Dark Matter Coffee - Electric Mud

review star

No reviews yet

1856 North Western Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Joe2Go

$22.00

Draft

Chocolate City (Iced)

Chocolate City (Iced)

$3.25+

Brown Acid (Iced)

$3.50+

Vanilla Suburbs (Nitro)

$4.00+

Black Splash (Nitro)

$4.00+

Howler

Growler

Bottled Non Soda

Topo Chico

$2.75

Open Water

$2.75

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

West Town

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.50

West Town Bakery

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.25

West Town Bakery

Goat Cheese & Herb Danish

$4.25

West Town Bakery

Cinnamon Roll Danish

Cinnamon Roll Danish

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75
Muffin

Muffin

$4.50

West Town Bakery

Scone

Scone

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Cookie

$4.00

West Town Bakery

Do-Rite

Donut

Donut

$3.00

Do Rite Donuts

Cafe Tola

Taco

Taco

$6.00

Cafe Tola

Empanada

Empanada

$6.00

Cafe Tola

Sauce and Bread Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Spinach and Feta Croissant

$4.50

Cheddar and Bacon Scone

$4.00

Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie

$3.25

Maison Parisienne

Maison Pastries

Maison Parisienne

Steingold's

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Steingold's of Chicago

Lucila's

Alfie

$4.00

Lucila's Alfajores

Co-op Sauce

Co-op Sauce

$5.00

Co-op Sauce

You're a Cookie!

Triple Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Oatmeal Blueberry

$3.25

Sprinkle Crunch

$3.25

Honey

Honey

San Jeronimo Miramar

Portfolio Blend

Unicorn Blood

Unicorn Blood

$19.00
Love Supreme

Love Supreme

$19.00
Starry Eyes

Starry Eyes

$19.00
Machete

Machete

$24.00
Decaf

Decaf

$20.00

Limited Blend

Funk 15

Funk 15

$22.00
Run the Jewels

Run the Jewels

$24.00
Warm November Rain

Warm November Rain

$22.00
Perpetually Open (Levitation)

Perpetually Open (Levitation)

$22.00
Coffee Deth

Coffee Deth

$22.00
Ofrenda

Ofrenda

$22.00
Competition Orange

Competition Orange

$22.00
Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

$20.00
Dark Matter 15th Anniversary

Dark Matter 15th Anniversary

$22.00
Metal Blade

Metal Blade

$22.00
Gloria

Gloria

$22.00
My Coffee

My Coffee

$22.00
Igualdad

Igualdad

$22.00

Single Origin

Agua (Washed)

Agua (Washed)

Aire (Honey)

Aire (Honey)

Fuego (Experimental)

Fuego (Experimental)

Tierra (Natural)

Tierra (Natural)

Portfolio Blend

Chocolate City

Chocolate City

Brown Acid

Brown Acid

Black Splash

Black Splash

Vanilla Suburbs

Vanilla Suburbs

Limited Blend

Funk 15

Funk 15

Run The Jewels

Run The Jewels

Cold November Rain

Cold November Rain

Ofrenda

Nnamdi

Nnamdi

Gloria

Director's Cut

Director's Cut

Malort Can

Malort Can

Coffee Deth

Coffee Deth

Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

Wilderness of Mirrors (Black Angels)

Heartless Bastards

Heartless Bastards

13th Floor

13th Floor

Rust Monster (Osees)

Rust Monster (Osees)

Levitation

Levitation

Portfolio Blend

Sleep Walk - Barra de la Casa

Sleep Walk - Barra de la Casa

$7.00
Sleep Walk - Picante

Sleep Walk - Picante

$7.00
Sleep Walk - Cafe

Sleep Walk - Cafe

$7.00
Sleep Walk - Miel

Sleep Walk - Miel

$8.00
Sleep Walk - Cafe Miel

Sleep Walk - Cafe Miel

$8.00

Chocolate Flights

5-Pack Flavored Bars

$35.00

5-Pack Single Origin Bars

$35.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dark Matter Coffee adheres to a philosophy where quality coffees are sourced, based on trace-ability, innovation and social responsibility. This sourcing transparency yields fair business practices, reduced costs, and unparalleled quality control, a difference that can be tasted in every cup. Known for our imaginative blends, unique single origins, and innovative iced coffee, Dark Matter Coffee is one of the premier artisan roasters in the country.

1856 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

