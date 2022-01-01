Tagliatelle in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve tagliatelle
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
|Full Tagliatelle
|$19.00
taglietelle, prosciutto ragu, parmigiano
|Half Tagliatelle
|$14.00
taglietelle, prosciutto ragu, parmigiano
Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
1551 North Wells St., Chicago
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$21.00
Eden
2734 W Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Pork Tagliatelle
|$20.00
blonde bolognese, marcona almond, nichols farm tart apple, spicy greens
Ceres' Table
3124 North Broadway, Chicago
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$0.00
classic bolognese | fonduta | pecorino
Reno. - Logan Square
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Tagliatelle
|$15.00
Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, basil pesto
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
1372 W. Grand Ave., Chicago
|Tagliatelle
|$6.99
Peanut Park Trattoria - Little Italy
1359 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|Tagliatelle
|$22.00
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
|Caponi Gluten Free Tagliatelle
|$9.00
Caponi Gluten Free Pasta is made exclusively with corn flour (70%) and rice flour (30%). The pasta contains no mono- nor diglycerides of fatty acids or any other emulsifier and is entirely natural. Because the pasta is bronze cut, it has a porosity and roughness that help hold sauces and spices. Gluten free pasta requires more attention during the cooking process. Alessandro from Caponi recommends the following: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to the cooking water Taste the pasta at the first cooking time indicated. Cooking time: 7 / 8 minutes.