Shrimp curry in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp curry
More about Cumin - Wicker Park
Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.00
Shrimp delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
More about Koto Restaurant - KOTO WHITEHALL
Koto Restaurant - KOTO WHITEHALL
111 East Delaware Place, Chicago
|Red Curry Shrimp
|$22.00
shrimp, coconut curry, bell pepper, thai basil
More about India House Chicago
SALADS • CURRY
India House Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|HYDERABADI SHRIMP CURRY (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
|$30.00
Shrimp cooked in a spicy peanut sauce.
More about Chicago Curry House
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Shrimp Curry
|$17.95
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago
Himalayan Restaurant - South Loop - Chicago
606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago
|Shrimp Curry
|$16.95
Shrimp cooked in curry sauce. Served with side basmati rice.
|Kerala Shrimp Curry
|$17.95
Shrimp fillet slowly simmered in a seasoned coconut sauce. Served with side basmati rice.