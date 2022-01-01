Tagliatelle in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve tagliatelle

anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Tagliatelle$19.00
taglietelle, prosciutto ragu, parmigiano
Half Tagliatelle$14.00
taglietelle, prosciutto ragu, parmigiano
More about anteprima
Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana image

 

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana

1551 North Wells St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle Bolognese$21.00
More about Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
Item pic

 

Eden

2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Tagliatelle$20.00
blonde bolognese, marcona almond, nichols farm tart apple, spicy greens
More about Eden
Tagliatelle Bolognese image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Ceres' Table

3124 North Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Bolognese$0.00
classic bolognese | fonduta | pecorino
More about Ceres' Table
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno. - Logan Square

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Tagliatelle$15.00
Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil pesto
Tagliatelle$15.00
Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil pesto
More about Reno. - Logan Square
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tempesta Market - Grand Ave

1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.8 (2491 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tagliatelle$6.99
More about Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
Banner pic

 

Peanut Park Trattoria - Little Italy

1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle$22.00
More about Peanut Park Trattoria - Little Italy
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caponi Gluten Free Tagliatelle$9.00
Caponi Gluten Free Pasta is made exclusively with corn flour (70%) and rice flour (30%). The pasta contains no mono- nor diglycerides of fatty acids or any other emulsifier and is entirely natural. Because the pasta is bronze cut, it has a porosity and roughness that help hold sauces and spices. Gluten free pasta requires more attention during the cooking process. Alessandro from Caponi recommends the following: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to the cooking water Taste the pasta at the first cooking time indicated. Cooking time: 7 / 8 minutes.
More about Publican Quality Meats

