4710 W 95th Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
BREAKFAST
Oven Baked/Flapjacks
The Baked Apple
our specialty! oven-baked pancake with fresh apples & pure cinnamon sugar glaze. Please allow 30 minutes
The German
thin & delicate, plate-filling, oven baked pancake, dusted with powdered sugar & fresh lemon served on the side. Please allow 30 minutes
The Dutch Baby
a smaller version of the german with all the tradition, perfectly sized for smaller appetites. Please allow 30 minutes
Banana Nut Cakes
ripe bananas baked into flap-jacks then garnished with fresh Georgia pecans, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Blueberry Cakes
fresh blueberries baked into the flap-jacks sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & a side of our very own blueberry syrup
Cherry Cakes
topped with warm luscious cherry kijafa glaze, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Chocolate Chip Cakes
rich milk chocolate chips melted into flap-jacks topped with chocolate chips & real whipped cream, lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Cinnamon Apple Cakes
our finest apples diced & blended in our flap-jacks, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter
Oreo Cakes
crumble chunks of Oreo cookies blended into flap-jacks & sprinkled on top, served with your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Buttermilk Flapjacks
our traditional recipe served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Silver Dollar (12) Cakes
for kids of all ages, dainty melt-in-your-mouth cakes that are fun to eat and lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Short Stack Flapjacks
served with whipped butter and your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Raisin Nut Cakes
juicy plump California raisins delicately blended into flap-jacks, topped with Georgia pecans, lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Strawberry Cakes
mounds of fresh, juicy strawberries topped with whipped cream, lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with our very own strawberry syrup
Pecan Cakes
tender Georgia pecans inside & out, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups
Pumpkin Cakes
no longer just a fall classic, our very own secret recipe lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar served with whipped butter & your choice of any other homemade signature syrups
Peach Cakes
topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with whipped butter
Three Little Pigs In A Blanket
our special-recipe sausages rolled in light, fluffy flap-jacks, dusted with powdered sugar & served with our tropical sauce
Flap-Jack Sandwich
a thick slice of juicy ham between two buttermilk flap-jacks & topped with two eggs (any style)
Potato Cakes
our very own famous recipe, made fresh daily from 100% jumbo Idaho potatoes, ground & transformed into crisp, lacy treats, served with your choice of applesauce or thick sour cream
Swedish Cakes
authentic lacy delicacies served with imported lingonberries & whipped butter
Waffles
Apple Waffle
our golden brown waffle baked with fresh apples inside, and sprinkled with pure cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter & our very own apple syrup
Banana Waffle
topped with fresh bananas, served with our very own signature syrup
Blueberry Waffle
delicious plump blueberries baked inside & top these waffles, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & our very own blueberry syrup
Cherry Waffle
topped with our warm cherry kijafa glaze, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrup
Crisp Bacon Waffle
our special recipe bacon, crisp & flavorful, mixed throughout our batter & served with whipped butter and your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Peach Waffle
topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy
Strawberry Waffle
topped with fresh strawberries, served with our strawberry syrup
The Classic Waffle
our traditional recipe sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Toasted Pecan Waffle
tender Georgia pecans baked inside & sprinkled on top of these waffles, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
French Toast
French Toast
your choice of thick cut or thin sliced, lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Thin French Toast
Banana Nut French Toast
thick cut pieces of french toast dipped in our special batter, cooked golden brown, topped with fresh bananas and Georgia pecans & smothered with cinnamon sugar glaze
Short Order French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
thick cut pieces of french toast dipped in our special batter, cooked golden brown, filled with cream cheese spread, then topped with fresh strawberries, cinnamon apple glaze or banana nut & served with our very own signature syrup
S/O French Toast
Thin Short French Toast
Blintzes/Crepes
Apple Crepe
topped with apple-cinnamon sugar glaze, sprinkled with pure cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter & our very own apple syrup
Banana Crepe
Blueberry Crepe
stuffed & topped with fresh blueberries, served with our blueberry syrup
Cherry Crepe
stuffed & topped with our warm cherry kijafa glaze, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Nutella & Banana Crepe
stuffed and topped with chocolate hazelnut & bananas, your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Nutella & Strawberry Crepe
Peach Crepe
topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy peach sauce
Plain Crepe
served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Raisin Walnut Crepe
topped with fresh raisins & walnuts, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Strawberry Banana Crepe
stuffed & topped with fresh strawberries & bananas, served with our very own tropical sauce
Strawberry Crepe
topped with fresh strawberries, served with our strawberry syrup
Extra Crepe
Apple Blintz
Banana Blintz
Blueberry Blintz
Cheese Blintz
served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups
Cherry Kijafa Blintz
Nutella Blintz
Peach Brandy Blintz
topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy peach sauce
Strawberry Blintz
topped with fresh strawberries, served with our own strawberry syrup
Strawberry & Banana Blintz
topped with fresh strawberries & bananas, served with our very own tropical sauce
Egg Classics & Prime Combos
1 Egg Meal
1 Egg W/Meat
2 Eggs Meal
2 Eggs & Meat
two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, kielbasa sausage, turkey bacon, turkey sausage links, turkey sausage patties, canadian bacon or ham
3 Eggs
3 Eggs W/Meat
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Biscuit & Gravy
fresh biscuits topped with homemade sauce gravy
Bisc & Gravy W/Eggs
top your biscuits & gravy with two eggs any style (does not include hash browns, grits, fresh fruit, flap-jacks or toast)
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy W/ Eggs
One (1) Egg Only
Two (2) Eggs Only
Three (3) Eggs Only
Chicken Breast W/Eggs
Burger W/Eggs
Egg Sandwich w/Meat
Egg Sandwich w/Cheese Only
Plain Egg Sandwich
$ Extra 1 Egg
$ Extra 2 Eggs
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
poached eggs & canadian bacon on a toasted english muffin, blanketed with a rich hollandaise sauce
California Eggs Benedict
poached eggs & avocado slices on a toasted English muffin, topped with a rich hollandaise sauce
Irish Benedict
poached eggs & corned beef hash on a toasted english muffin, topped with a rich hollandaise sauce
Southern Benedict
poached eggs & sausage patties on a biscuit, smothered with our homemade sausage gravy
Eggs Florentine
poached eggs & fresh sautéed spinach on a toasted english muffin, smothered with a rich hollandaise sauce
Omelets
Denver Omelet
minced ham, green peppers & onion
Cheese Omelet
Chicken Philly Omelet
chicken breast, green peppers, onions & swiss cheese
Fiesta Omelet
chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions & our cheddar cheese blend, served with sides of sour cream and salsa
Gyro Omelet
gyros, tomatoes, onions & imported feta cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce
Meat Lovers Omelet
bacon, ham, sausage & our cheddar cheese blend
Mediterranean Omelet
freshly chopped spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & imported feta cheese
Plain Omelet
Southern Omelet
bacon, ham, & onions topped with homemade sausage gravy
Spinach & Feta Omelet
freshly chopped spinach & imported feta cheese
Taco Omelet
taco meat, tomatoes, green onions & our cheddar cheese blend, served with sides of sour cream and salsa
Vegetarian Omelet
broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes
Pick Two (2) Omelet
Pick Three (3) Omelet
Pick Four (4) Omelet
Skillets
El Paso Skillet
chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions & melted monterey jack cheese served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Gyro Skillet
gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & topped with imported feta cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce
Irishman Skillet
corn beef hash topped with melted monterey jack cheese
Kielbasa Skillet
kielbasa sausage with onions & sauerkraut, topped with melted monterey jack
Meditterranean Skillet
freshly chopped spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & imported feta cheese
Skirt Steak Skillet
with green peppers, onions & melted monterey jack cheese
Taco Skillet
taco meat, tomatoes, green onions & our cheddar cheese blend, served with sides of sour cream and salsa
Vegetarian Skillet
Create A Skillet
your choice of any one cheese and two ingredients $11.99, additional ingredients $1.79 each: meats: bacon, chicken breast, ham, sausage links/patties, turkey bacon, turkey link/patties cheeses: american, blended cheddar, imported feta, monterey jack, mozzarella, pepper jack, swiss veggies: asparagus, avocado, broccoli, green peppers, jalapeño, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes
On The Light Side
Health Nut Scrambler
egg whites or egg beaters scrambled with your choice of three ingredients, served with tomato slices or fresh food & toast (additional ingredients $1.99 ea) [chicken breast, turkey bacon, turkey links/patties, asparagus, avocados, broccoli, peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes]
Healthy Start
two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin, served with cottage cheese & peach halves
Fresh Fruit
Grits
Oatmeal
Oatmeal W/Fruit
top your oatmeal with your choice of fresh bananas, blueberries, raisins or strawberries
Cool & Refresh
Bounty Of Fruit
freshly sectioned fruits, pineapple, melon, grapes, strawberries, cottage cheese and date nut bread with philadelphia cream cheese
Stuffed Cantaloupe
stuffed with tuna, chicken or egg salad, served with cottage cheese and date nut bread
Stuffed Tomato
stuffed with tuna, chicken or egg salad, served with cottage cheese and date nut bread
Avocado Supreme
california avocado stuffed with your choice of tuna, chicken or egg salad on a bed of lettuce, decorated with tomato wedges, sliced hard-boiled egg and cottage cheese
Chicken Delight
a tender grilled chicken breast served with cottage cheese and fruit
LUNCH
Burgers
Traditional Burger
freshly ground beef garnished with lettuce, tomato & pickle, served on a toasted bun
Trad-Burger W/ Cheese
your choice of american or cheddar cheese slices melted to perfection
Trad-Burger W/ Bacon
Dijon Burger
topped with bacon, grilled onions, swiss cheese & dijon mustard served on sourdough bread
Gourmet Burger
topped with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & monterey jack cheese, served on a toasted bun
Patty Melt
freshly ground beef & grilled onions between two slices of american cheese, served on grilled rye bread
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
tender grilled chicken breast dipped in tangy buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese, served on a toasted hamburger bun
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
a tender grilled chicken breast with red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions & melted swiss cheese
California Delight Sandwich
grilled breast of chicken topped with monterey jack cheese, tomato & crisp bacon on sourdough bread
Chicken Caesar Pita
seasoned grilled breast of chicken on a pita bread, topped with romaine lettuce & parmesan cheese
Chicken Fajita Sandwich
tender grilled chicken strips with grilled onions & red peppers on a pita
Chicken Philly Sandwich
grilled chicken breast with grilled onions & green peppers, topped with swiss cheese on a french roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
served on honey oat bread
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
tender chicken breast served on a toasted bun
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
a tender seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham & melted swiss cheese, served with mayonnaise on a fresh croissant
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Al B. Core Tuna Sandwich
all white tuna in hellmann's mayonnaise with cheese & a touch of celery on honey oat bran bread
Beef Delight
a combination of roast beef, cheddar cheese & tomato with sautéed peppers, onions & mushroom on grilled sourdough bread
B.L.T. Club
the original
B.L.T. Single
Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich
served on white toast
French Dip
thin sliced sirloin of beef, piled high on a french roll, served with natural au jus
Grilled Rueben
a combination of sauerkraut, swiss cheese & corn beef on dark rye bread, finished on the grill (with or without 1,000 island dressing)
Kosher Corned Beef Sandwich
a generous helping of thinly sliced corned brisket of beef, served on rye bread
Monte Cristo Sandwich
lean ham, turkey & swiss cheese in golden brown french toast
Stud'S Turkey Sandwich
sliced turkey breast, american cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayonnaise on honey oat bran bread
Turkey Club Jr
Turkey Club
layers of turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato slices on white toast
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
cheddar & monterey jack cheese grilled on honey oat bran bread with crisp bacon, ham or avocado
Grilled Cheese
Soup & Salad
Soup Of The Day
Athenian Salad
crisp romaine & iceberg lettuce topped with ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green pepper rings, crumbled imported feta cheese, kalamata olives, seasoned with oregano & served with greek dressing (with chicken breast add $2.00)
Athenian Salad w/Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
seasoned tangy buffalo grilled chicken breast, on a bed of romaine lettuce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, cucumbers, sliced carrots & tomatoes, served with ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
seasoned grilled chicken breast loaded on top of a bed of romaine lettuce, topped with croutons & freshly grated parmesan cheese, served with caesar dressing
Pacific Salad
grilled chicken breast cover a bed of mixed greens, topped with avocado, asparagus, red onions, ripe tomatoes, pecans, dried cranberries & bleu cheese crumbles, served with citrus vinaigrette
Spinach/Strawberry Salad
fresh spinach topped with sliced fresh strawberries, sprinkled with crumbled goat cheese & real crispy bacon bits, served with citrus vinaigrette dressing
Taco Salad
crispy lettuce topped with taco meat, diced tomatoes, chopped green onion & cheddar cheese in a tortilla bowl, served with a side of sour cream & salsa
Garden Side Salad
SIDES & EXTRAS
Sides
Plate Share
S/Bacon
S/Canadian Bacon
S/Turkey Bacon
S/Country Ham
S/Sausage Links
S/Sausage Patties
S/Turkey Links
S/Turkey Patties
S/ Bacon Crisp
Keilbasa
S/Cb Hash
S/ Hash Browns
S/ Hash Browns W/ Onion
Crispy Hash Browns
French Fries
S/ Potato Pancakes
Side Pancakes
S/ Toast
S/ Raisin Toast
Croissant
S/ Date Nut Bread
S/ English Muffin
S/ Bagel
S/ Bagel W/Cream Cheese
S/ Cottage Cheese
S/ Cottage Cheese W/ Peaches
S/ Sausage Gravy
S/ Peaches
S/ Hollandaise
Side Gyro Meat
Extra Skirt Steak
Side Chicken Breast
Burger Patty Only
Side Chorizo
Side Taco Meat
Side Corn Beef
Misc. Extras
N/C Cakes, Toast, Condiments
White
Wheat
Rye
Sourdough
Greek
No Toast
$Bagel
$Raisin
$Muffin
$Biscuit
Side Cakes
Side Kids Cake (1)
$Sub French Toast
$Sub Pita
$Sub Croissant
$ Add Cream Cheese
Ketchup
Hot Sauce
Mayonaise
Mustard
Steak Sauce
Sour Cream
Apple Sauce
No Utensils
Yes Utensils
Extra Syrup (1)
Extra Butter (2)
BEVERAGES
Soda/Lemonade/Iced Tea
Juice/Milk
Hot Drinks
Water
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
A family friendly place to sit back and relax while our servers bring our freshly prepared meals to your table. You will be treated like family the moment you walk in by a friendly staff.
4710 W 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453