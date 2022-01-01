Soft shell crabs in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Soft Shell Crab
|$8.00
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce
Enso Sushi Bar
1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Soft Shell Crab Tempura
|$14.00
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Soft Shell Crab
|$8.25
Deep-fried soft shell crab served on a bed of mixed greens and served with ponzu sauce.
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Soft Shell Crab Maki
|$12.50
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago mayo, and scallion topped with unagi sauce
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Burrito - Soft Shell Crab
|$14.50
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, flakes, avocado, jalapeno, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
AMORE
3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago
|Soft-shell Crab Bao
|$8.95
Soft-shell crab, special AMORE sauce, cucumber
|Crazy Soft-shell Crab Bao (Spicy)
|$9.50
Soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, kimchi, and cucumber
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Soft Shell Crab Sliders
|$12.95
Panko-crusted soft shell crab on potato rolls with curry-spiced aioli, baby arugula, fresh tomato, shredded carrot, and unagi sauce. (2 pcs)
|Soft Shell Crab Mentaiko
|$17.95
Soft shell crab tempura, fresh noodles, essence of crab, grated mozzarella and parmesan cheese, mentaiko, chery tomatoes, chopped scallion, shredded nori, toasted sasame seeds and a hint of yuzu in a cream based sauce.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|SOFT SHELL CRAB
|$10.00
Lightly battered Soft-shell crabs & Fried served with Ponzu.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bristol
2152 N Damen, Chicago
|Tempura Soft Shell Crab
|$28.00
Bacon Jam, Sesame Seed Bun, Fries
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Soft Shell Crab Katsu
|$14.00
Fried soft shell Crab with house salad and ponzu sauce.
|Soft Shell Crab Maki
|$10.00
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago mayo, unagi sauce, and scallions.
Toro Sushi
2546 N Clark St, Chicago
|Soft Shell Crab (AP)
|$9.95
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Unagi Sauce