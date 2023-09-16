BREAKFAST

Oven Baked/Flapjacks

The Baked Apple

$13.89

our specialty! oven-baked pancake with fresh apples & pure cinnamon sugar glaze. Please allow 30 minutes

The German

$13.89

thin & delicate, plate-filling, oven baked pancake, dusted with powdered sugar & fresh lemon served on the side. Please allow 30 minutes

The Dutch Baby

$11.89

a smaller version of the german with all the tradition, perfectly sized for smaller appetites. Please allow 30 minutes

Banana Nut Cakes

$11.89

ripe bananas baked into flap-jacks then garnished with fresh Georgia pecans, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Blueberry Cakes

$11.89

fresh blueberries baked into the flap-jacks sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & a side of our very own blueberry syrup

Cherry Cakes

$11.89

topped with warm luscious cherry kijafa glaze, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Chocolate Chip Cakes

$10.99

rich milk chocolate chips melted into flap-jacks topped with chocolate chips & real whipped cream, lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Cinnamon Apple Cakes

$11.89

our finest apples diced & blended in our flap-jacks, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter

Oreo Cakes

$11.89

crumble chunks of Oreo cookies blended into flap-jacks & sprinkled on top, served with your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Buttermilk Flapjacks

$9.99

our traditional recipe served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Silver Dollar (12) Cakes

$9.99

for kids of all ages, dainty melt-in-your-mouth cakes that are fun to eat and lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Short Stack Flapjacks

$8.59

served with whipped butter and your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Raisin Nut Cakes

$11.89

juicy plump California raisins delicately blended into flap-jacks, topped with Georgia pecans, lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Strawberry Cakes

$11.89

mounds of fresh, juicy strawberries topped with whipped cream, lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with our very own strawberry syrup

Pecan Cakes

$11.89

tender Georgia pecans inside & out, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrups

Pumpkin Cakes

$11.49

no longer just a fall classic, our very own secret recipe lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar served with whipped butter & your choice of any other homemade signature syrups

Peach Cakes

$11.89

topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with whipped butter

Three Little Pigs In A Blanket

$11.89

our special-recipe sausages rolled in light, fluffy flap-jacks, dusted with powdered sugar & served with our tropical sauce

Flap-Jack Sandwich

$11.89

a thick slice of juicy ham between two buttermilk flap-jacks & topped with two eggs (any style)

Potato Cakes

$10.59

our very own famous recipe, made fresh daily from 100% jumbo Idaho potatoes, ground & transformed into crisp, lacy treats, served with your choice of applesauce or thick sour cream

Swedish Cakes

$10.59

authentic lacy delicacies served with imported lingonberries & whipped butter

Waffles

Apple Waffle

$11.99

our golden brown waffle baked with fresh apples inside, and sprinkled with pure cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter & our very own apple syrup

Banana Waffle

$11.99

topped with fresh bananas, served with our very own signature syrup

Blueberry Waffle

$11.99

delicious plump blueberries baked inside & top these waffles, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & our very own blueberry syrup

Cherry Waffle

$11.99

topped with our warm cherry kijafa glaze, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any of our homemade signature syrup

Crisp Bacon Waffle

$11.99

our special recipe bacon, crisp & flavorful, mixed throughout our batter & served with whipped butter and your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Peach Waffle

$11.99

topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy

Strawberry Waffle

$11.99

topped with fresh strawberries, served with our strawberry syrup

The Classic Waffle

$10.29

our traditional recipe sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Toasted Pecan Waffle

$11.99

tender Georgia pecans baked inside & sprinkled on top of these waffles, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

French Toast

French Toast

$9.99

your choice of thick cut or thin sliced, lightly dusted with powdered sugar & served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Thin French Toast

$9.99

Banana Nut French Toast

$12.99

thick cut pieces of french toast dipped in our special batter, cooked golden brown, topped with fresh bananas and Georgia pecans & smothered with cinnamon sugar glaze

Short Order French Toast

$8.59

Stuffed French Toast

$12.99

thick cut pieces of french toast dipped in our special batter, cooked golden brown, filled with cream cheese spread, then topped with fresh strawberries, cinnamon apple glaze or banana nut & served with our very own signature syrup

S/O French Toast

$3.59

Thin Short French Toast

$8.99

Blintzes/Crepes

Apple Crepe

$11.99

topped with apple-cinnamon sugar glaze, sprinkled with pure cinnamon sugar, served with whipped butter & our very own apple syrup

Banana Crepe

$11.99

Blueberry Crepe

$12.99

stuffed & topped with fresh blueberries, served with our blueberry syrup

Cherry Crepe

$11.99

stuffed & topped with our warm cherry kijafa glaze, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped butter & your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Nutella & Banana Crepe

$12.99

stuffed and topped with chocolate hazelnut & bananas, your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Nutella & Strawberry Crepe

$12.99

Peach Crepe

$11.99

topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy peach sauce

Plain Crepe

$10.29

served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Raisin Walnut Crepe

$12.99Out of stock

topped with fresh raisins & walnuts, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Strawberry Banana Crepe

$12.99

stuffed & topped with fresh strawberries & bananas, served with our very own tropical sauce

Strawberry Crepe

$11.99

topped with fresh strawberries, served with our strawberry syrup

Extra Crepe

$4.99

Apple Blintz

$12.99

Banana Blintz

$12.99

Blueberry Blintz

$12.99

Cheese Blintz

$11.99

served with your choice of any one of our homemade signature syrups

Cherry Kijafa Blintz

$12.99

Nutella Blintz

$12.99

Peach Brandy Blintz

$12.99

topped with juicy peaches poached in brandy peach sauce

Strawberry Blintz

$12.99

topped with fresh strawberries, served with our own strawberry syrup

Strawberry & Banana Blintz

$12.99

topped with fresh strawberries & bananas, served with our very own tropical sauce

Egg Classics & Prime Combos

includes: your choice of hash browns, grits or fresh fruit & your choice of two buttermilk flap-jacks or toast each additional egg add $1.79 / upgrade to egg whites or egg beaters add $1.79

1 Egg Meal

$7.49

1 Egg W/Meat

$11.49

2 Eggs Meal

$8.99

2 Eggs & Meat

$12.99

two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, kielbasa sausage, turkey bacon, turkey sausage links, turkey sausage patties, canadian bacon or ham

3 Eggs

$10.49

3 Eggs W/Meat

$14.49

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.99

fresh biscuits topped with homemade sauce gravy

Bisc & Gravy W/Eggs

$11.99

top your biscuits & gravy with two eggs any style (does not include hash browns, grits, fresh fruit, flap-jacks or toast)

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$8.99

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy W/ Eggs

$10.99

One (1) Egg Only

$1.99

Two (2) Eggs Only

$3.98

Three (3) Eggs Only

$5.97

Chicken Breast W/Eggs

$15.99

Burger W/Eggs

$15.99

Egg Sandwich w/Meat

$5.99

Egg Sandwich w/Cheese Only

$4.79

Plain Egg Sandwich

$3.99

$ Extra 1 Egg

$1.99

$ Extra 2 Eggs

$3.98

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

poached eggs & canadian bacon on a toasted english muffin, blanketed with a rich hollandaise sauce

California Eggs Benedict

$13.49

poached eggs & avocado slices on a toasted English muffin, topped with a rich hollandaise sauce

Irish Benedict

$13.49

poached eggs & corned beef hash on a toasted english muffin, topped with a rich hollandaise sauce

Southern Benedict

$13.99

poached eggs & sausage patties on a biscuit, smothered with our homemade sausage gravy

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

poached eggs & fresh sautéed spinach on a toasted english muffin, smothered with a rich hollandaise sauce

Omelets

includes: your choice of hash browns, grits or fresh fruit & your choice of two buttermilk flap-jacks or toast upgrade to egg whites or egg beaters add $1.99

Denver Omelet

$12.49

minced ham, green peppers & onion

Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Chicken Philly Omelet

$13.49

chicken breast, green peppers, onions & swiss cheese

Fiesta Omelet

$13.99

chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions & our cheddar cheese blend, served with sides of sour cream and salsa

Gyro Omelet

$13.99

gyros, tomatoes, onions & imported feta cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.99

bacon, ham, sausage & our cheddar cheese blend

Mediterranean Omelet

$13.99

freshly chopped spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & imported feta cheese

Plain Omelet

$10.49

Southern Omelet

$13.99

bacon, ham, & onions topped with homemade sausage gravy

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$12.99

freshly chopped spinach & imported feta cheese

Taco Omelet

$13.99

taco meat, tomatoes, green onions & our cheddar cheese blend, served with sides of sour cream and salsa

Vegetarian Omelet

$12.99

broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & tomatoes

Pick Two (2) Omelet

$12.99

Pick Three (3) Omelet

$13.99

Pick Four (4) Omelet

$14.99

Skillets

skillet combinations are layered on steaming potatoes, topped with two eggs (any style), & served with your choice of two buttermilk flap-jacks or toast upgrade to egg whites or egg beaters add $1.79

El Paso Skillet

$13.99

chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions & melted monterey jack cheese served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Gyro Skillet

$13.99

gyro meat, onions, tomatoes & topped with imported feta cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce

Irishman Skillet

$13.99

corn beef hash topped with melted monterey jack cheese

Kielbasa Skillet

$13.99

kielbasa sausage with onions & sauerkraut, topped with melted monterey jack

Meditterranean Skillet

$13.99

freshly chopped spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & imported feta cheese

Skirt Steak Skillet

$19.99

with green peppers, onions & melted monterey jack cheese

Taco Skillet

$13.99

taco meat, tomatoes, green onions & our cheddar cheese blend, served with sides of sour cream and salsa

Vegetarian Skillet

$13.99

Create A Skillet

$12.99

your choice of any one cheese and two ingredients $11.99, additional ingredients $1.79 each: meats: bacon, chicken breast, ham, sausage links/patties, turkey bacon, turkey link/patties cheeses: american, blended cheddar, imported feta, monterey jack, mozzarella, pepper jack, swiss veggies: asparagus, avocado, broccoli, green peppers, jalapeño, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes

On The Light Side

Health Nut Scrambler

$12.99

egg whites or egg beaters scrambled with your choice of three ingredients, served with tomato slices or fresh food & toast (additional ingredients $1.99 ea) [chicken breast, turkey bacon, turkey links/patties, asparagus, avocados, broccoli, peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes]

Healthy Start

$10.49

two poached eggs on a toasted english muffin, served with cottage cheese & peach halves

Fresh Fruit

$6.99

Grits

$6.49

Oatmeal

$6.49

Oatmeal W/Fruit

$7.49

top your oatmeal with your choice of fresh bananas, blueberries, raisins or strawberries

Cool & Refresh

Bounty Of Fruit

$13.99

freshly sectioned fruits, pineapple, melon, grapes, strawberries, cottage cheese and date nut bread with philadelphia cream cheese

Stuffed Cantaloupe

$13.59

stuffed with tuna, chicken or egg salad, served with cottage cheese and date nut bread

Stuffed Tomato

$13.59

stuffed with tuna, chicken or egg salad, served with cottage cheese and date nut bread

Avocado Supreme

$13.99

california avocado stuffed with your choice of tuna, chicken or egg salad on a bed of lettuce, decorated with tomato wedges, sliced hard-boiled egg and cottage cheese

Chicken Delight

$13.99

a tender grilled chicken breast served with cottage cheese and fruit

LUNCH

Burgers

half-pound burgers grilled to order, served with a complimentary bowl of soup & your choice of french fries or fruit

Traditional Burger

$12.99

freshly ground beef garnished with lettuce, tomato & pickle, served on a toasted bun

Trad-Burger W/ Cheese

$13.99

your choice of american or cheddar cheese slices melted to perfection

Trad-Burger W/ Bacon

$14.99

Dijon Burger

$14.99

topped with bacon, grilled onions, swiss cheese & dijon mustard served on sourdough bread

Gourmet Burger

$13.99

topped with grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & monterey jack cheese, served on a toasted bun

Patty Melt

$13.99

freshly ground beef & grilled onions between two slices of american cheese, served on grilled rye bread

Sandwiches

all of our sandwiches are served with your choice of french fries or fruit and complimentary soup

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

tender grilled chicken breast dipped in tangy buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese, served on a toasted hamburger bun

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

a tender grilled chicken breast with red & green peppers, mushrooms, onions & melted swiss cheese

California Delight Sandwich

$13.99

grilled breast of chicken topped with monterey jack cheese, tomato & crisp bacon on sourdough bread

Chicken Caesar Pita

$12.99

seasoned grilled breast of chicken on a pita bread, topped with romaine lettuce & parmesan cheese

Chicken Fajita Sandwich

$13.49

tender grilled chicken strips with grilled onions & red peppers on a pita

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$12.99

grilled chicken breast with grilled onions & green peppers, topped with swiss cheese on a french roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

served on honey oat bread

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.49

tender chicken breast served on a toasted bun

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

a tender seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sliced ham & melted swiss cheese, served with mayonnaise on a fresh croissant

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Al B. Core Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

all white tuna in hellmann's mayonnaise with cheese & a touch of celery on honey oat bran bread

Beef Delight

$13.99

a combination of roast beef, cheddar cheese & tomato with sautéed peppers, onions & mushroom on grilled sourdough bread

B.L.T. Club

$11.99

the original

B.L.T. Single

$10.99

Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.99

served on white toast

French Dip

$12.99

thin sliced sirloin of beef, piled high on a french roll, served with natural au jus

Grilled Rueben

$13.99

a combination of sauerkraut, swiss cheese & corn beef on dark rye bread, finished on the grill (with or without 1,000 island dressing)

Kosher Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.99

a generous helping of thinly sliced corned brisket of beef, served on rye bread

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.99

lean ham, turkey & swiss cheese in golden brown french toast

Stud'S Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

sliced turkey breast, american cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayonnaise on honey oat bran bread

Turkey Club Jr

$10.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

layers of turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato slices on white toast

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.99

cheddar & monterey jack cheese grilled on honey oat bran bread with crisp bacon, ham or avocado

Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Soup & Salad

dressings: caeser, citrus-vinaigrette, greek, ranch, raspberry-vinaigrette, thousand island, vinegar & oil

Soup Of The Day

$5.29

Athenian Salad

$13.99

crisp romaine & iceberg lettuce topped with ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green pepper rings, crumbled imported feta cheese, kalamata olives, seasoned with oregano & served with greek dressing (with chicken breast add $2.00)

Athenian Salad w/Chicken

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

seasoned tangy buffalo grilled chicken breast, on a bed of romaine lettuce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, cucumbers, sliced carrots & tomatoes, served with ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

seasoned grilled chicken breast loaded on top of a bed of romaine lettuce, topped with croutons & freshly grated parmesan cheese, served with caesar dressing

Pacific Salad

$13.99

grilled chicken breast cover a bed of mixed greens, topped with avocado, asparagus, red onions, ripe tomatoes, pecans, dried cranberries & bleu cheese crumbles, served with citrus vinaigrette

Spinach/Strawberry Salad

$12.99

fresh spinach topped with sliced fresh strawberries, sprinkled with crumbled goat cheese & real crispy bacon bits, served with citrus vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad

$12.99

crispy lettuce topped with taco meat, diced tomatoes, chopped green onion & cheddar cheese in a tortilla bowl, served with a side of sour cream & salsa

Garden Side Salad

$5.99

SIDES & EXTRAS

Sides

Plate Share

$2.99

S/Bacon

$4.49

S/Canadian Bacon

$5.29

S/Turkey Bacon

$4.69

S/Country Ham

$4.89

S/Sausage Links

$4.39

S/Sausage Patties

$4.69

S/Turkey Links

$4.69

S/Turkey Patties

$4.69

S/ Bacon Crisp

$4.49

Keilbasa

$5.29

S/Cb Hash

$5.59

S/ Hash Browns

$3.79

S/ Hash Browns W/ Onion

$3.79

Crispy Hash Browns

$3.79

French Fries

$4.59

S/ Potato Pancakes

$4.79

Side Pancakes

$3.49

S/ Toast

$2.49

S/ Raisin Toast

$2.69

Croissant

$2.99

S/ Date Nut Bread

$3.99

S/ English Muffin

$2.69

S/ Bagel

$3.89

S/ Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$3.99

S/ Cottage Cheese

$3.29

S/ Cottage Cheese W/ Peaches

$4.69

S/ Sausage Gravy

$3.29

S/ Peaches

$3.29

S/ Hollandaise

$1.99

Side Gyro Meat

$6.29

Extra Skirt Steak

$5.99

Side Chicken Breast

$6.29

Burger Patty Only

$6.29

Side Chorizo

$6.29

Side Taco Meat

$6.29

Side Corn Beef

$6.29

Misc. Extras

$Whole Banana

$2.39

$Apple Sauce

$0.79

$Side Avocado

$2.49

$Jalapeno

$1.99

$Extra Feta

$2.49

$Side Lingenberries

$2.29

$Extra Slaw

$0.79

$Extra Condiment

$0.79

$Salsa

$0.79

$Sour Cream

$0.79

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.59

N/C Cakes, Toast, Condiments

White

Wheat

Rye

Sourdough

Greek

No Toast

$Bagel

$1.79

$Raisin

$0.59

$Muffin

$0.59

$Biscuit

$1.59

Side Cakes

Side Kids Cake (1)

$Sub French Toast

$1.79

$Sub Pita

$1.79

$Sub Croissant

$2.29

$ Add Cream Cheese

$0.79

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Mayonaise

Mustard

Steak Sauce

Sour Cream

Apple Sauce

No Utensils

Yes Utensils

Extra Syrup (1)

$0.59

Extra Butter (2)

$0.59

BEVERAGES

Soda/Lemonade/Iced Tea

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Starry

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Juice/Milk

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.89

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.09

White Milk (2%)

$3.09

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Hot Green Tea

$3.29

Hot Tea Decaf

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Water

Water