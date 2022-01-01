Bacon egg sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
PIZZA
Bungalow by Middle Brow
2840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Bacon + Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$13.00
buttermilk bun with bacon, cheddar cheese, a fried egg and pickled serrano-strawberry jam.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Pear & Bacon Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.45
Pear, applewood bacon, white cheddar, avocado, pickled red onion, arugula, fig jam, bun
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Baci Amore
321 S. Jefferson Street 1st Floor, Chicago
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.75
Eden
2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
egg, bacon, american cheese
choice of:
english muffin, buttermilk biscuit, or bagel
Contain: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Uncle Mike's Place
1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$8.95