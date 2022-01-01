Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$10.00
Choice of protein in yellow paste, simmered in coconut milk with potato & white onion
More about Rice and Noodles
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry$15.50
Yellow chili paste with coconut milk, sweet potato, onion, carrot, spice and herbs. Served with brown rice and choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
(C) Yellow Curry
More about Vegan Plate
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry$13.00
Yellow curry paste blended with spices and coconut milk. Cooked with carrots, green peas, onions, and potatoes. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
YELLOW CURRY$11.95
Yellow curry paste, Coconut milk, Potato, Carrot, Fried shallot, Served with Cucumber salad.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$12.00
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, turmeric , and potato.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Baja Fish Tacos

Masala Dosa

Panang Curry

Tofu Soup

Braised Short Ribs

Chicken Teriyaki

Mac And Cheese

Whitefish Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston