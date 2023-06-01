VAJRA
2039 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Vajra at Home Dinner Package
Dinner Date For Two
A simple package for that perfect stay in and no frills dinner in the comfort of your own home with your loved one.
Family Meal for Four
This family meal is designed to bring the comfort and togetherness without much ado. The package comprises of your most favorite VAJRA hits, and the best part is, you get to enjoy this feast in the comfort of your own home.
Family Meal for Eight
This family meal is designed to bring the comfort and togetherness without much ado. The package comprises of your most favorite VAJRA hits, and the best part is, you get to enjoy this feast in the comfort of your own home.
The Small Plates
Vegetable Samosa
A classic filo pastry - pea and potato stuffing curiously spiced with Indian spices, anardana (dried pomegranate seeds), and cilantro. A classic Indian staple that has almost everyone in the world in its grasp.
Dilliwala Alu Tikka
Deep fried spiced mashed potatoes cakes with spicy lentils filling. Drizzle some Red and Green chutneys. One is not enough, so we made two for you.
Onion Bhaji
Shaved onion, chickpea batter, Indian spice mix
Samosa Chaat
Smashed potato cones, English peas, gujarati sev & papadi, pomegranate, creamed yogurt, chutneys
Alu Tikka Chhole Chaat
Smashed potato cakes, gujarati sev & papadi, pomegranate, creamed yogurt, chutneys
Dahi Bhalla
Deep fried and chilled lentil balls swim in the creamed yoghurt with multitude of flavor bombs tossed by red and green chutneys and chickpea pearls.
Chicken Keema Samosa
This shortcrust file pastry is stuffed with minced chicken, onion and Indian spices. A super tasty snack.
Chicken Chhoela
Tempura boneless chicken breast, garlic, makhani sauce
Chicken Momo
Pillowy dumpling stuffed with minced chicken, Nepalese spices, Umami and paired with charred tomato and sesame- szechuan peppercorn sauce.
The Chef's Plate
Malai Kofta Curry
Minced paneer with spices is made into the balls and simmered in the oh-so-good cashew-ey curry sauce. A simple yet decadent offering that can rival any soul or comfort food. *Vegetarian.
Oyster Mushroom Curry
Oyster mushrooms can have different forms and still taste good. Sautéed and lightly Curried - Oyster Mushroom can be your new best friend. *Vegetarian.
Gobhi 65
Tempura cauliflower florets, Indian spices
Makhamali Aalu
A simply decadent dish, Makhamali Alu is rich and silky cashew curry sauce and bathes the slightly golden fried Yukon petit potatoes in the warm aroma of garlic. *Vegetarian.
Butter Chicken
The world cuisine, if had a showstopper – it would be Butter Chicken. Handsome boneless morsels of free-range tandoor roasted chicken swimming in the decadent onion-tomato sauce with cashew-y goodness and fresh cream: this one is as good as it gets.
Lahsuni Chicken Korma
Enough cannot be said about this one – it is that good. Marinating and roasting in tandoor, the boneless chicken breasts are then simmered in the rich cashew curry sauce with a fragrant waft of garlic that just keeps getting better with each bite.
Szechuan Chicken Chilli
Glazed with garlic chilli sauce and soy sauce, these chicken bites are tender and laden with with the onions and capsicums, slivered ginger etc.
Chicken Chettinad
Boneless Chicken is cooked in rich coconut flavored curry sauce, tempered with mustard and curry leaves. A classic dish from the Tamilnadu region reimagined.
Heritage Goat
A true mountain dish from Nepal, it is one of those heritage Nepalese dishes that is the mainstay of every Nepalese kitchen the world over. A heartier version of Heritage Goat from our previous menu, we have attempted to recreate a bone-in taste without the bones. (The marrows from the bones give this dish the true identity it is supposed to have). Mostly devoured (not an understatement) with basmati rice, there is no other way to have it.