Steak bowls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve steak bowls

TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

1116 W. Granville, Chicago

Avg 4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lime Grilled Steak Bowl$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
More about Flaco's Tacos
TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

725 S Dearborn St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Bowl$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
More about Flaco's Tacos
Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Protein Bowl Steak & Eggs$13.99
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, roja sauce and fresh cilantro
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Protein Bowl- steak & eggs$12.99
Steak & Eggs:
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese and roja sauce.
Protein Bowl- steak & eggs$13.99
Steak & Eggs:
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese and roja sauce.
More about Goddess Eggy's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Protein Bowl Steak & Eggs$13.99
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, roja sauce and fresh cilantro
More about Goddess And the Baker
Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito Bowl$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with our Fire Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans, and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito Bowl$11.99
Steak Burrito Bowl$11.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Fire Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese, signature elote, black beans,
and Mexican rice with salsa on the side
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Protein Bowl- steak & eggs$13.99
Steak & Eggs:
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese and roja sauce.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Crisp

2940 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seoul Steak Bowl$11.95
Our homemade grilled Korean beef, Bulgogi, is marinated in Seoul Sassy and served over steamed white rice with green onions and a side of Alison's Atomic Sauce.
More about Crisp
Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
TACOS

Flaco's Tacos

46 E. Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Bowl$10.95
Lime-grilled steak, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
More about Flaco's Tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Protein Bowl Steak & Eggs$13.99
Quinoa warmed with sweet corn and black beans, topped with a fried egg, grilled steak, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, roja sauce and fresh cilantro
More about Goddess and the Baker
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Nana, Ajo & Taco E

3267 South Halsted Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Steak Bowl$8.50
More about Nana, Ajo & Taco E
The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAK BOWL$17.00
Marinated ribeye, halloumi cheese, creamy coleslaw, butter rice, cucumber relish
More about The Duplex
Taco Pros

2200 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Protein Bowl$9.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, rice, beans, cheese and Steak.
More about Taco Pros

