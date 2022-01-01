Rice soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve rice soup
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Hom Mali
417 W North ave, chicago
|Hom Mali Rice Soup
|$7.50
|Hom Mali Rice Soup
|$6.50
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Thai Rice Soup
|$6.95
Chicken broth with jasmine rice, ground chicken, spinach, & green onion
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Rice Soup
|$9.00
Rice porridge with ground chicken and shrimp, celery, cilantro, and topped with green onions.
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|VEG THALI FOR ONE (SOUP, DAL, PLK PAN, CHANNA, NAAN, RICE, DESSERT)
|$29.00
Vegetarian meal for one consisting of Soup, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana masala, Naan , Rice and a dessert.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
220 E. Illinois Street, Chicago
|Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$4.00