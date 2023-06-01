Heritage Goat

$25.00

A true mountain dish from Nepal, it is one of those heritage Nepalese dishes that is the mainstay of every Nepalese kitchen the world over. A heartier version of Heritage Goat from our previous menu, we have attempted to recreate a bone-in taste without the bones. (The marrows from the bones give this dish the true identity it is supposed to have). Mostly devoured (not an understatement) with basmati rice, there is no other way to have it.