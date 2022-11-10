Restaurant header imageView gallery

Estrella Negra

567 Reviews

$$

2346 w Fullerton Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Burrito Meal
Taco Meal
Torta

Shareables

Blue Corn Gordita, Black Bean Chipotle (Vegan)

Blue Corn Gordita, Black Bean Chipotle (Vegan)

$4.00Out of stock

Home made blue corn gordita filled with a black bean chipotle stuffing.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Home made chips and choice of 4 oz. salsa, make it a combo and get all three salsas! *Salsa Verde contains chicken broth

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$8.95

Homemade guacamole topped with seasonal fruit (pomegranate/mango). Served with chips.

Diablito Shrimp

Diablito Shrimp

$16.00

Tail on shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce and served with chips. SPICY!

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00Out of stock

Tender chunks of shrimp marinated in lemon juice, mixed with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with our homemade chips and spicy citrus salsa roja.

Coconut Crusted Fried Avocado

Coconut Crusted Fried Avocado

$9.95

Coconut crusted fried avocado. Five wedges of avocado breaded with panko and shredded coconut with a side of chipotle aioli

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Get your Cali-style fries made with an Estrella Negra flair. Seasoned fries, house bean dip, cheddar cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Pick your topping, or load it up with multiple toppings!

El Alacran Nachos

El Alacran Nachos

$11.00

Fresh house made corn chips, pinto beans, tomatillo salsa, muenster and cheddar cheese, your choice of additions and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Tamarindo Chicken Wings

Tamarindo Chicken Wings

$12.00

Try our award wining tamarind wings! Six whole wings covered in our house-made spicy, sweet-and-sour tamarind sauce. Wings are complemented with goat cheese crumbles. (Wings are not breaded, gluten-free option, same oil as gluten items) *allow extra time

Empanada Sampler (4pc.)

Empanada Sampler (4pc.)

$16.00

One of each of our four empanadas: Chorizo, Corn, and Cheese Spinach & Artichoke w 3 Cheeses Goat Cheese Jalapeño Chicken Poblano Substitutions may be made based on availability. Also available: Black Bean Chipotle

Tamale Sampler (4pc.)

Tamale Sampler (4pc.)

$16.00

A sample of all four of our tamales: spicy pork, chicken poblano, spinach and artichoke, and elote man corn kernel. ***Allow extra time for tamales

Goat Cheese Quesadilla

Goat Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Spinach wheat flour tortilla filled with a blend of goat cheese crumbles, Muenster cheese, and dry mango bits and a side of mango salsa. Choose filling options: just Cheese, Chicken, Steak, Chorizo, or Corn & Poblano, combo filling options allowed, like customer favorite: Chicken and Poblano!

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Burrito bowl with lettuce, rice, beans, avocado, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of additional topping.

La Maceta Salad

La Maceta Salad

$11.00

This big salad is a bed of mixed baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, mango and/or pomegranate, guacamole, goat cheese, with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette and your choice of additional topping like meat, corn and poblano, or shrimp.

Pozole Chicken Rojo

Pozole Chicken Rojo

$4.75+

House-made spicy chicken pozole soup. Like your mama used to make, for when you came home from the mezcaleria later than expected. Garnished with avocado, red cabbage, onions, cilantro and oregano.

Pozole Verde (Vegan)

Pozole Verde (Vegan)

$4.75+

Vegan pozole with a tomatillo & serrano base garnished with red cabbage, onions, cilantro, avocado, oregano & lime.

Entrees

Taco Meal

Taco Meal

$12.00

All three tacos are the same filling. Choose from our Corn & poblano (vegan or with cheese), chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. (Chicken & steak are served with bacon). No mix and match- all tacos will be the same. Served with choice of side.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Three fish tacos with your choice of side. Limited availability. Panko coconut breaded and fried cod fish filet served with cabbage, mango, cilantro, onion, lime, and chipotle aioli on the side.

Mango Salsa Enchiladas

Mango Salsa Enchiladas

$15.00

Three enchiladas to an order. No mix-n-matching. Choose from our corn & poblano, chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. Comes with your choice of side.

Burrito Meal

Burrito Meal

$10.00

Spinach wheat flour tortilla stuffed with house bean dip, choice of stuffing, cheese, chipotle sauce, avocado, rice and a side of salsa verde. Served with choice of side.

Tamale Meal (3pc.)

Tamale Meal (3pc.)

$16.00

The original gluten-free option! Your choice of filling stuffed into a steamed tube of nixtamilized corn. Tamales come three to an order. Filling options are spinach & artichoke; chicken & poblano; traditional spicy pork, or elote man corn kernel. Select one option for all three to be that flavor, or indicate which tamales you would like. Served with choice of side. Allow extra time for Tamales.

Empanadas Meal

Empanadas Meal

$15.00

Two empanadas of your choice: chorizo, corn & cheese; goat cheese & jalapeño; spinach w/ artichoke & cheese; or chicken & poblano. Select one option for both to be the same flavor or two to get one of each. Served with choice of a side.

Torta

Torta

$10.00

Telera bread, bean dip, salsa verde, muenster cheese, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, guacamole and your choice of additional filling. Served with choice side.

La Corona Burger

La Corona Burger

$15.00

Estrella Negra’s classic burger: 100% angus beef patty topped with our homemade guacamole, goat cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and ketchup and mayo all served on a pretzel bun.

Poblano Surf n Turf Burger

Poblano Surf n Turf Burger

$18.00

Our surf and turf poblano burger is a 100% angus beef patty with a chile poblano stuffed with cheese (munster and goat cheeses), topped with shrimp! Served on a pretzel bun. Comes with your choice of side.

Concha Burger

Concha Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Our classic burger made from 100% angus beef served with grilled onions, bacon, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, ketchup and mayo all on a concha bread (Mexican sweet bread). Comes with your choice of side.

Chicken Flautas Meal

Chicken Flautas Meal

$16.00

Three chicken poblano flautas served with your choice of side.

Strawberry Enmoladas

Strawberry Enmoladas

$14.00Out of stock

Three enchiladas filled with cheese (or cheese and chicken) topped with our special strawberry mole sauce. Limited time February special while supplies last. Mole sauce contains almonds and pepitas and is topped with sesame seeds, does not contain peanuts.

Sides

Entrees come with a side but if you would like additional sides or extra salsa, add these options to your order! Don't see what you're looking for? Check under 'appetizers'
Pozole Chicken Rojo

Pozole Chicken Rojo

$4.75+

House-made spicy chicken pozole soup. Like your mama used to make, for when you came home from the mezcaleria later than expected. Garnished with avocado, red cabbage, onions, cilantro and oregano.

Pozole Verde (Vegan)

Pozole Verde (Vegan)

$4.75+

Vegan pozole with a tomatillo & serrano base garnished with red cabbage, onions, cilantro, avocado, oregano & lime.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.75
Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$4.00

Homemade retried beans topped with cheese and salsa, served with chips.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed baby greens with cucumber, tomato, goat cheese with a house-made balsamic vinnegrette

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$4.00
Chips

Chips

$1.00+
Salsa

Salsa

$1.00+
Rice

Rice

$3.75

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Tamale

Chocolate Chip Tamale

$6.00

Mouth-watering chocolate chip tamale topped with organic agave nectar, whipped cream, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. *** allow extra time for tamales

Snickers Empanada

Snickers Empanada

$6.00

Snickers empanada … one of the greatest words in the English language brought together with one of the greatest words in the Spanish language. It’s a marriage made in heaven, and consummated with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Banana Enchilada

Chocolate Banana Enchilada

$6.00

Flour tortilla wrapped around a caramelized banana with sweetened condensed milk and chocolate sauce. served with ice cream.

Taffy Apple Empanada

Taffy Apple Empanada

$6.00

Fall special dessert! Contains peanuts.

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade, Cranberry, Iced Black Tea

Organic Green Tea Horchata

Organic Green Tea Horchata

$4.25Out of stock

Made to order organic green tea with agave, cinnamon, and vanilla soy milk!

Homemade Jamaica Soda

Homemade Jamaica Soda

$4.00

Made to order with our homemade Jamaica (hibiscus flower) tea, simple syrup, and a splash of lemon juice topped with soda water.

Kiddie Cocktail

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.25
Dark Matter Coffee

Dark Matter Coffee

$3.50

Dark Matter Coffee iced or hot, black or cafecito dulce: with agave, cinnamon, and vanilla soy milk. 16oz

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Organic Green Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50
Bottle Mixers

Bottle Mixers

Non-Alcoholic mixers like our margarita mix, paloma, or spicy michelada mix. 750ml bottle.

Cocktails

These are individual cocktails, for bottle cocktails scroll down to Alcohol Bottle Drinks!
Cinna-Bomba

Cinna-Bomba

$10.00

Drop of shot of fireball into our Camote Cinnamon Brown Pale Ale!

Death Drop Bomb

Death Drop Bomb

$11.00

Drop a shot of mezcal into our cucumber, pineapple, ginger honey Gose beer.

Margarita

Margarita

$11.00

Tequila, lemon, simple syrup, add a flavor option or try it with Mezcal!

Paloma

Paloma

$11.00

Tequila, grapefruit, lemon, simple syrup. Available also as a Pomegranate Paloma with Grapefruit and Pomegranate Juice! Try it with Mezcal!

el Alacran

el Alacran

$13.00

Signature cocktail with Mezcal, hibiscus, lemon, simple syrup, and grapefruit with guajillo garnish

Mezcal Mule

Mezcal Mule

$13.00

Banhez Mezcal, muddled pineapple, ginger and lime

Pepino Loko

Pepino Loko

$12.00

Effen Cucumber vodka, muddled cucumber and pineapple, lemon, simple syrup, guajillo

Lengua de Diablo

Lengua de Diablo

$12.00

Rum, muddled lime, mango, and valentina, topped with a mango chili lollipop

Sangria

Sangria

$10.00

Dulce de Noche Red Pomegranate Sangria: Red wine, pomegranate juice, brandy, triple sec, simple syrup, seasonal fruit

White Sangria

White Sangria

$10.00

Seasonal White Wine Sangria made with apple cider!

Coneja Mala

Coneja Mala

$13.00

400 Conejos Mezcal cocktail with kiwi

La Bandera Shots

La Bandera Shots

$9.00

3 separate shots to make up the Mexican flag: A shot of tequila, lime juice, and pozole!

Caipirinha

Caipirinha

$12.00

Leblon Cachaca, muddled lime, simple syrup. Add fruit option if you like, our favorite is kiwi!

Mojito

Mojito

$11.00

Rum, muddled lime & mint leaves, simple syrup. Classic or fruit options.

Mexi-Mosa

Mexi-Mosa

$10.00

Tequila shot, champagne, grapefruit juice.

Peppermint Horchata

Peppermint Horchata

$12.00

Peppermint Horchata is a rumchata drink with peppermint schnapps, rum, and cinnamon! Enjoy this seasonal treat!

Hot Manzanita

Hot Manzanita