Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro sandwiches in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches

50b77b0e-5e04-437a-a4a5-013fed46d732 image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wrigleyville Dogs

3737 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#4 Gyros Sandwich$14.50
Now this is food! A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread. All this food is accompanied by French Fries and a Soft Drink!! Nothing Better!!!
Gyros Sandwich$8.99
A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread.
More about Wrigleyville Dogs
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
Regular Gyro Sandwich image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blaze - N - Grill

6400 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Halal Regular Gyro Sandwich$8.49
Super Gyro Sandwich$10.99
Thinly sliced meat (Extra meat) served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Halal Super Gyro Sandwich$10.99
More about Blaze - N - Grill
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyros Sandwich$11.00
Served with wedge fries
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
Consumer pic

 

KALA Modern Greek

2523 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyros Sandwich$15.25
Midwest all-natural lamb, cherry tomato, raw red onion, cucumber, fries, feta, greek fire sauce. (mildly spicy)
More about KALA Modern Greek
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
More about Eggsperience Pancakes And Cafe - N Broadway
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Irving Park

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Irving Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyros Sandwich$15.50
Gyro meat, tomato, onion & house-made tzatziki sauce in a pita
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE

2657 W DEVON AVE, CHICAGO

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyros sandwich$8.99
More about Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
Restaurant banner

 

Sila's Grill - 3112 N Broadway St

3112 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyros Pita Sandwich$10.95
More about Sila's Grill - 3112 N Broadway St

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Tortellini

Mediterranean Salad

Kale Salad

Chai Tea

Chicken Parmesan

Quiche Lorraine

Cobbler

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston