The StopAlong

1,764 Reviews

$$

1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (16") Cheese Pizza
Stop-In Burger
LG Garlic Knots

PLEASE READ

Important Note

Please make sure you are choosing correct option above - pickup or delivery!!!

*Starters & Salads & Stuff*

LG Garlic Knots

LG Garlic Knots

$11.00

buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could

Mom's Standby Salad

Mom's Standby Salad

$10.00

spinach, dried cranberries, feta, toasted walnuts, lemon vinaigrette (served on side)

Rt. 41A Salad

Rt. 41A Salad

$11.00

chopped romaine, black olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette (served on side)

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of 1000 Island

$1.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$3.00

Side of Hot Honey

$2.00

*Build-Your-Own Pizza*

Small (10") Cheese Pizza

Small (10") Cheese Pizza

$12.50
Large (16") Cheese Pizza

Large (16") Cheese Pizza

$20.00

*House Pizzas*

SM (10") All The Right Moves

SM (10") All The Right Moves

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

SM (10") Some Of The Right Moves

SM (10") Some Of The Right Moves

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoncini, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

SM (10") Major Payne

SM (10") Major Payne

$16.00

ezzo pepperoni, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, spicy tomato sauce

SM (10") Animal House

SM (10") Animal House

$17.00

sausage, bacon, ezzo pepperoni, canadian bacon

SM (10") Supreme Pizza

SM (10") Supreme Pizza

$17.00

ezzo pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, black olives

SM (10") Return of The Spaceballs

SM (10") Return of The Spaceballs

$18.00

house sauce, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, sliced all beef meatballs, pepperoncinis, garlic, ricotta, basil

SM (10") Nothin But Pepp

SM (10") Nothin But Pepp

$16.00

lots of ezzo cup & char pepp with pepp bits too

SM (10") Chicago Special

SM (10") Chicago Special

$16.00

sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions

SM (10") Felicity

SM (10") Felicity

$17.00

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, smoked mozzarella, cilantro

SM (10") Old School

SM (10") Old School

$15.00

our margherita, with fresh mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil

SM (10") White Pie

SM (10") White Pie

$15.00

garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, pecorino romano

SM (10") Wild Honey Pie

SM (10") Wild Honey Pie

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, diced red onion, truffle oil, hot honey, herbs (no sauce)

SM (10") Truffle Shuffle Pizza

SM (10") Truffle Shuffle Pizza

$17.00

parmesan cream base, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, truffle oil, pecorino romano, basil

SM (10") Corey Corey

SM (10") Corey Corey

$16.00

smoked mozzarella, mixed sweet peppers, green peppers, garlic, spicy sauce

SM (10") Elle Woods (V)

SM (10") Elle Woods (V)

$16.00

spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, spicy sauce

LG (16") All The Right Moves

LG (16") All The Right Moves

$28.00

fresh mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

LG (16") Some of the Right Moves

LG (16") Some of the Right Moves

$28.00

fresh mozzarella, sausage, pepperoncini, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce

LG (16") Major Payne

LG (16") Major Payne

$26.00

ezzo pepperoni, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, spicy tomato sauce

LG (16") Animal House

LG (16") Animal House

$27.00

sausage, bacon, ezzo pepperoni, canadian bacon

LG (16") Supreme Pizza

LG (16") Supreme Pizza

$27.00

ezzo pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, black olives

LG (16") Return of The Spaceballs

LG (16") Return of The Spaceballs

$28.00

house sauce, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, sliced all beef meatballs, pepperoncinis, garlic, ricotta, basil

LG (16") Nothin But Pepp

LG (16") Nothin But Pepp

$26.00

lots of ezzo cup & char pepp with pepp bits too

LG (16") Chicago Special

LG (16") Chicago Special

$26.00

sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions

LG (16") Felicity

LG (16") Felicity

$26.00

bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, smoked mozzarella, cilantro

LG (16") Old School

LG (16") Old School

$23.00

our margherita, with fresh mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil

LG (16") White Pie

LG (16") White Pie

$24.00

garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, house mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, pecorino romano

LG (16") Wild Honey Pie

LG (16") Wild Honey Pie

$26.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, diced red onion, truffle oil, hot honey, herbs (no sauce)

LG (16") Truffle Shuffle

LG (16") Truffle Shuffle

$27.00

parmesan cream base, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, rosemary, garlic, truffle oil, pecorino romano, basil

LG (16") Corey Corey

LG (16") Corey Corey

$26.00

smoked mozzarella, mixed sweet peppers, green peppers, garlic, spicy sauce

LG (16") Elle Woods (V)

LG (16") Elle Woods (V)

$26.00

spinach, roasted sweet peppers, mushrooms, red onions, garlic, Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, spicy sauce

*Burgers & Such*

Served with fries; sub small mom's standby salad +1
Stop-In Burger

Stop-In Burger

$15.00

double cheeseburger with american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, on a brioche bun

That Other Burger

That Other Burger

$15.00

double cheeseburger with american cheese, diced red onion, pickles, dijonaise, on a brioche bun

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.50

Beyond Meat patty, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, on a brioche bun

Cluck-Stop Sandwich

Cluck-Stop Sandwich

$15.50

citrus brined grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pesto, garlic aioli, on a pretzel bun

Short-Stop Burger

Short-Stop Burger

$12.50

single cheeseburger with american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, 1000 Island, on a brioche bun

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$10.50

single thin patty on a brioche bun

Dessert

Reese's Cookie

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$4.00

Delivery

Staff Tip for Delivery Orders

$1.00

When you order delivery, all tips go to the third-party driver. If you'd like, add this $1 item any number of times to send a tip directly to our staff.

Sodas & Such

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottled Beer

Lone Star Lager

$4.50

A crisp and refreshing taste with characteristic sweetness of flaked maize balanced with spicy, floral, and citrus notes from the hops. ABV 4.5%

Miller High Life

$4.50

Goose Island Sofie - Belgian

$7.50

Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale is wine barrel-aged with an abundance of hand-zested orange peel. Spicy white pepper notes contrast the citrus tartness. The light, refreshing, creamy vanilla finish will excite those fond of Champagne. ABV 6.50%

Canned Beer, Cider, etc.

Old Style Lager - 16oz.

$4.50

Tecate Lager

$4.00

A well-balanced bright golden lager beer with a malt crisp flavor, low to medium bitterness that finishes clean. ABV 4.5

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Brewed with rich roasted barley malt and German specialty hops, this lightly hopped American-styled dark lager always goes down easy. ABV 4.5%

Solemn Oath Lu Kolsch

$6.00

A crisp, thirst-quenching, and refreshing German-style Ale featuring mellow malt sweetness balanced by a delicate spicy, floral hop profile and smooth, fruity ale yeast. ABV 4.7%

3 Floyds Gumballhead Wheat Ale

$7.00

An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry-hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish. ABV 5.6%

Whiner Miaou Belgian Wheat

$7.00

This refreshing barrel-aged, dry-hopped Belgian-style Wheat ale is aged in Cabernet wine barrels with tasting notes of juicy tangerine, vinous and light hops. ABV 6.5%

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale - 16oz.

$8.00

A west coast Pale Ale chock-full of dank, aromatic hops. This one's a screamer, hoard it. 5.2% ABV.

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

This IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. ABV: 7%

Virtue Rose Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Grapefruit peel, and green strawberry. It is truly cider-made like wine with floral notes and a dry, crisp finish. ABV 6.7%

White Claw (Mango)

$6.50

Wild Tonic Blueberry Basil Hard Kombucha

$8.00Out of stock

Semi-sweet blueberry balanced by notes of savory basil. ABV 5.6%

June Shine

$8.00

Goose Island Blackhawks Pale Ale

$6.00

Founders Green Zebra

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beers & Mocktails

Brew Dog Hazy AF NA Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz Mocktail

$10.00Out of stock

A crafted non- alcoholic cocktail: Amalfi Spritz is mocktail that pays homage to an Aperol Spritz.

Lyre's G&T Mocktail

$10.00

A crafted non- alcoholic cocktail: G&T is mocktail that pays homage to a classic Gin & Tonic.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A neighborhood spot for the kid in all of us, offering pizza, burgers, and a full bar, in a fun & friendly environment.

Location

1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

The StopAlong image
The StopAlong image
The StopAlong image
The StopAlong image

