Panang curry in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve panang curry
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.50
Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk with baby corn, carrot, broccoli, basil leaves and fresh kaffir lime leaves.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.00
A rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).
Talay
1222 West Madison Street, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$16.95
Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.
Wow Bao
2806 N Clark Street, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.00
Choice of protein in panang paste, simmered in coconut milk with bell peppers & basil
Zapp Thai
7534 W Addison st, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.99
bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, coconut milk and Panang curry paste
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$12.75
A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
A very popular Thai curry topped with lime leaves.
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$8.99
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$13.00
Panang curry paste blended with spices, and coconut milk. Cooked with bell peppers. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|PANANG CURRY
|$11.95
Panang curry paste, Slow cooked with Coconut milk, Bell pepper, Kaffir lime leaves, Served on Steamed vegetables.
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$12.00
Panang curry, coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf & basil.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Panang curry, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper and basil.
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
A mild spice red curry with green pepper, bamboo shoots, corn, and onion. Curry base of peanuts, galangal, chili, garlic, toasted cumin seeds, and coriander. Side of jasmine rice. Choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, or beef. Naturally gluten free.
Hands On Thai & Sushi
7117 W Addison st, chicago
|Panang Curry
|$9.95
peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
|(Tray)Panang Curry
|$55.00
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.50
Your choice of meat in a rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves. (Panang curry contains peanut)
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$9.95
peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
Ruk Sushi & Thai
4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$10.75
Panang curry made with coconut milk, bell peppers, basil leaves, green peas.