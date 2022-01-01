Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon egg sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches

Sausage + Egg + Cheese (Breakfast Sandwich) image

PIZZA

Bungalow by Middle Brow

2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon + Egg + Cheese Sandwich$13.00
buttermilk bun with bacon, cheddar cheese, a fried egg and pickled serrano-strawberry jam.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Bungalow by Middle Brow
Jerry's Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Bacon Fried Egg Sandwich$13.45
Pear, applewood bacon, white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, fig jam, bun
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Baci Amore

321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (387 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.75
More about Baci Amore
Consumer pic

 

Eden

2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
egg, bacon, american cheese
choice of:
english muffin, buttermilk biscuit, or bagel
Contain: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
More about Eden
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$8.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place
Item pic

 

Another Bite

6632 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Crispy bacon with egg and a choice of cheese on your choice of bread.
More about Another Bite

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Gyoza

Blueberry Pancakes

Tomato Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Pork Fried Rice

Vietnamese Coffee

Avocado Toast

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston