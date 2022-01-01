Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$8.00
Deep fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Consumer pic

 

Enso Sushi Bar

1613 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$14.00
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, scallions, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce
More about Enso Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$8.25
Deep-fried soft shell crab served on a bed of mixed greens and served with ponzu sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Maki$12.50
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago mayo, and scallion topped with unagi sauce
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Item pic

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito - Soft Shell Crab$14.50
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, flakes, avocado, jalapeno, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Gluten free option not available
More about En Hakkore 2.0
Item pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft-shell Crab Bao$8.95
Soft-shell crab, special AMORE sauce, cucumber
Crazy Soft-shell Crab Bao (Spicy)$9.50
Soft-shell crab, spicy mayo, kimchi, and cucumber
More about AMORE
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Sliders$12.95
Panko-crusted soft shell crab on potato rolls with curry-spiced aioli, baby arugula, fresh tomato, shredded carrot, and unagi sauce. (2 pcs)
Soft Shell Crab Mentaiko$17.95
Soft shell crab tempura, fresh noodles, essence of crab, grated mozzarella and parmesan cheese, mentaiko, chery tomatoes, chopped scallion, shredded nori, toasted sasame seeds and a hint of yuzu in a cream based sauce.
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SOFT SHELL CRAB$10.00
Lightly battered Soft-shell crabs & Fried served with Ponzu.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
The Bristol image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bristol

2152 N Damen, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2832 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Soft Shell Crab$28.00
Bacon Jam, Sesame Seed Bun, Fries
More about The Bristol
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Katsu$14.00
Fried soft shell Crab with house salad and ponzu sauce.
Soft Shell Crab Maki$10.00
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago mayo, unagi sauce, and scallions.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Toro Sushi image

 

Toro Sushi

2546 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab (AP)$9.95
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Unagi Sauce
More about Toro Sushi
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Ponzule$13.95
Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, smelt roe and spicy citrus soy vinaigrette.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Collard Greens

Bruschetta

Tomato Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Taco Salad

Mango Sticky Rice

Chicken Fajitas

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston