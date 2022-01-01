Pudding in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve pudding
The Budlong Hot Chicken
1301 E 53rd st., chicago
|Banana Pudding
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Cinnamon Swirl Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Gale Street Inn
4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Vanilla brioche bread pudding with caramel sauce.
SANDWICHES
Peach's Restaurant
4652 S King Dr, Chicago
|(6) Banana Pudding French Toast (6 wedges)
|$12.95
|(2) Banana Pudding French Toast
|$5.95
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Mango Pudding
|$3.95
A delicate pudding with a rich and creamy texture is made with real mangoes.
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream
46 East 47th, Chicago
|Stomp yo Feet Banana Pudding
|$3.90
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar
|$4.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Winston's Black Pudding
|$9.58
16oz Package of frozen Black Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Brioche, caramel, cinnamon cream and walnuts.
|Winston's White Pudding
|$9.58
16oz Package of frozen White Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
455 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
502 E. Illinois St, Chicago
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
Cluck-It Chicago
2518 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Layers of REAL Banana Pudding, Bananas, REAL Caramel, Nilla Wafers, REAL Madagascar Vanilla Whipped Cream. We don't Cluck with that Instant pudding mix.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Apricot chocolate croissant bread pudding, anejo caramel, candied pecans, vanilla gelato
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Healthy Substance
6852 W Archer Ave, Chicago
|Rice Pudding
|$4.80
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Coconut/Chia Rice Pudding
|$5.99
Coconut milk, almond milk, Jasmine rice, chia seeds, orange zest and vanilla. Topped with blueberries, toasted coconut and chia.
GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Rice Pudding
|$5.00
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Blueberry Chia Rice Pudding Jar
|$5.99
Made with almond and coconut milk, chia seeds, and basmati rice. Topped with fresh blueberries and toasted coconut.
Vegan and Gluten Free
Southport Grocery & Cafe
3552 N Southport Ave, Chicago
|BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$13.95
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$6.50
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
|KIDS BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES
|$6.00
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding served with applesauce & fresh fruit
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoque BBQ
3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Pecan Caramel Bread Pudding
|$3.75
A Smoque favorite. Chunks of brioche soaked in custard, topped with with a crunchy pecan glaze and finished with our salted bourbon caramel sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
5413 N. Clark St, Chicago
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kanela Breakfast Club
1552 N. Wells St, Chicago
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$9.99
almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Apple Cinnamon Bread Pudding
|$12.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jerry's Sandwiches
4739 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Bread Pudding
|$6.95
Housemade apple & cardamom bread pudding, with a side of bourbon-caramel sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
The Budlong Hot Chicken
4619 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Banana Pudding
|$7.00
House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies
