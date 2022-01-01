Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Cumin image

 

Cumin - Wicker Park

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Curry$19.00
Shrimp delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Consumer pic

 

Koto Restaurant - KOTO WHITEHALL

111 East Delaware Place, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Curry Shrimp$22.00
shrimp, coconut curry, bell pepper, thai basil
More about Koto Restaurant - KOTO WHITEHALL
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HYDERABADI SHRIMP CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)$30.00
Shrimp cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
More about India House Chicago
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Curry$17.95
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
More about Chicago Curry House
Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Curry$16.95
Shrimp cooked in curry sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
Kerala Shrimp Curry$17.95
Shrimp fillet slowly simmered in a seasoned coconut sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago

