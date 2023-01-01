Vada in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve vada
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Chicago-Devon
2600 W. Devon Ave, Chicago
|Batata Vada Plate (2 Pc)
|$2.99
Spiced potato dumpling. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
|Vada Pav
|$6.49
Spiced potato dumpling sandwiched with garlic spread and green chutney
|Dahi Vada
|$9.95
Lentil fritters soaked in yogurt sauce, mixed with chutneys garnished with cilantro and spices
Moti Cafe
70 W. Huron St., Chicago
|Vada Pav Pizza
|$0.00
spicy potato, onions, mozzarella cheese topped with our tamarind and mint chutney
|Vada Pav
|$6.00
Spicy potato smashed between two brioche buns with a spread of garlic chutney
|Virs Veggi Pizza
|$0.00
paneer, black olives, mushrooms, cheese, moti sauce
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Vada
|$7.25
Homemade fried savory lentil donut.
Wazwan
1742 W Division, Chicago
|Vada Pav
|$10.00
Potato croquette, Sesame tomatillo, Grilled pickled chilies