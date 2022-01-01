Hummus in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve hummus
The Original Gino's East of Chicago
521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Hummus Plate
|$11.95
Homemade hummus, Kalamata olives, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radish, warm pita
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|POBLANO HUMMUS PLATTER
|$9.00
House Made Roasted Poblano Hummus. Served with Toasted Pita Bread and Raw Veggies
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Hummus Plate
|$10.00
Cucumber, roasted red pepper, olives, feta and pita
Eris Brewery and Cider House
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Dark Side Hummus
|$10.00
Black garlic hummus served with toasted flatbread & garnished with micro cilantro, sesame seeds, olive oil and black garlic.
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Seasonal Hummus
|$10.00
served with veggies and pita
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Hummus
|$14.00
chickpea, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic VN GF
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Hummus
|$12.00
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers,
bleu cheese dressing, pita bread
|Hummus and Veggie Wrap
|$12.00
Tomato, cucumber, avocado, hummus and balsamic drizzle
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Hummus
|$8.00
Chickpeas in Tahini sauce
Pinched on the River
443 E Illinois St, Chicago
|Hummus & Pita
|$8.50
Homeslice Pizza
938 W Webster Ave, Chicago
|Hummus
|$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta. Served with carrots, cucumbers, and pita for dippin'
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Beet Hummus Sandwich
|$12.00
house-made beet hummus, cucumber, sunflower seeds, avocado, organic arugula on toasted multigrain naan
|Beet Hummus Plate
|$8.00
toasted multigrain naan, beet hummus, olive oil, pistachios, dill
avec
615 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|chickpea hummus
|$8.00
chickpea hummus with extra virgin olive oil, sumac
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Hummus Plate
|$10.95
spice grilled pita & fresh veggies
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
306 S Halsted St, Chicago
|Hummus
|$8.00
roasted garlic, pita chips
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Hummus
|$9.95
Hummus, tahina, matbucha (spicy tomato jam), and fresh pita and sliced cucumber
Lashuk Street Food
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Falafel Hummus Bowl
|$13.00
Crispy falafel over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes.
Served with pita.
|Baharat Spiced Beef Hummus Bowl
|$15.00
Baharat spiced beef over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes.
Served with pita.
|Container of Hummus (16oz)
|$10.00
16oz
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|2oz House Made Hummus
|$2.00
(VEGAN) 2oz side covers ONE BAGEL
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Hummus
|$13.00
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers,
bleu cheese dressing, naan bread
Chicago Bagel Authority
953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Hummus Bagel
|$5.00
choose a bagel
Happy Camper
1209 North Wells St, Chicago
|Hummus Plate
|$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix & pita
Yamma
2050 W Division St, Chicago
|Hummus
|$10.00
traditional Palestinian paprika spiced hummus. made with fresh soaked and cooked chickpeas. topped with crispy chickpeas. served with toasted pita.
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Jalapeno-Cilantro Hummus
|$9.00
House-made hummus with cucumbers, carrots, celery, cauliflower, and seasoned pita crisps.
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|TAHINI HUMMUS
|$12.00
Hummus served veggies, and Pita chips
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Sikil Pak aka "Pumpkin Seed Hummus"
|$8.00
8 oz. AKA Pumpkin Seed Hummus. The triumphant return of an old Dos favorite. Roasted pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, red onion, habanero chiles, lime juice. Gluten Free EXCEPT Chips have potential Cross Contact with Gluten.
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Hummus
|$10.75
Homemade hummus with seasonal veggies and pita chips.
|Hummus & Veggie Wrap
|$11.00
Hummus, Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Pico de Gallo,
Lemon Aioli, Fries
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Hummus
|$14.75
pita, cucumbers, celery, carrots, kalamata olives, onions
Daily Bar & Grill
4560 N Lincoln, Chicago
|Hummus
|$11.00
Hummus comes with pita wedges, sliced cucumbers and sliced tomatoes.
Reno.
2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Hummus & Bagel Chips
|$5.00
