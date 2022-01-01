Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice cake in
Chicago
/
Chicago
/
Rice Cake
Chicago restaurants that serve rice cake
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
No reviews yet
Matcha Baked Rice Cake (Gluten Free)
$3.50
More about Poke Poke
Del Seoul
2568 North Clark Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Ddukbokki Spicy Rice Cake
$6.50
Classic Korean street food. (Refrigerated) Instant rice cakes in a spicy sweet sauce. Two servings. Korea.
More about Del Seoul
