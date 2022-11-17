- Home
Chop Shop
418 Reviews
$$
2033-35 W North Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Popular Items
Burgers
Butcher's Burger
Half-pound prime butcher's blend, aged cheddar, charred red onion, bacon, house sauce, served with house cut fries.
Sriracha Chicken Burger
House-ground marinated chicken patty, arugula, pickled red onion, provolone, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, served with house-cut fries
Veggie Burger
Black Bean- mushroom pressed patty, topped with Camembert Cheese, spinach, red onions and Chipotle Aioli. Brioche Bun, served with house-cut fries
CS Smash
4oz House Butcher's Blend Patty, White American Cheese, Pickles, Diced Red Onion, Dijonaise, Slagel Farm Bacon. Served with house-cut fries
Burger Of The Month "Harvest
BURGER OF THE MONTH "HARVEST HUNTER" Burger Butcher’s 1/2-pound Patty, topped with braised beef short rib, Onions, Fried Zucchini, Bell pepper cream cheese and chipotle Aioli. Served with side of mashed potatoes
Double Stack Royale Burger
two 4oz butcher blend patties, topped with creamy mushroom cheese sauce and bacon jam. Served with house cut fries
Deli Sandwiches
6" Sandy
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Horseradish Mayo, Yellow Mustard
6" Veggie
Hummus Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Cauliflower, Olive Tapenade
6'' Prosciutto
Fresh mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Balsamic reduction, Pesto
6" CS Italian
Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Chicken Salad Wrap
Desserts
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Turkey
Fresh house-made oven-roasted turkey breast, au jus, provolone. Optional choice of Hot Giardinera or Sweet Peppers
Italian Beef
In-house cooked bottom round roast, provolone, and your choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera.
Meatball Sandwich
Mama Minelli's hand-rolled meatballs, marinara, Parmigiano Reggiano
Italian Club Chicken Panini
Herb crusted fried chicken, Prosciutto, topped with Pesto Basil Aioli and fresh mozzarella. Served with House cut fries.
Hot Caprese
Salads
Santorini
Arugula, Feta, Avocado, Cucumbers, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Lemon Vinaigrette
OG Kale salad
kale, shaved crimini, sliced pear, dried cranberries, spiced candied pecans, pecorino, white balsamnic vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
Caprese Salad
Prosciutto & Cantaloupe
Feta & Watermelon
Sides
Elotes
Grilled corn sauteed in Lime Aioli cream sauce. Topped with Tajin chili powder, crushed Cotija cheese and cilantro
Roasted Vegetables
Zucchini, Red Potato, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Ramp Pesto
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Salad
Sauteed Mushrooms
Cremini/Shitake blend, sauteed in butter, garlic, thyme and shallots
Grilled Asparagus
Herb Roasted Potatoes
Broccolini
Seasonal Fruit
Side Egg
Side Sausage
Side Bacon
Standards & Pastas
Cowboy Cut Bone In Ribeye
Prime Bone in Ribeye topped with Rosemary-Shallot Butter & fried onion strings
Filet Al Forno
6oz Filet, Bone Marrow & Ramp Butter, Bordelaise Sauce
Pork Tenderloin
Slagel Farms Center Cut Pork tenderloin, topped with cremini mushrooms, garlic demi-glace, with Herbed Roasted Potatoes
Salmon
pan seared Atlantic Salmon, Served with grape tomatoes, sauteed spinach and warm white butter reduction sauce
Steak & Frites
8oz Hanger, Chimichurri, Truffle Aioli, Fries
NY Strip 14oz
Slagel Farms, Served with Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Gnocchi
Gnocchi pasta in Brown Butter sauce, topped with toasted sliced almonds, frizzled sage and black pepper pecorino
Chicken Milanese
Herb flour fried chicken breast over arugula and grape tomatoes. Topped with lemon butter balsamic glaze, shaved parmesan
Charred Hanger
8oz char grilled Hanger steak topped with mushroom butter cream sauce. Served with grilled asparagus.
Short Rib Ragu Pappardelle
Slow cooked short ribs, finely diced vegetables, herbs, garlic, shallots in classic mushroom Ragu sauce. Topped with pecorino
Thanksgiving a la Carte
Whole Turkey 12-15 lbs
Whole Turkey 15-18 lbs
Bone-in Turkey Breast 6-8 lbs
Bone-in Spiral Smoked Ham
Garlic Parm Mashed Potates Small Side
Garlic Parm Mashed Potatoes Large Side
Roasted Harvest Veggies Small Side
Roasted Harvest Veggies Large Side
Traditional Stuffing Small Side
Traditional Stuffing Large Side
Traditional Stuffing with Sausage Small Side
Traditional Stuffing with Sausage Large Side
Butternut Squash Soup 1 QT
Homestyle Gravy 1 QT
T Day Charcuterie Small
T Day Charcuterie Med
T Day Charcuterie Large
T Day Hummus Small
T Day Hummus Med
T Day Hummus Large
T Day Caprese Skewers 1 DOZ
T Day Deviled Eggs 1 DOZ
Bulk Deli Sides
Butcher Meats
Retail Soda
Retail Beer
Retail Wine
Retail Clothing
Bread/Cookies/Crackers
Turano Rustic Italian Loaf
Turano Brioche Burger Buns(8pack)
36" Turano French Baguette
Turano White Italian Sub 6pk
Turano King Wheat Sub 6pk
Turano 100% Whole Grain Bread Loaf
Turano Pane Italiano Panini Bread
S. Rosen's Hot Dog Buns(10 pack)
French Rolls 6pk
Grocery/Produce
Yellow Onion(1)
Idaho Potato(1)
Tomato(1)
Carrot(1)
Romaine Lettuce(3 heads per bag)
Tabasco Hot Sauce(2oz Btl)
Cholula Hot Sauce(5oz Btl)
Sriracha Hot Sauce(17oz Btl)
Bonne Maman Apricot Preserves(13g Btl)
Bonne Maman Apricot Preserves glow with the orange-yellow luster of fresh, ripe apricots. Each jar is filled with large pieces of apricots making every bite a delicious treat. Try it on toast, muffins, in a recipe or as part of a sauce.
Orlando Balsamic Vinegar Btl(16.9oz)
Orlando Extra Virgin Olive Oil(1 ltr Btl)
Chop Shop House Giardineira 8oz(Mild or Hot)
This is our House Recipe Giardiniera A spicy, classic Italian style relish perfect for Italian Beefs, Italian Sausages and anything you want to add a little heat and flavor to.
Alessi Kosher Sea Salt
Aurora Mediterranean Sea Salt
Soft Drinks
Pastas/Pizza/Rice
CS Cavatelli
CS Marinara(1 Qt)
Granoro Pappardelle(Dry Pasta)
Pasta made using durum wheat semolina produced exclusively in Puglia 500G Bag
DeCecco Rigatoni #24(Dry Pasta)
Rigatoni, which is a typical type of traditional pasta from Rome, have the characteristic ridged external surface and a large diameter and thickness. The shape is particularly versatile and is perfect with a variety of tomato or vegetable sauces, but the best condiments are sauces made from meat: slow-cooked sauces with meat and mushrooms, made from beef and pork, sausage or giblets. The recipe with pajata (calf intestines) is a classic dish. Any type of sauce that is sufficiently liquid to get inside the pasta and be trapped by the ridges is recommended.
DeCecco Penne Rigate #41(Dry Pasta)
Penne Rigate are perfect for preparing oven-baked pasta or pasta dishes served with meat sauces made from pork or beef. This pasta is equally as good with vegetable based sauces and more in general, due to its versatility, for any recipe from the Mediterranean tradition, such as the classic condiment with tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of parmesan. A classic combination is with Arrabbiata sauce.
Il Riso Beretta Arborio Rice(Risotto)
2Lb Bag of Italian Risotto
San Marzano Tomatos(28oz Can)
Italian Peeled Plum Tomatoes(The perfect base for the BEST marinara!!!)
Artisanal Meats & Cheeses
Salami Tuscana
This Salame is a feast of color, aroma and taste! Daniele meats adheres to tried Italian traditions that include dry-curing for up to 120 days. They never use inexpensive additives or fillers. This traditional method ensures a mouth-watering experience in every bite. Try it diced in your salad, enjoy it alone as a high protein, low carb snack or as an appetizer.
Belgioioso Burrata 8oz Ball
1-8oz Ball of classic Italian Burrata
Belgioioso Parmesan Wedge 8oz
1-8oz wedge of Belgioioso Parmesan Cheese
Belgioioso Romano Wedge 8oz
1-8oz wedge of classic Italian Romano cheese.
Artisan Cheese Flight #1
Alpha Morning Sun with Black Truffle, MontAmore Sartori Cheese, Burghost Swedish Cheddar
Artisan Cheese Flight #3
Butterkase, Sheep Milk Gorgonzola, Cottonwood River Reserve
Artisanal Meats & Cheeses
Creamy Sexy Mushroom 8oz
Cow's Milk-Triple Cream Camembert Soft and creamy with procini and chanterelle mushrooms.
Terrific Trio 8oz
Cow's Milk-White Cheese Firm & Creamy Clean cheddar flavor with undertones of parmesan and gouda.
Alpha's Morning Sun w/ Black Truffle 8oz
Cow's Milk-Cheddar/Gruyere Semi Soft and creamy with a hint of classic cheddar note w/ black truffle.
Horseradish Chive 8oz
Cow's Milk-Havarti Semi soft & creamy bursting with the flavors of wild horseradish & savory chives.
Cottonwood River Cheddar, Reserve 6oz
RAW Cow's Milk-Aged Cheddar Firm & aged for intense crystal development. Slightly sweet & nutty but balanced between sweet & sharp flavors.
Natural Maple Syrup Cheddar 6oz
Cow's Milk-Cheddar Semi Firm Sweet dairy notes w/ rich Maple flavor.
Tomato Basil Gouda 6oz
Cow's Milk-Gouda Semi Soft & Creamy w/ a fruity & floral mouth filling finish.
Smoked Gouda 6oz
Cow's Milk-Dutch Gouda Semi Soft & Creamy w/ honey & nut tones & hints of hickory smoke.
Blueberry Cheddar 6oz
Cow's Milk-Cheddar Semi Soft w/ sweet dairy notes w/ blueberry.
Slagel Family Farm Beef Snack Stix
Cheese Flight
Bread
Bulk Deli Sides
Butcher Meats (per LB)
Baby Back Ribs
Beef Tenderloin
Bottom Round
Brisket
Chicken Breast
Dry Aged Ribeye
Dry Aged Strip
Marinated Chicken Breast
Filet Mignon
Flank Steak
Hanger Steak
Pork Belly
Pork Shoulder
Pork Tenderloin
Cowboy Ribeye Steak
Pork Chop
Skirt Steak
St Louis Ribs
Stew Meat
Strip Steak
Burger Patty 8oz Each
Sriracha Chicken Burger Patty Each
Hickory Smoked Bacon
Boneless Ribeye
Smash Burger 4oz Each
Wagyu Beef
Ground Beef
Butcher Sausages (per LB)
Deli Meats (per LB)
Retail Clothing
Retail Pasta Risotto
