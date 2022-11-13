Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Big Star Wicker Park
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Tacos. Whiskey. Honky Tonk. Big Star is a bourbon and beer-focused, taco-slinging, late-night honky-tonk in the heart of Chicago’s Wicker Park. Executive Chef Paul Kahan and Chef de Cuisine Chris Miller’s menu, inspired by authentic Mexican street food, is complemented by an extensive house-selected single barrel bourbon program. Housed in a defunct 1940's gas station, the Wicker Park taqueria and it’s highly sought-after patio has been a neighborhood staple for 10 years.
Location
1531 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery