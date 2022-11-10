Estrella Negra
567 Reviews
$$
2346 w Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Popular Items
Shareables
Blue Corn Gordita, Black Bean Chipotle (Vegan)
Home made blue corn gordita filled with a black bean chipotle stuffing.
Chips & Salsa
Home made chips and choice of 4 oz. salsa, make it a combo and get all three salsas! *Salsa Verde contains chicken broth
Guacamole & Chips
Homemade guacamole topped with seasonal fruit (pomegranate/mango). Served with chips.
Diablito Shrimp
Tail on shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce and served with chips. SPICY!
Shrimp Ceviche
Tender chunks of shrimp marinated in lemon juice, mixed with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with our homemade chips and spicy citrus salsa roja.
Coconut Crusted Fried Avocado
Coconut crusted fried avocado. Five wedges of avocado breaded with panko and shredded coconut with a side of chipotle aioli
Loaded Fries
Get your Cali-style fries made with an Estrella Negra flair. Seasoned fries, house bean dip, cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Pick your topping, or load it up with multiple toppings!
El Alacran Nachos
Fresh house made corn chips, pinto beans, tomatillo salsa, muenster and cheddar cheese, your choice of additions and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Tamarindo Chicken Wings
Try our award wining tamarind wings! Six whole wings covered in our house-made spicy, sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Wings are complemented with goat cheese crumbles. (Wings are not breaded, gluten-free option, same oil as gluten items) *allow extra time
Empanada Sampler (4pc.)
One of each of our four empanadas: Chorizo, Corn, and Cheese Spinach & Artichoke w 3 Cheeses Goat Cheese Jalapeño Chicken Poblano Substitutions may be made based on availability. Also available: Black Bean Chipotle
Tamale Sampler (4pc.)
A sample of all four of our tamales: spicy pork, chicken poblano, spinach and artichoke, and elote man corn kernel. ***Allow extra time for tamales
Goat Cheese Quesadilla
Spinach wheat flour tortilla filled with a blend of goat cheese crumbles, Muenster cheese, and dry mango bits and a side of mango salsa. Choose filling options: just Cheese, Chicken, Steak, Chorizo, or Corn & Poblano, combo filling options allowed, like customer favorite: Chicken and Poblano!
Burrito Bowl
Burrito bowl with lettuce, rice, beans, avocado, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of additional topping.
La Maceta Salad
This big salad is a bed of mixed baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, mango and/or pomegranate, guacamole, goat cheese, with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette and your choice of additional topping like meat, corn and poblano, or shrimp.
Pozole Chicken Rojo
House-made spicy chicken pozole soup. Like your mama used to make, for when you came home from the mezcaleria later than expected. Garnished with avocado, red cabbage, onions, cilantro and oregano.
Pozole Verde (Vegan)
Vegan pozole with a tomatillo & serrano base garnished with red cabbage, onions, cilantro, avocado, oregano & lime.
Entrees
Taco Meal
All three tacos are the same filling. Choose from our Corn & poblano (vegan or with cheese), chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. (Chicken & steak are served with bacon). No mix and match- all tacos will be the same. Served with choice of side.
Fish Tacos
Three fish tacos with your choice of side. Limited availability. Panko coconut breaded and fried cod fish filet served with cabbage, mango, cilantro, onion, lime, and chipotle aioli on the side.
Mango Salsa Enchiladas
Three enchiladas to an order. No mix-n-matching. Choose from our corn & poblano, chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. Comes with your choice of side.
Burrito Meal
Spinach wheat flour tortilla stuffed with house bean dip, choice of stuffing, cheese, chipotle sauce, avocado, rice and a side of salsa verde. Served with choice of side.
Tamale Meal (3pc.)
The original gluten-free option! Your choice of filling stuffed into a steamed tube of nixtamilized corn. Tamales come three to an order. Filling options are spinach & artichoke; chicken & poblano; traditional spicy pork, or elote man corn kernel. Select one option for all three to be that flavor, or indicate which tamales you would like. Served with choice of side. Allow extra time for Tamales.
Empanadas Meal
Two empanadas of your choice: chorizo, corn & cheese; goat cheese & jalapeño; spinach w/ artichoke & cheese; or chicken & poblano. Select one option for both to be the same flavor or two to get one of each. Served with choice of a side.
Torta
Telera bread, bean dip, salsa verde, muenster cheese, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, guacamole and your choice of additional filling. Served with choice side.
La Corona Burger
Estrella Negra’s classic burger: 100% angus beef patty topped with our homemade guacamole, goat cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and ketchup and mayo all served on a pretzel bun.
Poblano Surf n Turf Burger
Our surf and turf poblano burger is a 100% angus beef patty with a chile poblano stuffed with cheese (munster and goat cheeses), topped with shrimp! Served on a pretzel bun. Comes with your choice of side.
Concha Burger
Our classic burger made from 100% angus beef served with grilled onions, bacon, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, ketchup and mayo all on a concha bread (Mexican sweet bread). Comes with your choice of side.
Chicken Flautas Meal
Three chicken poblano flautas served with your choice of side.
Strawberry Enmoladas
Three enchiladas filled with cheese (or cheese and chicken) topped with our special strawberry mole sauce. Limited time February special while supplies last. Mole sauce contains almonds and pepitas and is topped with sesame seeds, does not contain peanuts.
Sides
Seasoned Fries
Bean Dip
Homemade retried beans topped with cheese and salsa, served with chips.
Side Salad
Mixed baby greens with cucumber, tomato, goat cheese with a house-made balsamic vinnegrette
Rice & Beans
Chips
Salsa
Rice
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Tamale
Mouth-watering chocolate chip tamale topped with organic agave nectar, whipped cream, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. *** allow extra time for tamales
Snickers Empanada
Snickers empanada … one of the greatest words in the English language brought together with one of the greatest words in the Spanish language. It’s a marriage made in heaven, and consummated with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Banana Enchilada
Flour tortilla wrapped around a caramelized banana with sweetened condensed milk and chocolate sauce. served with ice cream.
Taffy Apple Empanada
Fall special dessert! Contains peanuts.
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade, Cranberry, Iced Black Tea
Organic Green Tea Horchata
Made to order organic green tea with agave, cinnamon, and vanilla soy milk!
Homemade Jamaica Soda
Made to order with our homemade Jamaica (hibiscus flower) tea, simple syrup, and a splash of lemon juice topped with soda water.
Kiddie Cocktail
Dark Matter Coffee
Dark Matter Coffee iced or hot, black or cafecito dulce: with agave, cinnamon, and vanilla soy milk. 16oz
Hot Tea
Iced Organic Green Tea
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Bottle Mixers
Non-Alcoholic mixers like our margarita mix, paloma, or spicy michelada mix. 750ml bottle.
Cocktails
Cinna-Bomba
Drop of shot of fireball into our Camote Cinnamon Brown Pale Ale!
Death Drop Bomb
Drop a shot of mezcal into our cucumber, pineapple, ginger honey Gose beer.
Margarita
Tequila, lemon, simple syrup, add a flavor option or try it with Mezcal!
Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit, lemon, simple syrup. Available also as a Pomegranate Paloma with Grapefruit and Pomegranate Juice! Try it with Mezcal!
el Alacran
Signature cocktail with Mezcal, hibiscus, lemon, simple syrup, and grapefruit with guajillo garnish
Mezcal Mule
Banhez Mezcal, muddled pineapple, ginger and lime
Pepino Loko
Effen Cucumber vodka, muddled cucumber and pineapple, lemon, simple syrup, guajillo
Lengua de Diablo
Rum, muddled lime, mango, and valentina, topped with a mango chili lollipop
Sangria
Dulce de Noche Red Pomegranate Sangria: Red wine, pomegranate juice, brandy, triple sec, simple syrup, seasonal fruit
White Sangria
Seasonal White Wine Sangria made with apple cider!
Coneja Mala
400 Conejos Mezcal cocktail with kiwi
La Bandera Shots
3 separate shots to make up the Mexican flag: A shot of tequila, lime juice, and pozole!
Caipirinha
Leblon Cachaca, muddled lime, simple syrup. Add fruit option if you like, our favorite is kiwi!
Mojito
Rum, muddled lime & mint leaves, simple syrup. Classic or fruit options.
Mexi-Mosa
Tequila shot, champagne, grapefruit juice.
Peppermint Horchata
Peppermint Horchata is a rumchata drink with peppermint schnapps, rum, and cinnamon! Enjoy this seasonal treat!