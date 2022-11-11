Restaurant header imageView gallery

5411 Empanadas North

1,393 Reviews

$

2045 W NORTH AVE

Chicago, IL 60647

Malbec Beef
Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese
Spinach & Cheese

Bake At Home

Now offering frozen empanadas so you can enjoy them fresh out of the oven whenever you want. Want just one... at 3am? Now you can. Buy them in packs of 8 for only $22.99. Choose your flavors.
$22.99

Now offering frozen empanadas so you can enjoy them fresh out of the oven whenever you want. Want just one... at 3am? Now you can. Buy them in packs of 8 for only $22.99. Choose your flavors.

Empanadas

Beef

$3.29

Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.

Malbec Beef

$3.29

Shredded Angus beef slow roasted in a red wine reduction with onions, carrots and rosemary.

BBQ Chicken

$3.29

Shredded chicken, red onions and cilantro in a sweet BBQ sauce.

Ham & Cheese

$3.29

Smoked ham, mozzarella, shredded parmesan and oregano.

Bacon, Dates & Goat Cheese

$3.29

Crispy Applewood smoked bacon sweetened with thinly sliced dates and goat cheese.

Chicken Curry

$3.29

Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.

Spinach & Cheese

$3.29

Spinach chopped and sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sweet Corn

$3.29

Whole kernel corn sautéed with diced onions mixed with our creamy house made béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Caramelized Onion

$3.29

Caramelized onion, shredded parmesan and a dash of nutmeg.

Ratatouille

$3.29

Sautéed carrots, zucchini, mushroom, red pepper, onions and garlic.

Mushroom, Thyme & Blue Cheese

$3.29

Sliced mushrooms sautéed in garlic butter, thyme and blue cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Macaroni elbows, smoked gouda, white cheddar, asiago cheese, pimento and scallion.

Bacon, Cheddar & Egg

$3.29

Crispy smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.

Chorizo, Black Bean & Egg

$3.29

Pork chorizo sautéed with red peppers, black beans and scrambled eggs.

Banana Nutella

$3.29

Perfectly ripe bananas and Nutella® from heaven.

Impossible

$4.50

Impossible plant-based meat, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions and green olives.

Sauces

Chimichurri 2oz

$0.60

Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.

Red Hot 2oz

$0.60

Roasted jalapeno, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.

Chimichurri Jar

$8.99

Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos, and garlic.

Hot Sauce Jar

$8.99

Roasted jalapenos, aji molido, tomatoes, paprika, red onions and garlic.

Desserts

Alfajores Chocolate

$2.50

Premium sandwich cookies made from cocoa powder, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of orange, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then hand dipped in a Belgian bitter dark chocolate.

Alfajores Maicena

$2.50

Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.

Espresso Bar

Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.25

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.50

12oz Hot Tea

$3.25

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Tumeric Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Tumeric Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00+

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.25

Diet Coke

$1.75

Fanta

$2.25Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.25Out of stock

Perrier

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.99

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.25

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$2.25

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.25

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock

Can Coke

$1.75

Chips

Jalapeno

$1.99
Salt + Vinegar

$1.99
Sea Salt

$1.99
BBQ

$1.99

Retail

Chimichurri Jar

$8.99

Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onion, tomatillos, and garlic.

5411 Tote Bags

$12.99
Hot Sauce Jar

$8.99

Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cumin, Paprika, Black Pepper

