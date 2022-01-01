Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve rice soup

Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Hom Mali Rice Soup$7.50
Hom Mali Rice Soup$6.50
More about Hom Mali
Consumer pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Rice Soup$6.95
Chicken broth with jasmine rice, ground chicken, spinach, & green onion
More about Rice and Noodles
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Soup$9.00
Rice porridge with ground chicken and shrimp, celery, cilantro, and topped with green onions.
More about Siam Rice
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEG THALI FOR ONE (SOUP, DAL, PLK PAN, CHANNA, NAAN, RICE, DESSERT)$29.00
Vegetarian meal for one consisting of Soup, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana masala, Naan , Rice and a dessert.
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Soup
Chicken broth and white rice
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Seaweed Salad

Carbonara

Kimchi

Garlic Bread

Ball Soup

Beef Teriyaki

Whitefish Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston