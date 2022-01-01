Panang curry in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve panang curry

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$10.50
Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk with baby corn, carrot, broccoli, basil leaves and fresh kaffir lime leaves.
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$10.00
A rich panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: panang curry contains peanuts).
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Talay image

 

Talay

1222 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panang Curry$16.95
Sweet panang curry simmered with coconut milk, peanut butter, bell peppers and basil.
More about Talay
Item pic

 

Wow Bao

2806 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
More about Wow Bao
Consumer pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$10.00
Choice of protein in panang paste, simmered in coconut milk with bell peppers & basil
More about Rice and Noodles
Item pic

 

Zapp Thai

7534 W Addison st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry$10.99
bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, coconut milk and Panang curry paste
More about Zapp Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$12.75
A rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves. (Note: Panang curry contains peanuts)
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$14.00
A very popular Thai curry topped with lime leaves.
More about Siam Rice
Item pic

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$8.99
Tender chicken, snow peas, and red bell peppers simmered in a traditional Thai curry made with peanuts, red curry paste and coconut milk. Garnished with peanuts, cilantro and lime.
More about Wow Bao
Panang Curry image

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$13.00
Panang curry paste blended with spices, and coconut milk. Cooked with bell peppers. Served with your choice between chicken, pork, tofu, or vegetables. Side of rice included.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PANANG CURRY$11.95
Panang curry paste, Slow cooked with Coconut milk, Bell pepper, Kaffir lime leaves, Served on Steamed vegetables.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$12.00
Panang curry, coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf & basil.
Panang Curry$11.00
Panang curry, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper and basil.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Panang Curry image

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry$16.00
A mild spice red curry with green pepper, bamboo shoots, corn, and onion. Curry base of peanuts, galangal, chili, garlic, toasted cumin seeds, and coriander. Side of jasmine rice. Choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, or beef. Naturally gluten free.
More about Same Same
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

7117 W Addison st, chicago

Avg 4.4 (2825 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$9.95
peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
(Tray)Panang Curry$55.00
[Serves with steamed rice][Serves 6] peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$10.50
Your choice of meat in a rich Panang curry and coconut gravy with carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves. (Panang curry contains peanut)
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Item pic

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$9.95
peas, carrot, broccoli, kaffir, coconut milk
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Ruk Sushi & Thai

4431 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$10.75
Panang curry made with coconut milk, bell peppers, basil leaves, green peas.
More about Ruk Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Panang Curry$15.95
Steamed wide noodle, broccoli, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot and green pea in savory panang curry.
Panang Curry$14.95
Traditional panang curry with seasonal vegetables.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

