Mi Nueva Tierra

54 Reviews

$$

2417 N Clybourn Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Single Steak Taco
Steak Taco Platter
Mixed Taco Platter

Appetizers

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serrano and lime juice.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Crispy chips topped with refried beans, chicken tinga, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo, roasted Jalapeños and sour cream.

Queso Fundido Con Chorizo

Queso Fundido Con Chorizo

$13.00

Hot melted cheese topped with chorizo or poblano peppers and Pico De Gallo, corn or flour tortillas.

Flautas

Flautas

$13.00

3 crispy-fried rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or carnitas topped with lime cilantro coleslaw, cotija cheese and sour cream, side of tomatillo salsa

Elote Casero

Elote Casero

$11.00

Creamy corn sauteed with red onion and peppers, topped with cotija cheese, cilantro and a sprinkle of chile

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese and side salad

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, chicken tinga and side salad.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, red & green bell pepper, onion, Chihuahua cheese and cumin-lime vinaigrette (Sub Steak +$4)

Bacon & Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, cotija cheese and cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

Soups

Pork and hominy soup, topped with shredded cabbage, diced avocado, and pickled red onion served with tortilla chips

Pozole Norteño

$14.00

Pork and hominy soup, topped with shredded cabbage, diced avocado, and pickled red onion with tortilla chips, +$6 add two flautas topped with sour cream and cotija cheese

Tacos

Single Baja Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Sautéed shrimp taco served on flour tortilla with lime cilantro coleslaw, topped with pineapple pico

Single Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi taco served on flour tortilla over iceberg lettuce topped with cilantro serrano aioli and pickled red onions

Single Steak Taco

$5.00

(Grilled steak, cilantro and onions)

Single Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

(Marinated pork, caramelized onion & pineapple, cilantro)

Single Carnitas Taco

$5.00

(Shredded pork, pickled red onion, serrano, cilantro)

Single Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

(Marinated shredded chicken tinga, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro)

Single Beef Taco

$5.00

ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro

Single Veggie Taco

$4.00

(Roasted veggies, lettuce, tomato, cilantro)

Baja Shrimp Taco Platter

$19.00

3 sautéed shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas with lime cilantro coleslaw, topped with pineapple pico *ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SIDES*

Mahi Mahi Taco Platter

$19.00

3 Grilled Mahi Mahi tacos served on flour tortillas over iceberg lettuce topped with cilantro serrano aioli and pickled red onions *ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SIDES*

Steak Taco Platter

$14.00

(3 tacos, grilled steak, cilantro and onions)

Al Pastor Taco Platter

$14.00

(3 tacos, marinated pork, caramelized onion & pineapple, cilantro)

Carnitas Taco Platter

$14.00

(3 tacos, shredded pork, pickled red onion, serrano, cilantro)

Chicken Tinga Taco Platter

Chicken Tinga Taco Platter

$14.00

(3 tacos, marinated shredded chicken tinga, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro)

Ground Beef Platter

$14.00

(3 tacos, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro)

Mixed Taco Platter

$14.00

3 tacos, choice of proteins

Veggie Taco Platter

$11.00

(3 tacos, roasted veggies, lettuce, tomato, cilantro)

Tortas

choice of protein served on telera bread, with a layer of refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served with rice and beans or fries

Steak Torta

$14.00

on telera bread, with a layer of refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Carnitas Torta

$14.00

on telera bread, with a layer of refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Al Pastor Torta

$14.00

on telera bread, with a layer of refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Ground Beef Torta

$14.00

on telera bread, with a layer of refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Chicken Tinga Torta

$14.00

on telera bread, with a layer of refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Veggies Torta

$14.00

on telera bread, with a layer of refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Torta Norteña

$15.00

Refried beans, carnitas covered with our house mole topped with cotija cheese, sauteed onions and jalapeños with a layer of guacamole on telera bread. Served with french fries, tater tots or rice and beans

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$12.00

(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$11.00

(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Beef Burrito

$11.00

(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Veggies Burrito

$10.00

(Flour tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Bowl

Steak Bowl

$12.00

(Beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico De Gallo and sour cream)

Carnitas Bowl

$12.00

(Beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico De Gallo and sour cream)

Al Pastor Bowl

$12.00

(Beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico De Gallo and sour cream)

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$11.00

(Beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico De Gallo and sour cream)

Beef Bowl

$11.00

(Beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico De Gallo and sour cream)

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

(Beans, cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream)

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suiza

$16.00

(3 enchiladas filled with roasted poblano strips w/ cheese, chicken tinga or ground beef topped with salsa roja or salsa verde and melted cheese, side of rice and beans)

Enchiladas De Mole

$16.00

(3 enchiladas filled with roasted poblano strips w/ cheese, chicken tinga or ground beef topped with mole and cotija cheese, side of rice and beans) *CONTAINS NUTS*

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)

Steak Fajitas

$25.00

(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

(Served with rice, beans, fajita garnishes and corn or flour tortillas)

Combo Fajitas

$25.00

Entrees

(3 tacos on flour tortillas, garnished with dressed coleslaw and pineapple Pico de Gallo

Carne Asada

$27.00

(Skirt steak, side of rice and beans, corn or flour tortillas)

Carne Asada con Camarones

$34.00

Skirt steak with grilled shrimp, in spicy diabla sauce or garlic butter, side of rice and beans, corn or flour tortillas

Carne Asada Tampiqueña

$30.00

Camaron Entree

$21.00

(Sautéed shrimp and red onions in a spicy diabla sauce or garlic butter, side of rice and roasted veggies)

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Baja shrimp, rice, sauteed bell peppers and onion, shredded romaine lettuce and cilantro aioli in a flour tortilla served with rice & beans, fries or tater tots.

Kid's menu

Kid's Taco

$6.00

Served with rice and beans or fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with rice and beans or fries

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with rice and beans or fries

Mini Burritos

$6.00

Served with rice and beans or fries

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

chips & salsa

$5.00

Salsa Grande

$10.00

Jalapeños Toreados Side

$3.00

Black Bean Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Mexican custard served with seasonal fruit and whipped cream

Tres Leches

$7.00

Sponge cake soaked in a sweet, rich milk blend with strawberry coulis topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberry

Margaritas

MNT Margarita

$10.00

Skiny Grande

$17.00

Tradicional Reposado Margarita

$10.00

Altos Margarita

$10.00

1800 Silver Margarita

$12.00

1800 Reposado Margarita

$12.00

Casa Noble Blanco Margarita

$11.95

Casamigos Silver Margarita

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado Margarita

$14.00

Patron Silver Margarita

$13.00

Patron Reposado Margarita

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco Margarita

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado Margarita

$14.00

Don Julio Añejo Margarita

$15.00
Chupa-Ritaz

Chupa-Ritaz

$25.00

Virgen Margarita

$6.00

Margarita Pitchers

MNT Margarita Pitcher

$45.00

Tradicional Reposado Pitcher

$45.00

Casa Noble Blanco Pitcher

$55.00

Casamigos Silver Pitcher

$60.00

Casamigos Reposado Pitcher

$65.00

Patron Silver Pitcher

$60.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$48.00

Don Julio Blanco Pitcher

$60.00

Flavor Margaritas

Pineapple Margarita

$11.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Raspberry Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Tamarind Margarita

$11.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Blueberry Margarita

$11.00

Beers/Seltzers

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

XX Lager

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Tecate

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00

White Claw Surf

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Minute maid Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Agua Mineral Compuesta

$3.50

Jarritos

Lime Jarrito

$4.50

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$4.50

Grapefruit Jarrito

$4.50

Strawberry Jarrito

$4.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$4.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$4.50

Guava Jarrito

$4.50

Mango Jarrito

$4.50

Tamarind Jarrito

$4.50

Bottled Soda

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Topochico Preparado

$6.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Agua De Fresa

$4.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Milk

$3.00

Hot drinks

Coffee

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

Side Orders

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Salsa de Arbol

$2.00

Chihuahua Cheese

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Avocado Side

$3.00

Salsa Roja Side

$2.00

Salsa Verde Side

$2.00

Mole Side

$3.00

Limes Side

$1.00

Guacamole Side

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

NEED UTENSILS? PLEASE REQUEST IT WITH YOUR ORDER

Website

Location

2417 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Mi Nueva Tierra image

