Hummus in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

The Original Gino's East of Chicago

521 South Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Plate$11.95
Homemade hummus, Kalamata olives, carrot sticks, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radish, warm pita
More about The Original Gino's East of Chicago
The Bar on Buena image

 

The Bar on Buena

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POBLANO HUMMUS PLATTER$9.00
House Made Roasted Poblano Hummus. Served with Toasted Pita Bread and Raw Veggies
More about The Bar on Buena
Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Plate$10.00
Cucumber, roasted red pepper, olives, feta and pita
More about Village Tap
Eris Brewery and Cider House image

 

Eris Brewery and Cider House

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dark Side Hummus$10.00
Black garlic hummus served with toasted flatbread & garnished with micro cilantro, sesame seeds, olive oil and black garlic.
More about Eris Brewery and Cider House
Item pic

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seasonal Hummus$10.00
served with veggies and pita
More about Drunken Bean
Item pic

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$14.00
chickpea, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic VN GF
More about Avli on The Park
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUMMUS APP$8.50
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Vaughan's Pub & Grill

5485 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$12.00
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers,
bleu cheese dressing, pita bread
Hummus and Veggie Wrap$12.00
Tomato, cucumber, avocado, hummus and balsamic drizzle
More about Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$8.00
Chickpeas in Tahini sauce
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Pinched on the River image

GRILL

Pinched on the River

443 E Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita$8.50
More about Pinched on the River
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Homeslice Pizza

938 W Webster Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (7596 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta. Served with carrots, cucumbers, and pita for dippin'
More about Homeslice Pizza
Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beet Hummus Sandwich$12.00
house-made beet hummus, cucumber, sunflower seeds, avocado, organic arugula on toasted multigrain naan
Beet Hummus Plate$8.00
toasted multigrain naan, beet hummus, olive oil, pistachios, dill
More about Oromo Cafe
chickpea hummus image

 

avec

615 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chickpea hummus$8.00
chickpea hummus with extra virgin olive oil, sumac
More about avec
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$10.95
spice grilled pita & fresh veggies
More about John's Place
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora image

 

Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

306 S Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$8.00
roasted garlic, pita chips
More about Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.95
Hummus, tahina, matbucha (spicy tomato jam), and fresh pita and sliced cucumber
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Falafel Hummus Bowl image

 

Lashuk Street Food

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Hummus Bowl$13.00
Crispy falafel over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes.
Served with pita.
Baharat Spiced Beef Hummus Bowl$15.00
Baharat spiced beef over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend.
Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes.
Served with pita.
Container of Hummus (16oz)$10.00
16oz
More about Lashuk Street Food
Spoken, A Cafe image

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
2oz House Made Hummus$2.00
(VEGAN) 2oz side covers ONE BAGEL
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$13.00
Carrots, cucumber, celery, bell peppers,
bleu cheese dressing, naan bread
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Chicago Bagel Authority image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chicago Bagel Authority

953 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Bagel$5.00
choose a bagel
More about Chicago Bagel Authority
Item pic

 

Happy Camper

1209 North Wells St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Plate$13.00
Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, veggie stix & pita
More about Happy Camper
Hummus image

 

Yamma

2050 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$10.00
traditional Palestinian paprika spiced hummus. made with fresh soaked and cooked chickpeas. topped with crispy chickpeas. served with toasted pita.
More about Yamma
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno-Cilantro Hummus$9.00
House-made hummus with cucumbers, carrots, celery, cauliflower, and seasoned pita crisps.
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TAHINI HUMMUS$12.00
Hummus served veggies, and Pita chips
More about The Duplex
Item pic

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sikil Pak aka "Pumpkin Seed Hummus"$8.00
8 oz. AKA Pumpkin Seed Hummus. The triumphant return of an old Dos favorite. Roasted pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, red onion, habanero chiles, lime juice. Gluten Free EXCEPT Chips have potential Cross Contact with Gluten.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$10.75
Homemade hummus with seasonal veggies and pita chips.
Hummus & Veggie Wrap$11.00
Hummus, Onions, Carrots, Cucumber, Pico de Gallo,
Lemon Aioli, Fries
More about The Globe Pub
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$14.75
pita, cucumbers, celery, carrots, kalamata olives, onions
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Daily Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daily Bar & Grill

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago

Avg 4 (962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus$11.00
Hummus comes with pita wedges, sliced cucumbers and sliced tomatoes.
More about Daily Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Reno.

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Bagel Chips$5.00
More about Reno.
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Pita Chips$35.00
Served with house-baked pita chips; serves 10
Hummus & Pita Chips$3.95
More about Greek Kitchen

