Bird's Nest - Lincoln Park
2500 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Food Menu
Appetizers
FRIES
Choice of regular, seasoned curly, garlic, or cajunAdd cheese for dipping$2
ART DIP/VEG PLATE
Homemade spinach artichoke dip with warm grilled pita, housemade corn chips, and fresch veggies
HUMMUS/VEG PLATE
Our homemade hummus served with grilled pita bread, homemade corn chips, and lots of veggies
CHZY GARLIC BRD
Garlic bread baked just right, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with tangy marinara for dipping
CHKN SKEWERS
Chicken breast grilled to perfection and smothered in you choice of sauce
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Fries smothered in cheese and our original chicken chili
NACHOS
Housemade corn chips smothered with chicken chili, melted cheeses, and lettuce. Seved with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
BALL PRK NACHOS
Housemade corn chips smothered in cheese and jalapenos
PULLED PORK NACHOS
Housemade corn chips smothered with pulled pork, metled cheeses, and lettuce. Served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
ONION RINGS
Freshly made beer battered rings(Available at kitchen's discretion)
VICTORY STICKS
Breaded mozarella stick with tangy marinara for dipping
FRIED SHROOMS
Beer battered by hand in house (Available at kitchen's discretion)
STUFFED SHROOMS
Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, atrichokes and cheeses.Please allow 30 minutes for cooking
STFD PEPPERS
Stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice and turkey and rice.Topped with tomato, mozzarella,parmesan, and housemade marinara
QUESADILLAS
Flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheeses and pico de gallo. Seved with sides of jalapeno's, sour cream , and guacamole. Add griiled chicken breast $3 Add grilled steak $4
Wings
Soups and Salads
CHKN CHILI
A Bird's Nest creation. Tender chicken breast with a perfected blend of veggies and spices. A must try!
CHKN TORT SOUP
Delicious, homemade with chicken breast, topped with tortilla strips and fresh cilantro.
NEST SALAD
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, craisins, almonds, and fresh goat cheese with balsamic vinagrette.
CAESAR SALAD
Traditional fresh caesar dressing over crisp romaine lettuce. Topped with garlic croutons and parmesean cheese. Add grilled chicken $11
TACO SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served in a spinch tortilla. Add grilled chicken breast or ground beef $14 Add steak $15
SPINACH SALAD
Fresh spinach, with tomato, onion, cucumber, and avocado.
CHKN BLT SALAD
Grilled chicken over mixed greens and roamine with tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and fresh avocado.
STHWST CHKN SALAD
Black beans, corn, pico, and cheddar jack cheese over mixed greens and romaine. Topped with avocado, cajun chicken, and tortilla strips.
BUFF CHKN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast marinated in our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce with romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Served with warm pita.
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Add grilled chicken $12
Wraps
BUFF CHKN WRAP
Grilled chicken breast sliced and smothered with our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, with lettuce, onion, and blue cheese.
TRKY CLB WRAP
Freshly shaved turkey breast with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
STHWST CHKN WRAP
Blackened chicken breast with housemade black bean corn salsa, fresh cilantro, and spicy chipotle mayo.
CAESAR CHKN WRAP
Griiled chicken breast with traditional caesar dressing, romaine, onion, and parmesean cheese
Panini Sandwiches
CHKN PANINI
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze, and fresh mozzarella.
BUFF CHKN PANINI
Grilled chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, and crumbled blue cheese
PESTO CHKN PANINI
Grilled chicken breast, housemade pesto, sundried tomatos, and fresh mozzarella.
STEAK PANINI
Tender grilled steak, romaine lettuce, blue cheese, and horseradish mayo.
VEGGIE PANINI
Grilled onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, avocado, and swiss cheese.
Pizza
CHEESE PIZZA
SAUSAGE PIZZA
PEPPERONI PIZZA
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender chicken breast, BBQ sauce, mozarella
ITALIAN BEEF PIZZA
Shaved italian beef, giardiniera, mozarella
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, mozarella.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Add any topping for $2 each
Sandwiches 'n more
CHKN TENDERS
Breaded and fried chicken breast tenders served atop a basket of fries. Choose your dipping sauce.
BIRDS NEST BURGER
A huge half pound angus beef burger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add cheese $13
ITALIAN BEEF
Traditional shaved italian beef served on a fresh hoagie roll with a side of au jus and spicy giardiniera. Add mozarella $13
CHKN SALAD SAND
Two warm stuffed pitas with tossed chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.
CLUB
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked on your choice of 15 grain bread or Texas toast.
PULLED PORK
Need we say more? Home cooked tender pork in our Bird's Nest Hot/BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
THE FAHY
Our Bird's Nest Burger smothered in BBQ and topped with fresh battered onion rings, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
TACOS
Three tacos, chicken or ground beef, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar/jack cheese. Served in flour or corn tortillas with a side of chips and salsa.
DRNKN BUFF CHKN
Fresh beer battered chicken breast covered with ou Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, and celery seed.
TRKY BURGER
At first bite you can tell our turkey burger is made from scratch. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of mayo.
GRILLED CHEESE
The old stanbby! American cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon and tomato $8, Add ham $8
BIG BIRD GRILLD CHKN
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Order it plain-Buffalo-Blackened-Jerk-BBq-Hot BBQ-Teriyaki-Cajun.
CHKN BLT
Grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, avocad, and tomato. Served with mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
THE DON
Cajun chicken breast rolled in Bird's Nest Hot BBq sauce and topped with bacon.
CHKN PHILLY
Grilled chicken smothered with peppers and onions in a fresh hoagie roll and topped with provolone cheese.
$ Sides/Add-ons $
Bar Menu
NA Bev
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Iced Tea
Kiddie cocktail
PITCHER COKE
PITCHER DIET
PITCHER SPRITE
PITCHER LEMONADE
PITCHER ICE TEA
Krombacher 0.0
Guiness 0
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolute Citron
Absolute Mandarine
Absolute Pear
Grey Goose
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel Citron
Ketel One
Pinnacle Grape
Stolichnaya
Stoli Peach
Stoli Blueberi
Stoli Razberi
Svedka
Svedka Clementine
Svedka Citron
Svedka Raspberry
Titos
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Kraken Black Spicees
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Astral Blanco
Tres Generaciones Plata
Well Whiskey
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Tullamore Dew
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Johnnie Walker
Gentleman Jack
Templeton Rye
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Rye
Screwball
Seageams 7
Old Forester
VO
Wild Turkey
Yellowstone
Woodford Reserve
Red Bushmills
Elijah Craig Rye
Canadian Club
4 Roses
4 Roses Small Batch
4 Roses Single Barrel
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenfiddich 12
Campari
Cointreau
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Rumple Minze
Fernet
Irish Cream
Sambuca
Beer
16oz Allagash
16oz Alley Time
16oz Apex Preditor
16oz Bud
16oz Bud Light
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Guiness
16oz Hacker Pschor
16oz Krombacher
16oz Lagunitas IPA
16oz Modelo
16ox Oberon
16oz Stella
16oz Son of Juice
10oz Sour Monkey
16oz Zombie Dust
60oz Allagash
60oz Alley Time
60oz Apex Preditor
60oz Bud
60oz Bud Light
60oz Blue Moon
60oz Hacker Pschor
60oz Krombacker
60oz Lagunitas IPA
60oz Modelo
60oz Oberon
60oz Son of Juice
60oz Stella
60oz Zombie Dust
Angry Orchard
Bud BTL
Bud Light BTL
Coors Lite
Corona
Miller Lite
High life
Magners
Mic Ultra
Molson
Stiegl Radler
Bird's Nest Lager
Dutchbag Lager
Dutchbag Bok Lobster
Gumballhead
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pineapple
Hopewell Going Places
Hopewell First Pills
Lulz Lemonade Hard
Mamitas Paloma
PBR
Sierra Hazy
Sumpn Sumpn
Tecate
White Claw BlkCherry
White Claw Mango
Voodoo Haze
Cocktails
Shots
Jack
Fireball
Jim Beam
Makers
Tully
Jameson
Jameson O
Bushmills
Red Bush
Canadian Club
Malort
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Ketel One
Titos
Stoli
Stoli Raz
Stoli Blu
Absolute
Absolute Citron
Crown
Cuervo Plata
Well Rum
Well Vodka
Well Gin
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Silver
Tres Generaciones Plata
Astral Blano
Milagro Silver
Milagro Repasado
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Casamigos Blanco
ScrewBall
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Templeton Rye
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Gentleman Jack
Johnnie Black
Sazerac Rye
Fernet-Branca
Jagermeister
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Green Tea
Pickle Back
Lemon Drop
Well Tequilla
Well Whiskey
We are a comfortable Chicago neighborhood bar with a friendly attitude. We have a strong focus on food with a made from scratch kitchen
2500 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60614