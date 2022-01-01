Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Bacon & Jam Mount Greenwood

review star

No reviews yet

3335 W 111th St

Chicago, IL 60655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SIDE MEAT
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Butcher Skillet

FOOD

TWO EGGS

$8.00

CBH

$13.00

B & G

$8.50

1/2 B & G

$5.50

CHILAQUILES

$10.50

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.50

STEAK & EGGS

$18.00

FT COMBO

$13.00

WAFFLE COMBO

$13.00

1 EGG MEAL

$7.50

3 EGG MEAL

$9.00

Classic Benedict

$12.50

Southern Benedict

$13.50

Chorizo Benedict

$13.00

Butcher Omelette

$13.50

Spanish Omelette

$13.50

Southwest Omelette

$13.50

Veggie Omelette

$12.50

Bavo Omelette

$13.00

Opa Omelette

$12.50

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Denver Omelette

$12.00

Omelette

$8.50

Butcher Skillet

$13.50

Spanish Skillet

$13.50

Southwest Skillet

$13.50

Veggie Skillet

$12.50

Country Skillet

$12.50

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.50

Steak Skillet

$18.50

Skillet

$8.50

Oatmeal

$6.50

Berry Oats

$9.00

Peanut Butter Banana Oats

$9.00

Granola Bowl

$10.50

Cup Oats

$4.50

Cup Yogurt

$3.00

Funfetti

$6.00

Kids Choc Chip PC

$6.00

Kids 1 Egg Meal

$6.50

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Plain Pancakes

$8.00

S'mores Pancakes

$11.50

Berry Pancakes

$11.50

Apple Crumble Pancakes

$11.50
Blueberry Multigrain Pancakes

Blueberry Multigrain Pancakes

$12.00

Plain French Toast

$8.50

Berry French Toast

$12.00

Red Velvet French Toast

$11.50

Bread Pudding French Toast

$12.50

Banana Cream French Toast

$12.50

Plain Waffle

$8.00

Berry Waffle

$11.50

Nutella Banana Waffle

$12.00

Elvis Waffle

$12.00

Reuben Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Club

$10.50

B.L.T. Club

$10.00

Chicken Ciabatta

$11.50

Turkey Avo Croissant

$11.50

Classic Burger

$10.50

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.50

Blue Burger

$11.50

Chorizo Burger

$12.50

Chicken Avo Wrap

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Greek Wrap

$11.00

Strawberry Avo Salad

$10.50

Greek Salad

$10.50

Southwest Salad

$12.00

SIDE MEAT

$3.75+

SIDE VEGGIES

$2.00+

SIDE CHEESE

$1.00+

SIDE SAUCES

$1.50+

SIDE SWEET STUFF

$3.00+

SIDE SOUP

$3.00+

Egg white Upgrade

$1.50

s/o 1 egg

$1.50

s/o 2 eggs

$2.50

s/o biscuit

$3.00

s/o french fries

$2.75

s/o French Toast

$5.00

s/o fruit (full)

$3.50

s/o fruit UPGRADE

$1.50

s/o Greek fries

$4.50

s/o hash browns

$3.00

s/o pancakes

$5.00

s/o salad

$2.50

s/o toast

$2.50

Waffle Upgrade

$2.00

1 piece toast

$1.20

s/o 3 eggs

$3.50

BLT SINGLE

$9.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.00

Pumpkin French Toast

$11.00

DRINKS

coffee

$3.00

soft drink

$2.75

hot tea

$2.75

orange juice

$4.00

apple juice

$2.75

cranberry juice

$2.75

hot chocolate

$3.00

iced tea

$2.75

milk

$2.50

chocolate milk

$2.60

tomato juice

$2.75

coffee (TOGO)

$3.00

orange juice (TOGO)

$4.00

chocolate milk (TOGO)

$2.60

apple juice (TOGO)

$2.75

soft drink (TOGO)

$2.75

cranberry juice (TOGO)

$2.75

hot chocolate (TOGO)

$3.00

hot tea (TOGO)

$2.75

iced tea (TOGO)

$2.75

milk (TOGO)

$2.50

tomato juice (TOGO)

$2.75

Pumpkin spice latte

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3335 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60655

Directions

Gallery
Bacon & Jam image
Bacon & Jam image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beverly Bakery & Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
10528 South Western Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
10900 S. Cicero Avenue Oaklawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4710 W 95th Street Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Oak Lawn
orange star4.5 • 757
5128 95th St Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Royalberry Waffle House & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,427
6417 W 127th St Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - - Tinley Park
orange starNo Reviews
16703 Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston