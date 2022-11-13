Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Fry the Coop - Oak Lawn

757 Reviews

$$

5128 95th St

Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
3 Tenders
Seasoned Fries

Sandwiches

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, "Hot Giardiniera", Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun

Tenders

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$7.99

(2) Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles & choice of Sauce

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$11.99

(3) Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

(2) Tenders served with a Homemade Waffle, Spicy Honey Butter & Warm Maple Syrup

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

$9.99

Seasoned Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce. Optional: Add Chicken Breast

Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$3.99

Hand-Cut Beef Fat Fries

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Seasoned House Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.49

House Fries, Warm Cheese Sauce

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

Creamy Coleslaw

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.49

Homemade Potato Salad

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.49

Housemade Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Warm Cheese Sauce

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

$9.99

(2) Country Tenders served with House Fries, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

Drinks

Regular

Regular

$2.79

16 oz. Fountain Drink

Large

Large

$3.29

24 oz. Fountain Drink

Extras

Coop Sauce

Coop Sauce

$1.49

2 oz.

Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.99

2 oz.

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

2 oz.

Honey Mustard Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.99

2 oz.

Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise

$0.99

2 oz.

Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.99

(1) Piece of Fried Chicken Breast

Jumbo Tender

Jumbo Tender

$3.99

(1) Piece of Tender

Spicy Honey Butter

Spicy Honey Butter

$1.99

2 oz. Whipped (Mild) Honey Butter

Waffles

Waffles

$11.99

(1) Waffle, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter & Warm Maple Syrup

Warm Maple Syrup

Warm Maple Syrup

$1.99

3.5 oz. Warm Maple Syrup

American Cheese

American Cheese

$0.99

(1) Slice of American Cheese

Glazed Donut

Glazed Donut

$2.49

(1) Piece of Glazed Donut

Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.99

(1) Toasted Brioche Bun

White Bread

White Bread

$1.49

(1) Piece of White Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"come get your happiness"

Website

Location

5128 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Directions

Gallery
Fry the Coop image
Fry the Coop image
Fry the Coop image
Fry the Coop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
orange starNo Reviews
4710 W 95th Street Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Evergreen Park
orange starNo Reviews
9607 S. Pulaski Ave Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
10900 S. Cicero Avenue Oaklawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Burbank
orange star4.4 • 233
7141 W 79th St Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurantnext
Bacon & Jam - Mount Greenwood
orange starNo Reviews
3335 W 111th St Chicago, IL 60655
View restaurantnext
Beverly Bakery & Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
10528 South Western Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oak Lawn

BurgerIM - IL003 - Oaklawn
orange star4.3 • 217
6762 W 95th St Oaklawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Las Cerezas Oak Lawn - 9513 S Cicero ave
orange star5.0 • 27
9513 S Cicero ave Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Lawn
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston