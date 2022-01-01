Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Nori Sushi Chicago image

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Garlic Fried Rice (Beef or Shrimp)$18.00
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Consumer pic

 

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar

3313 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp, cilantro, sweet corn, cherry tomato, stir-fried egg, chopped scallion and fried garlic. (Gluten-Free)
More about BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar
Consumer pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
57. Shrimp Fried Rice$13.50
Flavorful wok fried rice with shrimp, egg, bean sprout and other vegetables.
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.25
Served with scrambled egg.
More about Urbanbelly
Consumer pic

 

Furama Restaurant

4936 N Broadway St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice 蝦炒飯$10.50
House Jumbo Shrimp Fried Rice 本樓大蝦炒飯$11.80
More about Furama Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
E53. Shrimp Fried Rice$11.59
More about Opart Thai House

