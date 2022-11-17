DeCecco Rigatoni #24(Dry Pasta)

$4.00 Out of stock

Rigatoni, which is a typical type of traditional pasta from Rome, have the characteristic ridged external surface and a large diameter and thickness. The shape is particularly versatile and is perfect with a variety of tomato or vegetable sauces, but the best condiments are sauces made from meat: slow-cooked sauces with meat and mushrooms, made from beef and pork, sausage or giblets. The recipe with pajata (calf intestines) is a classic dish. Any type of sauce that is sufficiently liquid to get inside the pasta and be trapped by the ridges is recommended.