar cheese, four pieces of bacon and house sauce on a butter toasted brioche bun (fried egg + $1, add mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
More about Matilda
The Fireplace Inn image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Fireplace Inn

1448 N Wells St., Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$16.00
Our Classic Burger topped with PepperJack Cheese, crispy Onion Strings, Bacon, sauteed Jalapenos and Chipoltle Mayo
More about The Fireplace Inn
Item pic

 

Bluebird

2863 N. Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Jam Burger$12.95
House-Made bacon date jam, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Bluebird

