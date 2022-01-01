Sweet potato fries in Chicago
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Served with a side of our spiced apple ketchup
Simone's Bar
960 W 18th St, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Thick sweet potato fries served with lemon & maple aioli.
D.S. Tequila Co.
3352 North Halsted, Chicago
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries
|$11.00
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Deep-fried sweet potato served with honey wasabi mayo sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries/ Maple
|$7.00
Maple syrup
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
maple syrup
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.50
Crispy, straight cut sweet potato fries
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Served With 3 Homemade Sauces
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Street Local
130 S Green St, Chicago
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$5.00
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
Colletti's
5707 N Central Ave, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground-Lakeview
3800 N CLARK ST, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
|Sweet Potato Fry APP
|$10.00
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DMK Burger Bar
2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy sweet potatoes tossed in salt & pepper with side of lemon-tobasco aioli
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Uncommon Ground - Devon
1401 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
|Sweet Potato Fry APP
|$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
PB&J: Pizza Beer & Jukebox
205 N Peoria, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Choice of House Sauce
Umami Burger
1480 N. Milwaukee, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Smoke Daddy BBQ
1804 W Division St, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
958 W Belmont, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.75
Umami Burger
945 W. Randolph St., Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$5.00
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
2540 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$6.00
Kitchen 17
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries with Side of Sauce
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lady Gregory's
5260 N Clark St, Chicago
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Served with maple syrup.
|GF Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
