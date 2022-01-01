Steak fajitas in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Takito Kitchen
2013 West Division Street, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)
|$17.99
Enjoy our housemate marinated skirt steak, chargrilled for optimum flavor.
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita
|$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
|Steak Fajita
|$22.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Taco Burrito King
3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Carbon Live Fire - West Town
810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
300 W 26th St, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!
Tacos El Pastor 53
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.99
Taco Burrito King
5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Bar Takito
952 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Fajita
Enjoy Grilled skirt steak, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, with your choice of rice & handmade tortillas
Mixteco Mexican Grill
847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|Asada Steak Fajitas
|$13.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Chicken and Carne Asada Steak Fajitas
|$24.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Taco Burrito King
811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
La Cantina Grill
1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$26.95
|STEAK FAJITA
|$23.95
grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & zucchini & served with your choice of
warm corn or flour tortillas. comes with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Mi Nueva Tierra
2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago
|Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
|SHRIMP & STEAK FAJITAS
|$25.00
GRILLED VEGGIE STEAK AND SHRIMP IN OUR MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
|STEAK FAJITAS
|$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND STEAK IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
|STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$23.00
GRILLED VEGGIES STEAK AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$19.00
Grilled skirt steak, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Los Tacos on Commercial
8548 S Commercial, Chicago
|SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)
|$16.00
JUICY SUPREME FAJITAS MUST TRY !
STEAK & CHICKEN COMBINATION
Includes :Rice & Beans as Side
Choice of Tortillas
Salsas