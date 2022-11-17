Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chop Shop

$$

2033-35 W North Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

6" CS Italian
Italian Beef
Hot Turkey

Burgers

Butcher's Burger

Butcher's Burger

$18.00

Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, served with house cut fries.

Sriracha Chicken Burger

Sriracha Chicken Burger

$17.00

House-ground marinated chicken patty, arugula, pickled red onion, provolone, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, served with house-cut fries

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Black Bean- mushroom pressed patty, topped with Camembert Cheese, spinach, red onions and Chipotle Aioli. Brioche Bun, served with house-cut fries

CS Smash

CS Smash

$14.00

4oz House Butcher's Blend Patty, White American Cheese, Pickles, Diced Red Onion, Dijonaise, Slagel Farm Bacon. Served with house-cut fries

Burger Of The Month "Harvest

$18.00

BURGER OF THE MONTH "HARVEST HUNTER" Burger Butcher’s 1/2-pound Patty, topped with braised beef short rib, Onions, Fried Zucchini, Bell pepper cream cheese and chipotle Aioli. Served with side of mashed potatoes

Double Stack Royale Burger

$17.00

two 4oz butcher blend patties, topped with creamy mushroom cheese sauce and bacon jam. Served with house cut fries

Deli Sandwiches

6" Sandy

$9.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Horseradish Mayo, Yellow Mustard

6" Veggie

$9.00

Hummus Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Cauliflower, Olive Tapenade

6'' Prosciutto

6'' Prosciutto

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Balsamic reduction, Pesto

6" CS Italian

$9.00

Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Desserts

Berry Tart

$10.00Out of stock
Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

Contains nuts*

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Lemoncello Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Turkey

Hot Turkey

$15.00

Fresh house-made oven-roasted turkey breast, au jus, provolone. Optional choice of Hot Giardinera or Sweet Peppers

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$16.00

In-house cooked bottom round roast, provolone, and your choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Mama Minelli's hand-rolled meatballs, marinara, Parmigiano Reggiano

Italian Club Chicken Panini

$16.00

Herb crusted fried chicken, Prosciutto, topped with Pesto Basil Aioli and fresh mozzarella. Served with House cut fries.

Hot Caprese

$15.00

Salads

Santorini

Santorini

$16.00

Arugula, Feta, Avocado, Cucumbers, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Lemon Vinaigrette

OG Kale salad

OG Kale salad

$15.00

kale, shaved crimini, sliced pear, dried cranberries, spiced candied pecans, pecorino, white balsamnic vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Prosciutto & Cantaloupe

$14.00

Feta & Watermelon

$12.00

Sides

Elotes

Elotes

$8.00

Grilled corn sauteed in Lime Aioli cream sauce. Topped with Tajin chili powder, crushed Cotija cheese and cilantro

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Zucchini, Red Potato, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Ramp Pesto

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Cremini/Shitake blend, sauteed in butter, garlic, thyme and shallots

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Egg

$5.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Bacon

$7.00

Standards & Pastas

Cowboy Cut Bone In Ribeye

$44.00

Prime Bone in Ribeye topped with Rosemary-Shallot Butter & fried onion strings

Filet Al Forno

$40.00

6oz Filet, Bone Marrow & Ramp Butter, Bordelaise Sauce

Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

Slagel Farms Center Cut Pork tenderloin, topped with cremini mushrooms, garlic demi-glace, with Herbed Roasted Potatoes

Salmon

Salmon

$29.00

pan seared Atlantic Salmon, Served with grape tomatoes, sauteed spinach and warm white butter reduction sauce

Steak & Frites

Steak & Frites

$28.00

8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries

NY Strip 14oz

$39.00Out of stock

Slagel Farms, Served with Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$17.00

Gnocchi pasta in Brown Butter sauce, topped with toasted sliced almonds, frizzled sage and black pepper pecorino

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Herb flour fried chicken breast over arugula and grape tomatoes. Topped with lemon butter balsamic glaze, shaved parmesan

Charred Hanger

$28.00

8oz char grilled Hanger steak topped with mushroom butter cream sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.

Short Rib Ragu Pappardelle

$26.00

Slow cooked short ribs, finely diced vegetables, herbs, garlic, shallots in classic mushroom Ragu sauce. Topped with pecorino

Thanksgiving a la Carte

Whole Turkey 12-15 lbs

$67.50Out of stock

Whole Turkey 15-18 lbs

$82.50Out of stock

Bone-in Turkey Breast 6-8 lbs

$58.44Out of stock

Bone-in Spiral Smoked Ham

$80.00Out of stock

Garlic Parm Mashed Potates Small Side

$20.00Out of stock

Garlic Parm Mashed Potatoes Large Side

$40.00Out of stock

Roasted Harvest Veggies Small Side

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted Harvest Veggies Large Side

$40.00Out of stock

Traditional Stuffing Small Side

$20.00Out of stock

Traditional Stuffing Large Side

$40.00Out of stock

Traditional Stuffing with Sausage Small Side

$20.00Out of stock

Traditional Stuffing with Sausage Large Side

$40.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Soup 1 QT

$15.00Out of stock

Homestyle Gravy 1 QT

$14.00Out of stock

T Day Charcuterie Small

$50.00Out of stock

T Day Charcuterie Med

$80.00Out of stock

T Day Charcuterie Large

$100.00Out of stock

T Day Hummus Small

$25.00Out of stock

T Day Hummus Med

$50.00Out of stock

T Day Hummus Large

$100.00Out of stock

T Day Caprese Skewers 1 DOZ

$30.00Out of stock

T Day Deviled Eggs 1 DOZ

$48.00Out of stock

Bulk Deli Sides

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Giardiniera Jar 8oz

$5.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

Giardiniera Jar 16oz

$10.00

Butcher Meats

Butcher Burger Each

$9.00

Sriracha Chicken Burger Patty Each

$8.00

Smash Burger 4oz Each

$7.00

Retail Soda

12oz Coke

12oz Coke

$2.00

12oz Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz Sprite

$2.00

16oz Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Retail Beer

16oz PBR

$2.00

12oz Cider

$2.50

Retail Wine

Retail Wine Red

$27.00

Retail Clothing

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Malornament Gift Set

$30.00

Bread

Turano Brioche Burger Buns(8pack)

Turano Brioche Burger Buns(8pack)

$6.00

S. Rosen's Hot Dog Buns(10 pack)

$6.00

Bread/Cookies/Crackers

Turano Rustic Italian Loaf

Turano Rustic Italian Loaf

$7.00Out of stock
Turano Brioche Burger Buns(8pack)

Turano Brioche Burger Buns(8pack)

$6.00

36" Turano French Baguette

$5.00Out of stock
Turano White Italian Sub 6pk

Turano White Italian Sub 6pk

$6.00Out of stock

Turano King Wheat Sub 6pk

$7.00
Turano 100% Whole Grain Bread Loaf

Turano 100% Whole Grain Bread Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Turano Pane Italiano Panini Bread

$7.00

S. Rosen's Hot Dog Buns(10 pack)

$6.00

French Rolls 6pk

$6.00Out of stock

Grocery/Produce

Yellow Onion(1)

$1.00

Idaho Potato(1)

$1.50

Tomato(1)

$1.00

Carrot(1)

$1.00

Romaine Lettuce(3 heads per bag)

$9.00
Tabasco Hot Sauce(2oz Btl)

Tabasco Hot Sauce(2oz Btl)

$3.00Out of stock
Cholula Hot Sauce(5oz Btl)

Cholula Hot Sauce(5oz Btl)

$4.00Out of stock
Sriracha Hot Sauce(17oz Btl)

Sriracha Hot Sauce(17oz Btl)

$4.00
Bonne Maman Apricot Preserves(13g Btl)

Bonne Maman Apricot Preserves(13g Btl)

$5.00Out of stock

Bonne Maman Apricot Preserves glow with the orange-yellow luster of fresh, ripe apricots. Each jar is filled with large pieces of apricots making every bite a delicious treat. Try it on toast, muffins, in a recipe or as part of a sauce.

Orlando Balsamic Vinegar Btl(16.9oz)

Orlando Balsamic Vinegar Btl(16.9oz)

$3.00
Orlando Extra Virgin Olive Oil(1 ltr Btl)

Orlando Extra Virgin Olive Oil(1 ltr Btl)

$10.00
Chop Shop House Giardineira 8oz(Mild or Hot)

Chop Shop House Giardineira 8oz(Mild or Hot)

$5.00

This is our House Recipe Giardiniera A spicy, classic Italian style relish perfect for Italian Beefs, Italian Sausages and anything you want to add a little heat and flavor to.

Alessi Kosher Sea Salt

Alessi Kosher Sea Salt

$7.00Out of stock
Aurora Mediterranean Sea Salt

Aurora Mediterranean Sea Salt

$7.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

12oz Coke

12oz Coke

$2.00
12 oz Cans Of San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverages(CLICK TO SEE SELECTION)

12 oz Cans Of San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverages(CLICK TO SEE SELECTION)

$2.00

12oz Bottle Sprite

$3.25Out of stock

Pastas/Pizza/Rice

CS Cavatelli

CS Cavatelli

$7.00Out of stock

CS Marinara(1 Qt)

$6.00Out of stock
Granoro Pappardelle(Dry Pasta)

Granoro Pappardelle(Dry Pasta)

$6.00Out of stock

Pasta made using durum wheat semolina produced exclusively in Puglia 500G Bag

DeCecco Rigatoni #24(Dry Pasta)

DeCecco Rigatoni #24(Dry Pasta)

$4.00Out of stock

Rigatoni, which is a typical type of traditional pasta from Rome, have the characteristic ridged external surface and a large diameter and thickness. The shape is particularly versatile and is perfect with a variety of tomato or vegetable sauces, but the best condiments are sauces made from meat: slow-cooked sauces with meat and mushrooms, made from beef and pork, sausage or giblets. The recipe with pajata (calf intestines) is a classic dish. Any type of sauce that is sufficiently liquid to get inside the pasta and be trapped by the ridges is recommended.

DeCecco Penne Rigate #41(Dry Pasta)

DeCecco Penne Rigate #41(Dry Pasta)

$4.00Out of stock

Penne Rigate are perfect for preparing oven-baked pasta or pasta dishes served with meat sauces made from pork or beef. This pasta is equally as good with vegetable based sauces and more in general, due to its versatility, for any recipe from the Mediterranean tradition, such as the classic condiment with tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of parmesan. A classic combination is with Arrabbiata sauce.

Il Riso Beretta Arborio Rice(Risotto)

Il Riso Beretta Arborio Rice(Risotto)

$10.00Out of stock

2Lb Bag of Italian Risotto

San Marzano Tomatos(28oz Can)

San Marzano Tomatos(28oz Can)

$4.00Out of stock

Italian Peeled Plum Tomatoes(The perfect base for the BEST marinara!!!)

Artisanal Meats & Cheeses

Salami Tuscana

Salami Tuscana

$8.00Out of stock

This Salame is a feast of color, aroma and taste! Daniele meats adheres to tried Italian traditions that include dry-curing for up to 120 days. They never use inexpensive additives or fillers. This traditional method ensures a mouth-watering experience in every bite. Try it diced in your salad, enjoy it alone as a high protein, low carb snack or as an appetizer.

Belgioioso Burrata 8oz Ball

Belgioioso Burrata 8oz Ball

$7.00

1-8oz Ball of classic Italian Burrata

Belgioioso Parmesan Wedge 8oz

Belgioioso Parmesan Wedge 8oz

$7.00Out of stock

1-8oz wedge of Belgioioso Parmesan Cheese

Belgioioso Romano Wedge 8oz

Belgioioso Romano Wedge 8oz

$9.00Out of stock

1-8oz wedge of classic Italian Romano cheese.

Artisan Cheese Flight #1

$14.99

Alpha Morning Sun with Black Truffle, MontAmore Sartori Cheese, Burghost Swedish Cheddar

Artisan Cheese Flight #3

$14.99

Butterkase, Sheep Milk Gorgonzola, Cottonwood River Reserve

Retail

Chop Shop Hat

$20.00

CS Tee Shirt

$20.00

CS Hoodie

$60.00

Artisanal Meats & Cheeses

Creamy Sexy Mushroom 8oz

Creamy Sexy Mushroom 8oz

$10.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-Triple Cream Camembert Soft and creamy with procini and chanterelle mushrooms.

Terrific Trio 8oz

Terrific Trio 8oz

$11.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-White Cheese Firm & Creamy Clean cheddar flavor with undertones of parmesan and gouda.

Alpha's Morning Sun w/ Black Truffle 8oz

Alpha's Morning Sun w/ Black Truffle 8oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-Cheddar/Gruyere Semi Soft and creamy with a hint of classic cheddar note w/ black truffle.

Horseradish Chive 8oz

Horseradish Chive 8oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-Havarti Semi soft & creamy bursting with the flavors of wild horseradish & savory chives.

Cottonwood River Cheddar, Reserve 6oz

Cottonwood River Cheddar, Reserve 6oz

$10.00Out of stock

RAW Cow's Milk-Aged Cheddar Firm & aged for intense crystal development. Slightly sweet & nutty but balanced between sweet & sharp flavors.

Natural Maple Syrup Cheddar 6oz

$10.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-Cheddar Semi Firm Sweet dairy notes w/ rich Maple flavor.

Tomato Basil Gouda 6oz

Tomato Basil Gouda 6oz

$10.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-Gouda Semi Soft & Creamy w/ a fruity & floral mouth filling finish.

Smoked Gouda 6oz

Smoked Gouda 6oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-Dutch Gouda Semi Soft & Creamy w/ honey & nut tones & hints of hickory smoke.

Blueberry Cheddar 6oz

Blueberry Cheddar 6oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cow's Milk-Cheddar Semi Soft w/ sweet dairy notes w/ blueberry.

Belgioioso Burrata 8oz Ball

Belgioioso Burrata 8oz Ball

$7.00

1-8oz Ball of classic Italian Burrata

Belgioioso Parmesan Wedge 8oz

Belgioioso Parmesan Wedge 8oz

$7.00Out of stock

1-8oz wedge of Belgioioso Parmesan Cheese

Belgioioso Romano Wedge 8oz

Belgioioso Romano Wedge 8oz

$9.00Out of stock

1-8oz wedge of classic Italian Romano cheese.

Salami Tuscana

Salami Tuscana

$8.00Out of stock

This Salame is a feast of color, aroma and taste! Daniele meats adheres to tried Italian traditions that include dry-curing for up to 120 days. They never use inexpensive additives or fillers. This traditional method ensures a mouth-watering experience in every bite. Try it diced in your salad, enjoy it alone as a high protein, low carb snack or as an appetizer.

Slagel Family Farm Beef Snack Stix

$7.00Out of stock

Cheese Flight

$14.99Out of stock

Bread

Turano Rustic Italian Loaf

Turano Rustic Italian Loaf

$7.00Out of stock
Turano Brioche Burger Buns(8pack)

Turano Brioche Burger Buns(8pack)

$6.00

S. Rosen's Hot Dog Buns(10 pack)

$6.00

36" Turano French Baguette

$5.00Out of stock
Turano White Italian Sub 6pk

Turano White Italian Sub 6pk

$6.00Out of stock
Turano 100% Whole Grain Bread Loaf

Turano 100% Whole Grain Bread Loaf

$7.00Out of stock
Chicago Flats Original Plain Flatbread Crackers

Chicago Flats Original Plain Flatbread Crackers

$4.00Out of stock
Chicago Flats Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers

Chicago Flats Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers

$4.00Out of stock
Asturi Classico Bruschettini

Asturi Classico Bruschettini

$5.00Out of stock

Perfectly sized crackers for making Bruschetta. Or just enjoyed as a snack!!

House-Made Large Cannoli

House-Made Large Cannoli

$4.00
Pizzelle Little Pepi's Vanilla Waffle Cookies

Pizzelle Little Pepi's Vanilla Waffle Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Bulk Deli Sides

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$7.00Out of stock

Giardiniera Jar 8oz

$5.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Butcher Meats (per LB)

Baby Back Ribs

$13.00Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin

$44.00Out of stock

Bottom Round

$10.00Out of stock

Brisket

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast

$9.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Ribeye

$36.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Strip

$32.00Out of stock

Marinated Chicken Breast

$10.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$44.00

Flank Steak

$16.00Out of stock

Hanger Steak

$20.00

Pork Belly

$10.00Out of stock

Pork Shoulder

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Cowboy Ribeye Steak

$32.00

Pork Chop

$13.00Out of stock

Skirt Steak

$22.00

St Louis Ribs

$13.00Out of stock

Stew Meat

$10.00Out of stock

Strip Steak

$32.00Out of stock

Burger Patty 8oz Each

$9.00

Sriracha Chicken Burger Patty Each

$8.00

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$15.00

Boneless Ribeye

$32.00Out of stock

Smash Burger 4oz Each

$7.00

Wagyu Beef

$40.00Out of stock

Ground Beef

$15.00Out of stock

Butcher Sausages (per LB)

Breakfast Sausage

$11.00

Hot Dog Each

$3.00

Hot Italian

$12.00Out of stock

Mild Italian

$12.00Out of stock

Brats

$13.00Out of stock

Deli Meats (per LB)

Capicolla

$8.00

Genoa Salami

$8.00

Ham

$12.00

Mortadella

$12.00

Porchetta

$10.00Out of stock

Prosciutto di Parma

$12.00

Roast Beef

$12.00

Sopressata

$10.00

Turkey Breast

$11.00

Retail Clothing

Hat

$20.00

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Retail Pasta Risotto

CS Cavatelli

CS Cavatelli

$7.00Out of stock

CS Marinara(1 Qt)

$6.00Out of stock
Granoro Pappardelle(Dry Pasta)

Granoro Pappardelle(Dry Pasta)

$6.00Out of stock

Pasta made using durum wheat semolina produced exclusively in Puglia 500G Bag

DeCecco Penne Rigate #41(Dry Pasta)

DeCecco Penne Rigate #41(Dry Pasta)

$4.00Out of stock

Penne Rigate are perfect for preparing oven-baked pasta or pasta dishes served with meat sauces made from pork or beef. This pasta is equally as good with vegetable based sauces and more in general, due to its versatility, for any recipe from the Mediterranean tradition, such as the classic condiment with tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of parmesan. A classic combination is with Arrabbiata sauce.

DeCecco Rigatoni #24(Dry Pasta)

DeCecco Rigatoni #24(Dry Pasta)

$4.00Out of stock

Rigatoni, which is a typical type of traditional pasta from Rome, have the characteristic ridged external surface and a large diameter and thickness. The shape is particularly versatile and is perfect with a variety of tomato or vegetable sauces, but the best condiments are sauces made from meat: slow-cooked sauces with meat and mushrooms, made from beef and pork, sausage or giblets. The recipe with pajata (calf intestines) is a classic dish. Any type of sauce that is sufficiently liquid to get inside the pasta and be trapped by the ridges is recommended.

Il Riso Beretta Arborio Rice(Risotto)

Il Riso Beretta Arborio Rice(Risotto)

$10.00Out of stock

2Lb Bag of Italian Risotto

San Marzano Tomatos(28oz Can)

San Marzano Tomatos(28oz Can)

$4.00Out of stock

Italian Peeled Plum Tomatoes(The perfect base for the BEST marinara!!!)

Retail Soda

12oz Coke

12oz Coke

$2.00

12oz Diet Coke

$2.00

16oz Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

12oz Sprite

$2.00

Deli Sandwiches

6" Sandy

$9.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Horseradish Mayo, Yellow Mustard

12" Sandy

$15.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Horseradish Mayo, Yellow Mustard

6" Veggie

$9.00

Hummus Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Cauliflower, Olive Tapenade

12" Veggie

$14.00

Hummus Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Cauliflower, Olive Tapenade

6" CS Italian

$9.00

Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

12" CS Italian

$16.00

Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

6'' Prosciutto

6'' Prosciutto

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Balsamic reduction, Pesto

12'' Prosciutto

12'' Prosciutto

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Balsamic reduction, Pesto

