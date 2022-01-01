Gyro sandwiches in Chicago
Wrigleyville Dogs
3737 N. Clark St, Chicago
|#4 Gyros Sandwich
|$14.50
Now this is food! A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread. All this food is accompanied by French Fries and a Soft Drink!! Nothing Better!!!
|Gyros Sandwich
|$8.99
A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
Blaze - N - Grill
6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Halal Regular Gyro Sandwich
|$8.49
|Super Gyro Sandwich
|$10.99
Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
|Halal Super Gyro Sandwich
|$10.99
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Gyros Sandwich
|$11.00
Served with wedge fries
KALA Modern Greek
2523 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Gyros Sandwich
|$15.25
Midwest all-natural lamb, cherry tomato, raw red onion, cucumber, fries, feta, greek fire sauce. (mildly spicy)
Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Irving Park
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Gyros Sandwich
|$15.50
Gyro meat, tomato, onion & house-made tzatziki sauce in a pita
Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO
|Gyros sandwich
|$8.99