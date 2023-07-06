Main picView gallery

Bird's Nest - Lincoln Park

review star

No reviews yet

2500 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

FRIES

$5.00

Choice of regular, seasoned curly, garlic, or cajunAdd cheese for dipping$2

ART DIP/VEG PLATE

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade spinach artichoke dip with warm grilled pita, housemade corn chips, and fresch veggies

HUMMUS/VEG PLATE

$9.00Out of stock

Our homemade hummus served with grilled pita bread, homemade corn chips, and lots of veggies

CHZY GARLIC BRD

$5.00

Garlic bread baked just right, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with tangy marinara for dipping

CHKN SKEWERS

$7.00

Chicken breast grilled to perfection and smothered in you choice of sauce

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

Fries smothered in cheese and our original chicken chili

NACHOS

$12.00

Housemade corn chips smothered with chicken chili, melted cheeses, and lettuce. Seved with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

BALL PRK NACHOS

$4.00

Housemade corn chips smothered in cheese and jalapenos

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$14.00

Housemade corn chips smothered with pulled pork, metled cheeses, and lettuce. Served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

ONION RINGS

$6.00

Freshly made beer battered rings(Available at kitchen's discretion)

VICTORY STICKS

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded mozarella stick with tangy marinara for dipping

FRIED SHROOMS

$6.00

Beer battered by hand in house (Available at kitchen's discretion)

STUFFED SHROOMS

$14.00Out of stock

Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, atrichokes and cheeses.Please allow 30 minutes for cooking

STFD PEPPERS

$8.00Out of stock

Stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice and turkey and rice.Topped with tomato, mozzarella,parmesan, and housemade marinara

QUESADILLAS

$7.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheeses and pico de gallo. Seved with sides of jalapeno's, sour cream , and guacamole. Add griiled chicken breast $3 Add grilled steak $4

Wings

BASKET of 10

$16.00

Choice of one sauce

BASKET of 20

$31.00

Choose up 2 sauces

BASKET of 30

$45.00

Choose up to 3 sauces

Soups and Salads

CHKN CHILI

$6.00

A Bird's Nest creation. Tender chicken breast with a perfected blend of veggies and spices. A must try!

CHKN TORT SOUP

$5.00

Delicious, homemade with chicken breast, topped with tortilla strips and fresh cilantro.

NEST SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, craisins, almonds, and fresh goat cheese with balsamic vinagrette.

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Traditional fresh caesar dressing over crisp romaine lettuce. Topped with garlic croutons and parmesean cheese. Add grilled chicken $11

TACO SALAD

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served in a spinch tortilla. Add grilled chicken breast or ground beef $14 Add steak $15

SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

Fresh spinach, with tomato, onion, cucumber, and avocado.

CHKN BLT SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken over mixed greens and roamine with tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and fresh avocado.

STHWST CHKN SALAD

$13.00

Black beans, corn, pico, and cheddar jack cheese over mixed greens and romaine. Topped with avocado, cajun chicken, and tortilla strips.

BUFF CHKN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce with romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Served with warm pita.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Romaine lettuce topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Add grilled chicken $12

Wraps

BUFF CHKN WRAP

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast sliced and smothered with our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, with lettuce, onion, and blue cheese.

TRKY CLB WRAP

$11.00

Freshly shaved turkey breast with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

STHWST CHKN WRAP

$11.00

Blackened chicken breast with housemade black bean corn salsa, fresh cilantro, and spicy chipotle mayo.

CAESAR CHKN WRAP

$9.00

Griiled chicken breast with traditional caesar dressing, romaine, onion, and parmesean cheese

Panini Sandwiches

CHKN PANINI

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze, and fresh mozzarella.

BUFF CHKN PANINI

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, and crumbled blue cheese

PESTO CHKN PANINI

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, housemade pesto, sundried tomatos, and fresh mozzarella.

STEAK PANINI

$13.00

Tender grilled steak, romaine lettuce, blue cheese, and horseradish mayo.

VEGGIE PANINI

$8.00

Grilled onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, avocado, and swiss cheese.

Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.00

Tender chicken breast, BBQ sauce, mozarella

ITALIAN BEEF PIZZA

$14.00

Shaved italian beef, giardiniera, mozarella

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.00

Tender chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, mozarella.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$10.00

Add any topping for $2 each

Sandwiches 'n more

CHKN TENDERS

$10.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast tenders served atop a basket of fries. Choose your dipping sauce.

BIRDS NEST BURGER

$11.00

A huge half pound angus beef burger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add cheese $13

ITALIAN BEEF

$11.00

Traditional shaved italian beef served on a fresh hoagie roll with a side of au jus and spicy giardiniera. Add mozarella $13

CHKN SALAD SAND

$10.00

Two warm stuffed pitas with tossed chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.

CLUB

$11.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked on your choice of 15 grain bread or Texas toast.

PULLED PORK

$12.00

Need we say more? Home cooked tender pork in our Bird's Nest Hot/BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

THE FAHY

$14.00

Our Bird's Nest Burger smothered in BBQ and topped with fresh battered onion rings, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

TACOS

$9.00

Three tacos, chicken or ground beef, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar/jack cheese. Served in flour or corn tortillas with a side of chips and salsa.

DRNKN BUFF CHKN

$14.00

Fresh beer battered chicken breast covered with ou Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, and celery seed.

TRKY BURGER

$11.00

At first bite you can tell our turkey burger is made from scratch. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of mayo.

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

The old stanbby! American cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon and tomato $8, Add ham $8

BIG BIRD GRILLD CHKN

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Order it plain-Buffalo-Blackened-Jerk-BBq-Hot BBQ-Teriyaki-Cajun.

CHKN BLT

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, avocad, and tomato. Served with mayo on toasted multigrain bread.

THE DON

$12.00

Cajun chicken breast rolled in Bird's Nest Hot BBq sauce and topped with bacon.

CHKN PHILLY

$12.00

Grilled chicken smothered with peppers and onions in a fresh hoagie roll and topped with provolone cheese.

$ Sides/Add-ons $

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Chz

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Hot BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Carrots

$0.50

Cup of Cheese

$2.00

Side Honey Must

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Guac

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pico

$1.00

Bar Menu

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kiddie cocktail

$3.00

PITCHER COKE

$9.00

PITCHER DIET

$9.00

PITCHER SPRITE

$9.00

PITCHER LEMONADE

$9.00

PITCHER ICE TEA

$9.00

Krombacher 0.0

$5.00

Guiness 0

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolute Mandarine

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed

$8.00

Ketel Citron

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Pinnacle Grape

$8.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Stoli Blueberi

$8.00

Stoli Razberi

$8.00

Svedka

$8.00

Svedka Clementine

$8.00

Svedka Citron

$8.00

Svedka Raspberry

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kraken Black Spicees

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$8.00

Astral Blanco

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Johnnie Walker

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$11.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seageams 7

$8.00

Old Forester

$8.00

VO

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00Out of stock

Yellowstone

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00Out of stock

Red Bushmills

$9.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

4 Roses

$8.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$11.00

4 Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Beer

16oz Allagash

$6.50

16oz Alley Time

$6.00

16oz Apex Preditor

$6.00

16oz Bud

$4.00

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Blue Moon

$6.00

16oz Guiness

$6.50

16oz Hacker Pschor

$6.50

16oz Krombacher

$6.50

16oz Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

16oz Modelo

$6.00

16ox Oberon

$6.00

16oz Stella

$6.00

16oz Son of Juice

$8.00

10oz Sour Monkey

$6.50

16oz Zombie Dust

$6.50

60oz Allagash

$24.00

60oz Alley Time

$22.00

60oz Apex Preditor

$22.00

60oz Bud

$14.00

60oz Bud Light

$14.00

60oz Blue Moon

$22.00

60oz Hacker Pschor

$24.00

60oz Krombacker

$24.00

60oz Lagunitas IPA

$24.00

60oz Modelo

$22.00

60oz Oberon

$22.00

60oz Son of Juice

$30.00

60oz Stella

$22.00

60oz Zombie Dust

$24.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud BTL

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

High life

$4.00

Magners

$5.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Molson

$5.00

Stiegl Radler

$5.00

Bird's Nest Lager

$5.00

Dutchbag Lager

$7.00

Dutchbag Bok Lobster

$7.00

Gumballhead

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Hopewell Going Places

$7.00

Hopewell First Pills

$7.00

Lulz Lemonade Hard

$6.00

Mamitas Paloma

$8.00

PBR

$2.00

Sierra Hazy

$6.00

Sumpn Sumpn

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

White Claw BlkCherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Voodoo Haze

$6.00

Cocktails

Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Vodka Red Bull

$10.00

AMF

$12.00

Shots

Jack

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers

$8.00

Tully

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson O

$7.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Red Bush

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Malort

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Stoli Blu

$7.00

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Crown

$9.00

Cuervo Plata

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$10.00

Astral Blano

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Repasado

$10.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

ScrewBall

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Johnnie Black

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Fernet-Branca

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Pickle Back

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Well Tequilla

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Thursday Specials

Specials

$12 Bud Pitcher

$12.00

$12 BL Pitcher

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a comfortable Chicago neighborhood bar with a friendly attitude. We have a strong focus on food with a made from scratch kitchen

Website

Location

2500 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Broken Barrel Bar
orange star4.3 • 522
2548 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Harvest at Lakeshore Sport & Fitness - 1320 W Fullerton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1320 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
1419 W. Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 606
2415 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Vegan plate 🌱
orange star4.7 • 859
1550 W FULLERTON AV Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
The Euphoria - 2428 North Ashland Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2428 North Ashland Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston