Yellow curry in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve yellow curry
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Yellow Curry
|$10.00
Choice of protein in yellow paste, simmered in coconut milk with potato & white onion
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Yellow Curry
|$15.50
Yellow chili paste with coconut milk, sweet potato, onion, carrot, spice and herbs. Served with brown rice and choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
|(C) Yellow Curry
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Yellow curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with carrots, green peas, onions, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|YELLOW CURRY
|$11.95
Yellow curry paste, Coconut milk, Potato, Carrot, Fried shallot, Served with Cucumber salad.