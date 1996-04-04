Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Bristol

2152 N Damen

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Raviolo

Starters

Milk Bread

$10.00

Compound Butter

Lyonnaise Salad

$16.00

Honeynut Squash

$19.00

Salmon Tartar

$21.00

Foie & Duck

$23.00

Celeriac Bisque

$15.00

Pasta

Raviolo

$23.00

Chèvre, Butternut Squash Pepita Vierge

Agnolotti

$26.00

Chèvre, Butternut Squash Pepita Vierge

Rye Berry

$22.00

Campanelle

$27.00

Mains

Short Rib

$42.00

Roasted Chicken

$38.00

Grilled Maitake

$29.00

Pike Tempura

$34.00

Bass

$37.00

Kids

Kids Grilled cheese

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Sides

Duck Fat Fries

$10.00

Garlic Aïoli, Ketchup

Early Bird Special

Lyonnaise Salad

Celeriac Bisque

Zucca

Bass

Shortrib

Mini Basque Cake

Early Bird Special

$65.00

Sunday Supper

Rosenthal Dinner

$105.00

Rosenthal Wine Pairing

$80.00

Desserts

Hazelnut

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse, Hazelnut Praline

Gift Desset

Corn Ice Cream Cone

$12.00

Yuzu Bar

$14.00

Large Format (100-999)

500 Maison Louis Jadot 'Corton Grand Cru Pougets Domaine des Heritiers' Corton '12 (1.5L)

$250.00

501 Domaine de Montille 'En Champans' Volnay 1er Cru '13 (1.5L)

$250.00Out of stock

502 Chateau Thivin Cote de Brouilly (1.5L)

$180.00Out of stock

525 Pavie Macquin Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Classe B '04 (1.5L)

$395.00Out of stock

550 Xavier Vignon 'La Reserve' Grenache Blend Chateauneuf-du-Pape (1.5L)

$175.00Out of stock

900 Round Pond Estate 'Kith & Kin' Cabernet Sauvignon '16 (1.5L)

$180.00Out of stock

Rosenthal Dinner Wines

2020 Terrevivie 'Perfranco' Rosato, Lambrusco

$40.00

2021 Brovia Roero Arneis

$36.00

2016 Il Censo '700,' Nero d'avola

$40.00

2016 Luigi Oddero 'Convento,' Barolo

$43.00

Cappellano Chinato Barolo

$95.00

STARTERS

Gem Salad

$12.00

Coffee Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

MAINS

Bristol Breakfast

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Farmers Market Omelet

$21.00

Chicken in a Blanket

$20.00

Benedict

$24.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Mimosa - Glass

$8.00

Mimosa - Btl

$30.00

Bellini Raspberry

$11.00

Bellini Peach

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Seasonal Sangria

$14.00

The Black Diamon

$14.00

SIDES

Potato Cake

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

English Muffin

$6.00

2 Eggs Side

$6.00

DESSERT

Basque Cake

$10.00

Bristol Kruellers

$18.00

Affogato

$8.00

NA BEVERAGES

Sparrow Drip Coffee

$5.00

Sparrow French Press

$12.00

Espresso - Single

$6.00

Espresso - Doppio

$8.00

Espresso - Americano

$7.00

Espresso - Latte

$7.00

Espresso - Cappucino

$7.00

Juices - Apple

$4.00

Juice - OJ

$4.00

Juice - Milk

$4.00

Juice - Cranberry

$4.00

Juice - Grapefruit

$4.00

KIDS BRUNCH

Kids Pancakes

$14.00

2 Kids Eggs

$14.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American gastropub cuisine & handcrafted cocktails in a hip, rustic space with communal seating.

Website

Location

2152 N Damen, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

