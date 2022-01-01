Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve pudding

The Budlong Hot Chicken image

 

The Budlong Hot Chicken

1301 E 53rd st., chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$7.00
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$4.50
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Gale Street Inn

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
Vanilla brioche bread pudding with caramel sauce.
More about Gale Street Inn
Peach's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Peach's Restaurant

4652 S King Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)
Takeout
(6) Banana Pudding French Toast (6 wedges)$12.95
(2) Banana Pudding French Toast$5.95
More about Peach's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Pudding$3.95
A delicate pudding with a rich and creamy texture is made with real mangoes.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream image

 

Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream

46 East 47th, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stomp yo Feet Banana Pudding$3.90
More about Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar$4.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Winston's Black Pudding$9.58
16oz Package of frozen Black Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
Bread Pudding$10.00
Brioche, caramel, cinnamon cream and walnuts.
Winston's White Pudding$9.58
16oz Package of frozen White Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$8.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

 

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$4.50
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

502 E. Illinois St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Medici Gallery and Coffeehouse image

 

Medici On 57th

1327 East 57th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$5.50
More about Medici On 57th
Item pic

 

Cluck-It Chicago

2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$8.00
Layers of REAL Banana Pudding, Bananas, REAL Caramel, Nilla Wafers, REAL Madagascar Vanilla Whipped Cream. We don't Cluck with that Instant pudding mix.
More about Cluck-It Chicago
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$10.00
Apricot chocolate croissant bread pudding, anejo caramel, candied pecans, vanilla gelato
More about Sociale Chicago
Item pic

 

French Quiche

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about French Quiche
Healthy Substance image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Healthy Substance

6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.80
More about Healthy Substance
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut/Chia Rice Pudding$5.99
Coconut milk, almond milk, Jasmine rice, chia seeds, orange zest and vanilla. Topped with blueberries, toasted coconut and chia.
GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE
More about Goddess And the Baker
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$5.00
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar$5.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
More about Goddess And the Baker
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES image

 

Southport Grocery & Cafe

3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
KIDS BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.00
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding served with applesauce & fresh fruit
More about Southport Grocery & Cafe
Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoque BBQ

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (11176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding$3.75
A Smoque favorite. Chunks of brioche soaked in custard, topped with with a crunchy pecan glaze and finished with our salted bourbon caramel sauce.
More about Smoque BBQ
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chia Seed Pudding$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
More about Kanela Breakfast Club
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding$12.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jerry's Sandwiches

4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.95
Housemade apple & cardamom bread pudding, with a side of bourbon-caramel sauce
More about Jerry's Sandwiches
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Budlong Hot Chicken

4619 N. Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$7.00
House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
Beautiful Rind image

CHEESE

Beautiful Rind

2211 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gjetost & Pecan Bread Pudding$7.00
Gjetost is a cheese made by carmalezing goat cheese whey. Its essentially cheese butterscotch, so we put it in a savory/sweet bread pudding with pecans! Great for a dessert or breakfast.
More about Beautiful Rind

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Al Pastor Tacos

Goat Cheese Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Lentil Soup

Tortas

Pasta Salad

Mango Lassi

Noodle Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston