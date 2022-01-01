Sweet potato fries in Chicago

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Served with a side of our spiced apple ketchup
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Simone's Bar image

 

Simone's Bar

960 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Thick sweet potato fries served with lemon & maple aioli.
More about Simone's Bar
D.S. Tequila Co. image

 

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 North Halsted, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$11.00
More about D.S. Tequila Co.
Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Deep-fried sweet potato served with honey wasabi mayo sauce.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries/ Maple$7.00
Maple syrup
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
maple syrup
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Crispy, straight cut sweet potato fries
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Consumer pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Broken Barrel Bar

2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
More about Broken Barrel Bar
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Gene & Georgetti
Green Street Local image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Street Local

130 S Green St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
More about Green Street Local
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
Colletti's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

Colletti's

5707 N Central Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
More about Colletti's
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (3404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Sweet Potato Fry APP$10.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
More about John's Place
Chop Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chop Shop

2033-35 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Chop Shop
Sweet Potato Fries image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DMK Burger Bar

2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (7863 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potatoes tossed in salt & pepper with side of lemon-tobasco aioli
More about DMK Burger Bar
Uncommon Ground - Devon image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Uncommon Ground - Devon

1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Sweet Potato Fry APP$10.00
More about Uncommon Ground - Devon
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Burger Bar Chicago
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox

205 N Peoria, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Choice of House Sauce
More about PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Umami Burger

1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$8.00
More about The Duplex
Sweet Potato Fries image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Smoke Daddy BBQ

1804 W Division St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (4481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Smoke Daddy BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

958 W Belmont, Chicago

Avg 4 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
More about Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Soul Veg City image

 

Soul Veg City

201-209 East 75th St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about Soul Veg City
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Umami Burger

945 W. Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square image

 

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
More about 90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
Kitchen 17 image

 

Kitchen 17

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries with Side of Sauce
More about Kitchen 17
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.25
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Lady Gregory's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lady Gregory's

5260 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Served with maple syrup.
GF Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Lady Gregory's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Deep fried sweet potato served with honey
wasabi mayo sauce.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago

