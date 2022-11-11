5411 Empanadas North
1,393 Reviews
$
2045 W NORTH AVE
Chicago, IL 60647
Bake At Home
Empanadas
Beef
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Malbec Beef
Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.
BBQ Chicken
Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.
Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese
Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.
Chicken Curry
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
Spinach & Cheese
Spinach chopped and sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sweet Corn
Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Caramelized Onion
Caramelized onion, shredded parmesan and a dash of nutmeg.
Ratatouille
Sautéed carrots, zucchini, mushroom, red pepper, onions and garlic.
Mushroom, Thyme & Blue Cheese
Sliced mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter, thyme and blue cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese, pimento and scallion.
Bacon, Cheddar & Egg
Crispy smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
Chorizo, Black Bean & Egg
Pork chorizo sautéed with red peppers, black beans and scrambled eggs.
Banana Nutella
Perfectly ripe bananas and Nutella® from heaven.
Impossible
Impossible plant-based meat, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions and green olives.
Sauces
Chimichurri 2oz
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
Red Hot 2oz
Roasted jalapeno, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.
Chimichurri Jar
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos, and garlic.
Hot Sauce Jar
Roasted jalapenos, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.
Desserts
Alfajores Chocolate
Premium sandwich cookies made from cocoa powder, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of orange, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then hand dipped in a Belgian bitter dark chocolate.
Alfajores Maicena
Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.