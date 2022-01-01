Beef teriyaki in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Beef Teriyaki
|$17.00
Pan Fried protein with teriyaki sauce served with Miso soup, Rice, Salad and Tempura
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Beef Teriyaki (Entree)
|$15.25
|Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
|$15.75
Served with shrimp or vegetable tempura, six pieces of California maki and beef teriyaki. Plus Asian coleslaw with miso dressing.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
|$17.95
Served with Shrimp/Vegetable Tempura, 6 ps of California Maki & Beef Teriyaki. Plus Asian Coleslaw w/Miso Dressing.
|Beef Teriyaki Entree
|$17.25
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Beef Teriyaki Bento Box
|$14.95
Served with vegetable tempura, 6 pieces of California Maki, and your choice of one of the following Teriyaki dishes. Asian coleslaw made with miso dressing, and rice also accompany your meal.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Friends Sushi on State
804 N State St, Chicago
|Beef Teriyaki
|$18.00
Toro Sushi
2546 N Clark St, Chicago
|Beef Teriyaki
|$16.95
Grilled Ribeye, Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds, And Rice