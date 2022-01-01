Tagliatelle in Chicago

Caponi Gluten Free Pasta is made exclusively with corn flour (70%) and rice flour (30%). The pasta contains no mono- nor diglycerides of fatty acids or any other emulsifier and is entirely natural. Because the pasta is bronze cut, it has a porosity and roughness that help hold sauces and spices. Gluten free pasta requires more attention during the cooking process. Alessandro from Caponi recommends the following: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to the cooking water Taste the pasta at the first cooking time indicated. Cooking time: 7 / 8 minutes.

