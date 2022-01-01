  • Home
Shang Noodle - Streeterville 215 East Grand Avenue

No reviews yet

215 East Grand Avenue

Chicago, IL 60611

Order Again

Popular Items

House Chow Mein
Fried Crab Wontons
Chicken Potstickers

Tea & Juice

Hong Kong Milk Tea

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$4.00

hot assam black tea, creamer, condense milk

Iced Hong Kong Milk Tea

$5.00

iced assam black tea, condensed milk, sugar syrup

Iced Lemon Tea

$4.00

iced lemon black tea, lemon wheels, sugar syrup

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

San Benedetto Mineral Water

$8.00

San Benedetto Sparkling water

$8.00

Appetizers

Hot Sour Soup

Hot Sour Soup

$6.00

酸辣汤 🌶pork, tofu, bamboo shoot, mushroom, eggs,

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$6.00

蛋花汤 tomato, cabbage, tofu, eggs

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Wonton Soup 云吞汤 shrimp wonton, scallions, dry seaweed, chicken stock

Edamame (v, gf)

Edamame (v, gf)

$5.00

毛豆 steamed soybean sprinkled with salt

Pork Spring Rolls

Pork Spring Rolls

$5.00

Pork Spring Rolls 猪肉春卷 2 pcs per order, served with sweet chili sauce

Veg Spring Rolls (v)

$5.00

Veg Spring Rolls 素春卷 vegetarian, 2 pcs per order, served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Crab Wontons

Fried Crab Wontons

$9.00

Fried Crab Wontons 炸蟹角 4 pcs fried wontons filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$7.00

鸡肉煎饺 6 pcs pan-fried chicken or vegetarian gyoza, served with soy vinegar

Smoked Hamachi

$18.00

tea smoked yellowtail hamachi sashimi, pepper, chili oil, scallions

Lobster Salad (gf)

$18.00

龙虾沙拉 lobster tail, cabbage, water chestnut, peanut, carrot, scallions

Crispy Calamari (gf)

Crispy Calamari (gf)

$14.00

🌶香酥鱿鱼 fried calamari, salt and pepper, jalapeno, onion

Mandarin Duck

$14.00

酱鸭 house mandarin duck breast marinated in sweet soy glaze

Deep Fried Pork Belly (gf)

Deep Fried Pork Belly (gf)

$10.00

🌶小酥肉 crispy pork belly with chili pepper flakes

Steamed Soup Dumplings (4)

$9.00

风味小笼包 4 pcs of steam pork dumplings, served with black vinegar

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Shrimp Shumai 虾烧卖 4 pcs steamed shumai filled with shrimp, pork, mushroom

Crystal Shrimp Har-Gau

Crystal Shrimp Har-Gau

$9.00

蒸虾饺 4 pcs steamed shrimp crystal dumplings

BBQ Pork Buns

BBQ Pork Buns

$8.00

叉烧包 3 pcs barbeque glazed pork buns

Noodles

Lobster Noodle Soup

Lobster Noodle Soup

$28.00

龙虾面 house made noodle, lobster tail, spinach, onion, marinated egg

Taiwan Beef Noodle Soup

Taiwan Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00

台湾牛肉面 marinated beef flank, house made noodles, beef broth, scallions, cilantro, sour pickles

Jjamppong Noodle Soup

Jjamppong Noodle Soup

$18.00

🌶海鲜码面 pork, shrimp, cuttlefish, zucchini, cabbage, carrots, onion, scallions, spicy chili broth

Seafood Noodle Platter

Seafood Noodle Platter

$20.00

🌶辣海鲜拌面 shrimp, scallop, cuttlefish, zucchini, cabbage, onion, chili peppers, house-made noodle

Shang Spaghetti

Shang Spaghetti

$22.00

番茄拌面 clams, mussels, tomato sauce

Jja Jang Myeon

Jja Jang Myeon

$16.00

炸酱面 pork, shrimp, zucchini, onion in black bean sauce, served over house made noodles

Singapore Vermicelli Noodle

$16.00

星洲炒米粉 stir-fried rice vermicelli, shrimp, pork, curry, vegetables, beansprouts, eggs

Hong Kong Beef Chow Fun

$18.00

干炒牛河 flat chow-fun noodle, tender beef, scallions, onion, beansprouts, dark soy glaze

House Chow Mein

House Chow Mein

$15.00

本楼炒面 your choice of protein with broccoli, beansprouts, carrots, onion, scallions

Shang's Wonton Soup

$16.00

三鲜云吞汤 12 pcs house-made wontons filled with chicken, scallop, shrimp, served with nori seaweed soup, cilantro, scallions

Classic Flavors

served with steamed rice
Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$22.00

核桃虾 fried jumbo shrimp coated in creamy mayo sauce, honey walnuts, steamed broccoli

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

蒙古牛

Spicy Chilli Shrimp

Spicy Chilli Shrimp

$20.00

香辣虾

Spicy Chili Fish

$20.00

香辣鱼

General Tsao

General Tsao

$15.00

General Tsao 左宗

Spicy Kung Pao

Spicy Kung Pao

$15.00

Spicy Kung Pao 宫保 peanuts, bell peppers, onion, mild spicy, choice of protein

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡 crispy chicken in tangy orange sauce, orange rinds, served with steamed string beans

Honey Sesame Chicken

Honey Sesame Chicken

$16.00

芝麻鸡 crispy chicken in honey sesame glaze

Sweet & Sour Chicken (gf)

$16.00

bell pepper, pineapple, sweet sour glaze, gluten-free

Garlic Chicken

$15.00

大蒜鸡 garlic sauce, water chestnut, mushroom

Hawaiian Pineapple Shrimp

$22.00

糖醋菠萝虾 pineapple, bell pepper, sweet sour glaze

House Special Stir-Fry

$15.00

(gluten-free) 时菜炒 zucchini, broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, cauliflower, choice of meat

Beef Broccoli

Beef Broccoli

$16.00

芥蓝牛

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$15.00

芥兰鸡

Authentic Flavors

served with steamed rice
Sour Fish Casserole

Sour Fish Casserole

$19.00

酸汤粉丝鱼 fish filet in sour pickle soup, vermicelli, scallions

Steamed Black Cod

$38.00

清蒸黑鳕鱼 steamed blackcod fillet, broccoli, mushroom, vermicelli

Spicy Black Cod

$38.00

豆瓣黑鳕鱼 spicy douban sauce, lotus root, mushroom

Red Chili Chicken (gf)

Red Chili Chicken (gf)

$16.00

辣子鸡 fried chicken wok tossed with red chili peppers, sesame, scallions

Sichuan Fish

Sichuan Fish

$22.00

水煮鱼

Sichuan Beef

$22.00

水煮牛

Wood Ear Mushroom with Fish

$18.00

木耳鱼片 swaii fish fillet, wood ear mushroom, red pepper, bamboo, scallions, garlic, gluten-free

Salt Pepper Shrimp (gf)

Salt Pepper Shrimp (gf)

$20.00

椒盐虾 crispy jumbo shrimp in salt and pepper spice, jalapeno, onion, bell peppers

Mapo Tofu (v)

Mapo Tofu (v)

$15.00

麻婆豆腐 silken tofu in spicy bean sauce, leeks, scallions, choice of vegetarian or with ground pork

Spicy Chilli Shrimp

Spicy Chilli Shrimp

$20.00

香辣虾

Spicy Chili Fish

$20.00

香辣鱼

Northern Style Pork Chop

$18.00

糖醋里脊 crispy pork chop, sweet sour glaze, cucumber, carrots, peas

Korean Hot Plate Beef

$18.00

铁板牛肉 hot plate beef tenderloin, bell pepper, broccoli, cilantro

Gold Shrimp Stew (gf)

$20.00

虾仁豆腐 shrimp, silken tofu, salted eggyolk sauce

Twice Cooked Pork Belly

Twice Cooked Pork Belly

$16.00

回锅肉 thinly sliced pork belly, bell pepper, onion, chili oil

Cumin Lamb

$18.00

孜然羊肉 sliced lamb with bell peppers, leeks, onion, cumin spice

Mini Hot Pot

served with steamed rice

Lobster Hot Pot

$38.00

龙虾海鲜锅 lobster tail, scallops, mussels, clams, wood ear mushroom, bok choy, enoki mushroom, seasonal greens

Seafood Hot Pot

Seafood Hot Pot

$22.00

什锦海鲜锅 shrimp, scallop, fish balls, cuttlefish, imitation crab, cabbage, soybean, bok choy, enoki mushroom, onion, wood ear mushroom, bean thread vermicelli

Pickled Vegetable Pork Belly

Pickled Vegetable Pork Belly

$18.00

酸菜白肉锅 pickled mustard greens, thinly cut pork belly, vermicelli, scallions, cilantro

Chicken Veg Hot Pot

$18.00

清汤鸡肉锅 tender chicken, wood ear mushroom, seasonal greens, light chicken broth

Korean Fish Tofu Hot Pot

$18.00

韩鱼豆腐锅 fish fillet, silken tofu, wood ear mushroom, bok choy, enoki, seasonal greens, Korean chili broth

Fish & Lamb Hot Pot

Fish & Lamb Hot Pot

$18.00

一品鱼羊锅 fish fillet, lamb, leeks, cabbage, soybean, bok choy, enoki mushroom, wood ear mushroom, peppercorn, shiitake

Dry Sizzling Pot Shrimp & Fish

$22.00

干锅鱼虾 king mushroom onion, cauliflower, cabbage, red chili peppers, chili oil, fried shrimp and fish fillet

Dry Sizzling Pot Tofu

Dry Sizzling Pot Tofu

$18.00

干锅尚素 fried tofu, king mushroom onion, cauliflower, cabbage, red chili peppers, chili oil

Dry Sizzling Pot Chicken

Dry Sizzling Pot Chicken

$18.00

干锅鸡 fried chicken, king mushroom onion, cauliflower, cabbage, red chili peppers, chili oil

Dry Sizzling Pot String Beans

$16.00

干锅肉末四季豆 ground pork, string beans

Rice Vegetables

Everything Fried Rice

Everything Fried Rice

$16.00

什锦炒饭 chicken, beef, shrimp, carrots, peas, onion, scallions, eggs

Classic Fried Rice

$14.00

本楼炒饭 carrots, peas, onion, eggs, scallions

Veg Delight (v, gf)

$15.00

素什锦

Yu Shang Eggplant (v)

Yu Shang Eggplant (v)

$14.00

🌶鱼香茄子 eggplant in tart yushang sauce, mild spicy

Tomato Scrambled Egg (v, gf)

$14.00

番茄炒蛋

King Mushroom Japanese Tofu (v)

$16.00

皇子菇玉子豆腐 king mushroom, egg tofu, sweet soy glaze

Sauteed String Beans (v)

Sauteed String Beans (v)

$12.00

干煸四季豆

Sichuan Cabbage (v)

Sichuan Cabbage (v)

$12.00

🌶包心菜

Sauteed Broccoli (v)

Sauteed Broccoli (v)

$12.00

清炒西兰花

Sauteed Bok Choy (v, gf)

Sauteed Bok Choy (v, gf)

$12.00

青江菜

Desserts

Salted Caramel Cake

Salted Caramel Cake

$10.00
Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake

Vanilla Mille Crepe Cake

$9.00

layered mille crepe cake with hokkaido vanilla cream

Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Plain Noodle

$6.00

house made noodles, contains gluten

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

Side Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Gyoza Vinegar

$1.00

Side Hot Mustard

$1.00

Utensils

No Utensils

Chopsticks

Plastic Fork

Plastic Spoon

Paper Napkins

Plates

$0.10

Appetizer First

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serves authentic family-style dishes, house-made noodles, dim-sum, asian craft cocktails, beer, sake and full bar. Highlight dishes: Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup, Lobster Noodle Soup, Orange Chicken, Sichuan Fish Stew.

Location

215 East Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

Directions

