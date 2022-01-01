Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Fajitas (Dinner only)$17.99
Enjoy our housemate marinated skirt steak, chargrilled for optimum flavor.
More about Takito Kitchen
Item pic

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
Steak Fajita$22.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

3216 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (4051 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Carbon Live Fire - West Town image

 

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

810 N Marshfield Av, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajita Burrito$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms, and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
More about Carbon Live Fire - West Town
Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport image

 

Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport

300 W 26th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajita Burrito$13.79
Premium Fire Grilled Steak, roasted
tomatoes, red bell peppers, portabella & button mushrooms and red onions mixed with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
More about Carbon Live Fire - Bridgeport
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Tacos El Pastor 53 image

 

Tacos El Pastor 53

5319 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$19.99
Steak Fajitas$17.99
More about Tacos El Pastor 53
Taco Burrito King image

 

Taco Burrito King

5509 N Harlem Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Skirt Steak Fajita image

 

Bar Takito

952 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Fajita
Enjoy Grilled skirt steak, sautéed green & red bell peppers, grilled onion, lime, with your choice of rice & handmade tortillas
More about Bar Takito
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mixteco Mexican Grill

847 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asada Steak Fajitas$13.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$14.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken and Carne Asada Steak Fajitas$24.95
Corn or flour tortillas, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, fajita veggies, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Mixteco Mexican Grill
Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

811 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Bowl
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

La Cantina Grill

1911 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$26.95
STEAK FAJITA$23.95
grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & zucchini & served with your choice of
warm corn or flour tortillas. comes with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
STEAK FAJITA$23.95
grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & zucchini & served with your choice of
warm corn or flour tortillas. comes with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
More about La Cantina Grill
Banner pic

 

Mi Nueva Tierra

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$25.00
(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)
More about Mi Nueva Tierra
Item pic

 

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar

1538 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP & STEAK FAJITAS$25.00
GRILLED VEGGIE STEAK AND SHRIMP IN OUR MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
STEAK FAJITAS$24.00
GRILLED VEGGIES AND STEAK IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
STEAK & CHICKEN FAJITAS$23.00
GRILLED VEGGIES STEAK AND CHICKEN IN OUR HOUSE MARRINADE SERVED ON A SIZZLING PLATTER WITH A SIDE OF RICE BEANS, SMALL CUP OF GUACAMOLE, SMALL CUP OF SOUR CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS
More about Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margarita Bar
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skirt Steak Fajitas$19.00
Grilled skirt steak, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Los Tacos on Commercial

8548 S Commercial, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (580 reviews)
Takeout
SUPREME FAJITAS DINNER ( STEAK & CHICKEN)$16.00
JUICY SUPREME FAJITAS MUST TRY !
STEAK & CHICKEN COMBINATION
Includes :Rice & Beans as Side
Choice of Tortillas
Salsas
More about Los Tacos on Commercial

Map

