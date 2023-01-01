Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vada in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve vada

Item pic

 

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon

2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Batata Vada Plate (2 Pc)$2.99
Spiced potato dumpling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Vada Pav$6.49
Spiced potato dumpling sandwiched with garlic spread and green chutney
Dahi Vada$9.95
Lentil fritters soaked in yogurt sauce, mixed with chutneys garnished with cilantro and spices
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
Item pic

 

Moti Cafe

70 W. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vada Pav Pizza$0.00
spicy potato, onions, mozzarella cheese topped with our tamarind and mint chutney
Vada Pav$6.00
Spicy potato smashed between two brioche buns with a spread of garlic chutney
Virs Veggi Pizza$0.00
paneer, black olives, mushrooms, cheese, moti sauce
More about Moti Cafe
Item pic

 

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vada$7.25
Homemade fried savory lentil donut.
More about Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
Consumer pic

 

Wazwan

1742 W Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vada Pav$10.00
Potato croquette, Sesame tomatillo, Grilled pickled chilies
More about Wazwan
Restaurant banner

 

Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park - 2312 N Lincoln Ave

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vada Pav$5.99
Potato filled patty in-between buttered brioche bun with mint cilantro and tamarind chutney
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park - 2312 N Lincoln Ave

