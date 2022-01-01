Shrimp fried rice in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Japanese Garlic Fried Rice (Beef or Shrimp)
|$18.00
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
3313 N Clark St, Chicago
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.95
Shrimp, cilantro, sweet corn, cherry tomato, stir-fried egg, chopped scallion and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|57. Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.50
Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
Urbanbelly
1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.25
Served with scrambled egg.
Furama Restaurant
4936 N Broadway St., Chicago
|Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦炒飯
|$10.50
|House Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice 本樓大蝦炒飯
|$11.80