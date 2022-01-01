Steak bowls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve steak bowls
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
1116 W. Granville, Chicago
|Lime Grilled Steak Bowl
|$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
725 S Dearborn St, Chicago
|Steak Bowl
|$10.95
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Protein Bowl Steak & Eggs
|$13.99
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, roja sauce and fresh cilantro
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Protein Bowl- steak & eggs
|$12.99
Steak & Eggs:
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese and roja sauce.
|Protein Bowl- steak & eggs
|$13.99
Steak & Eggs:
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Protein Bowl Steak & Eggs
|$13.99
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$11.99
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Protein Bowl- steak & eggs
|$13.99
Steak & Eggs:
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese and roja sauce.
Crisp
2940 North Broadway, Chicago
|Seoul Steak Bowl
|$11.95
Our homemade grilled Korean beef, Bulgogi, is marinated in Seoul Sassy and served over steamed white rice with green onions and a side of Alison's Atomic Sauce.
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Bowl
TACOS
Flaco's Tacos
46 E. Chicago, Chicago
|Steak Bowl
|$10.95
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Protein Bowl Steak & Eggs
|$13.99
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
|Steak Fajita Bowl
Nana, Ajo & Taco E
3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago
|Kids Steak Bowl
|$8.50
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|STEAK BOWL
|$17.00
Marinated ribeye, halloumi cheese, creamy coleslaw, butter rice, cucumber relish