Bacon cheeseburgers in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Bacon Ranch Burger
|$18.00
Char-burger with beef "bacon," ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$14.00
Charbroiled burger topped with homemade bbq sauce, cheddar, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lettuce
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Bacon & Egg Burger
|$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|The Shroom Bacon Burger
|$16.95
A 1/2 pound Angus burger, cooked to temp, topped with sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese & bacon served on a toasted Pretzel bun.
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$17.00
Half pound dry aged Angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, brioche
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|1/4 lb. Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Bacon Cheese Burger
|$11.00
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|The Spicy Bacon Burger
|$8.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Some Of The Spiciest Peppers That You Can Eat, Topped With Bacon And Your Choice Of Cheese.
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Bacon Cheese Burger Sliders (2 Sliders)
|$11.00
Two Bacon Cheese Burger Sliders served with Classic Fries
|Bacon Mac Burger
|$13.95
Smoked Gouda & White Cheddar Mac'N Cheese, bacon, sweet onion jam served on a Brioche Bun with Classic Fries (Sub GF Bun for $2)
Little Toasted
300 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago
|Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$14.00
House Pickled Jalapenos, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, French Fries
Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Berghoff Bacon Burger
|$17.75
Grilled 10 oz. Black Angus beef, topped with cheddar
cheese, applewood bacon, fried onion straws and a
bourbon barbecue sauce, served on a house-made
Kaiser roll
Wake 'n Bacon
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|Wake 'n Bacon Burger
|$14.00
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, mustard pickles, & house made bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with tater tots.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$14.95
Applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar, crispy onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.
Al's #1 Italian Beef
2804 North Western Avenue, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$9.05
⅓ LB. char-grilled burger topped with bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle chips on brioche bun.
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Single Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|THE Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Texas BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Bacon Cheese Burger
|$11.00
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
954 N. California Ave, Chicago
|Dry-aged Slagel Farms burger, bacon aioli, red onion, cheddar, with Werp Farm greens and house pickles
|$18.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Happy Camper
3458 n Clark st, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Onion Burger
|$14.00
Bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & BBQ sauce
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Texas BBQ Bacon Burger
|$11.50
4oz smash patty, bacon wrapped onion ring, classic sauce, romaine, tomato, pickle, American cheese, BBQ sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$15.00
½ lb of Certified Angus Beef, smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and applewood smoked bacon.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Wood Grilled
1801 West Division St, Chicago
|#1 BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger*
|$14.00
Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, housemade BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
|#2 Bacon & Eggs Burger*
|$15.00
Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, sunny side-up egg, lettuce, dill pickles, tomato and American cheese. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|The 1/3 Pound BACON Cheeseburger
|$8.50
1/3 pound Black Angus Beef Burger and Crispy Bacon with choice cheese, toppings and sauce
|Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.50
Turkey Burger and Crispy Bacon with choice cheese, toppings and sauce
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Bacon Cheese Burger
|$11.00
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Matilda
3101 N SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO
|BACON BOMB BURGER
|$12.00
single or double stack 1/4 pound beef patties with 2 slices of cheddar cheese, four pieces of bacon and house sauce on a butter toasted brioche bun (fried egg + $1, add mixed wild mushrooms + $2)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N Wells St., Chicago
|Jalapeno Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Our Classic Burger topped with PepperJack Cheese, crispy Onion Strings, Bacon, sauteed Jalapenos and Chipoltle Mayo
- 2